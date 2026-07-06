SEC freshmen to watch in 2026: Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia first-year players could flash early

The SEC has never been short on freshman talent, but every season brings a select few newcomers capable of changing the trajectory of a program out of the gate. Whether it's a five-star quarterback pushing for the starting job, a dynamic edge rusher earning immediate snaps or a game-breaking playmaker forcing his way onto the field, championship-caliber teams often lean on first-year contributors more than expected.

Several coaches across the league have already raved about this recruiting cycle, and the early returns from offseason workouts have only heightened expectations. Opportunity, roster needs and undeniable talent have aligned for a handful of freshmen entering the 2026 campaign. Some will become household names by midseason.

Others could play pivotal roles in deciding the SEC race and College Football Playoff picture.

2026 SEC football predictions: Game-by-game picks, projecting every team's final win-loss record Brad Crawford

Here are the newcomers with the best chance to make an immediate impact this fall based on conversations around the league.

Jermaine Bishop, WR, Texas

Graced with the deepest wide receiver room in college football, it's a bit surprising the Longhorns could have a freshman make an impact this season as a pass-catcher. That's a testament to Steve Sarkisian's eye for talent, and Texas has another future superstar with Bishop, whose hands were reliable this spring during his transition. The former five-star was Dave Campbell's Mr. Texas Football winner as a senior in 2025 and joins a group that includes Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, former five-star Ryan Wingo, and a slew of other speedsters.

Faizon Brandon, QB, Tennessee

It's a rarity in the SEC, but Brandon could be a freshman starter this season at Tennessee, given his production and heightened development during the spring. Few first-year players arrive with more pressure than the five-star quarterback out of North Carolina who has the talent to thrive from Day 1 if Josh Heupel hands him the keys. Brandon's combination of arm strength, poise and mobility is an ideal fit for Heupel's aggressive, vertical offense, and sources around the program have been impressed with his rapid ascension since enrolling in January.

His physical gifts have never been in question, but it's Brandon's confidence, command and ability to bounce back from mistakes that have accelerated the hype. If he wins the starting job over George MacIntyre during fall camp, don't be surprised if Brandon becomes one of the SEC's most impactful freshmen by season's end.

Lamar Brown, DL, LSU

A five-star with a ton of hype, Brown has positional versatility at the point of attack and will be part of the rotation on Blake Baker's defense in Baton Rouge, especially after the injury to Gabriel Reliford. Brown should be able to alleviate some of the pressure off the shoulders of prized Ole Miss portal signee Princewill Umanmielen at the edge and offer up opportunities for others to make plays in 1-on-1 situations.

EJ Crowell, RB, Alabama

Alabama has stocked its running back room with talent, but this elite prospect has the physical tools and explosiveness to carve out a role immediately. Crowell runs with power between the tackles, has the burst to create chunk plays and possesses the versatility to become a factor in the passing game -- all staples of what Kalen DeBoer wants in his RB1. Those traits should earn him touches early, especially if he proves dependable in pass protection. Alabama won't ask Crowell to carry the offense from Day 1, but he should be a breakout player for the Crimson Tide early.

Deuce Geralds, DL, LSU

Geralds emerged as a starter on the projected two-deep after LSU's spring practice on the interior, giving the Tigers potentially one of the nastiest pass rush units in the conference this fall. While he didn't enroll with as much hype as Brown or Richard Anderson, Geralds turned heads with his agility and strength at the line of scrimmage.

Darius Gray, OL, South Carolina

The Gamecocks' highest-rated freshman, Gray, headlines a position of extreme importance at South Carolina, given the mass personnel and staff changes up front. Gray already has the strength and polish to compete for meaningful snaps immediately, and that's exactly what Shane Beamer's rebuilt front needs. A source close to the program told CBS Sports that the Gamecocks are impressed with how well Gray finishes blocks in both the run and pass game. Coaches have praised his maturity and physical readiness since he arrived on campus. If he adjusts quickly to the speed of the SEC, Gray has every opportunity to become an instant contributor and stabilize one of South Carolina's biggest question marks entering 2026.

Zykie Helton, OL, Georgia

Kirby Smart doesn't often count on first-year players up front, but Helton has the talent to change that this season. The Bulldogs are replacing key pieces along the offensive line, creating an opportunity for the highly touted interior lineman to earn first-team reps. Helton brings SEC-ready size, physicality and a nasty edge that Georgia starters routinely model in the trenches. For a team with national championship expectations, finding immediate production from Helton provides a significant boost to the offense.

TK Keys, WR, Tennessee

There's proven talent in Knoxville at the wideout spot, and there's another waiting in the wings to star. One of the most explosive playmakers in the Vols' recruiting class as 247Sports' top-rated wideout this cycle, Keys brings elite speed and natural ball skills to immediately boost Heupel's up-tempo offense. Keys has the type of big-play potential coaches simply can't keep off the field, even with Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews back.

Cederian Morgan, WR, Alabama

The Crimson Tide's receiver room lost several proven playmakers, opening the door for Morgan to compete alongside Ryan Coleman-Williams and others sooner than expected. One of the nation's most polished pass catchers in the 2026 class, Morgan arrives with the size, ball skills and route-running ability to contribute immediately. He doesn't need a full season to develop physically, and his ability to win contested catches should make him an attractive option in the Crimson Tide's passing game. Fall camp development is key to Morgan cracking the two-deep.

Kaiden Prothro, TE, Georgia

Georgia's tight end group is loaded again, which says plenty considering the standard the Bulldogs have established at the position. Veterans provide the experience, but don't overlook Prothro as a player capable of forcing his way into the rotation. A premier tight end prospect this cycle, Prothro showed the athleticism this spring necessary to make a Year 1 splash. The Bulldogs have never hesitated to play talented freshmen at tight end, and Prothro's versatility should earn him opportunities early. Even in a crowded room, expect Georgia OC Mike Bobo to find creative ways to get him involved.

Julian Walker, Edge, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart is the headline-grabber at the edge for the Gamecocks, but this program has another gem in Walker. He brings an explosive first step, active hands and the kind of relentless motor that defensive line coach Travian Robertson covets and once showed as a player in Columbia. With the Gamecocks looking to build depth up front behind established veterans, Walker gets the first nod among the newcomers. The physical demands of SEC football are different, but Walker already looks the part.

Jaquez Wilkes, LB, Auburn

The Tigers have the experience to ease Wilkes into the lineup, but his talent could shorten the process. The rangy freshman possesses the sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts that are musts for first-year contributors in this league. Coaches have been impressed with his maturity and ability to process the game, traits that often determine whether young pass rush-linebacker hybrids see the field early. Wilkes also has the versatility to help on special teams while earning defensive snaps. By the second half of the season, he could be one of Auburn's most dependable young defenders.