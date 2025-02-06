The SEC announced $808.4 million in revenue distribution to its 16 member universities for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, 2024. Included in that figure are Oklahoma and Texas, which officially joined the conference in July 2024. The league distributed an average of $52.5 million to the 14 legacy members. Both newcomers received $27.5 million in transition payments tied to television agreements and refundable application fees remitted to the SEC.

"As the entire college athletics enterprise works through significant change, SEC universities are uniquely positioned to provide new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to deliver transformative, life-changing college experiences," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Beyond providing an exceptional, debt-free education, this experience includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for SEC student-athletes."

The $808.4 million figure is a more than $67 million increase from the $741 million generated from 2022-23. It's also an almost three-fold increase from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.

The 2023-24 total includes $790.7 million distributed directly to member schools by the conference office, while an additional $17.7 million was saved for programs that participated in 2023-24 bowl games. That comes out to $52.5 million per school distributed by the conference office to each of the SEC's 14 full members -- excluding Oklahoma and Texas -- from 2023-24.

The 14 universities that were full-year participants also received a total of $8.1 million in NCAA and SEC grants.

Conference revenue comes from a variety of sources, including television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff. Nine SEC schools qualified for a bowl game following the 2023 season, including Alabama, which represented the SEC in the College Football Playoff.