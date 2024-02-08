The SEC announced it has distributed a total of $741 million in revenue to its 14 member universities for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, 2023. Though that number doesn't quite qualify as the conference's best year, it is an almost $20 million increase from 2021-22's revenue of $721.8 million, showcasing further growth and recovery after a brief downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SEC member universities are proud to support thousands of student-athletes who participate in broad-based athletics programs across the league," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "SEC universities are committed to providing a high-level experience for all of our participants through an impactful and life-changing college experience that includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for student-athletes."

That announced total encompasses $718 million distributed directly by the conference office, while $23 million was retained for schools that made a bowl game during the 2022-23 athletic calendar. That comes out to about $51.3 million distributed per school. Those numbers are likely to fall behind the Big Ten for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but they are still far and away better than other power conferences like the ACC and Big 12.

Conference revenue comes from a variety of sources, including television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff. Twelve SEC schools -- more than any conference in the nation -- made a bowl games during the 2022-23 season. The league's postseason efforts were highlighted by Georgia, which beat TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship to win its second title in a row. SEC schools were also victorious in two of the non-CFP New Year's Six Bowl games.