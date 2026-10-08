There has been much discussion in recent years about players transferring within their own conference, and the SEC is set to examine a new policy of its own. According to Yahoo Sports, SEC presidents will meet to consider a new one-year ineligibility policy for intra-conference transfers.

If an SEC athlete transfers to another team in the conference, they would be required to sit out for one season. The new policy actually leans on an old NCAA rule that required all undergraduate transfers to sit out a season unless they received a waiver.

In previous years -- when there were two transfer portal windows -- players couldn't transfer within their own conference during the spring window. With the elimination of the spring portal window, the new policy would add an extra layer of deterrence for teams looking to poach players from one another within the league.

This is another step toward self-governance for the SEC as it explores options, with the future of the Protect College Sports Act in question. The bill recently passed the Senate, but it still has hurdles to clear before it can pass the House.

In theory, this new SEC policy could be a double-edged sword for the league. On the one hand, teams would be less likely to target one another on the transfer market. On the other hand, the top transfers in the SEC may be more inclined to leave the conference altogether in favor of premier programs in other leagues.

As with any new transfer policy adopted in modern college athletics, it would almost certainly be tested in court.