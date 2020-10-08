The SEC is two weeks into its season, and the conference office has sent out its second warning to teams regarding the COVID-19 safety protocols. ESPN obtained an internal memo sent to athletic directors and coaches threatening fines and even suspensions if they don't follow previously agreed-upon COVID-19 rules -- including mask requirements for sideline coaches and staff members.

If the rules are not followed, the conference will reduce the conference revenue paid to each team by $100,000 and increase that amount by $100,000 for each additional week a team doesn't comply with the procedures.

"The imposition of any reduction in Conference revenue for failure to substantially comply with or repeated disregard of the SEC masking requirement will be determined at the Commissioner's discretion," the memo states, according to the report. "In addition, individuals who fail to comply with or disregard the masking requirement could be subject to penalties, including but not limited to suspension for a specified period."

The memo references outbreaks on NFL teams that have caused several games to be postponed, and at the White House where President Donald Trump and members of his staff were diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.

"Do not relax -- and do not let those around you relax -- because of a few weeks of success," the memo states.

Several coaches were caught on television wearing their masks improperly. The rule mandates that masks must be worn over each individual's nose and mouth. There were times during the first two weeks of the season when several coaches had their masks under their nose and even worn like a chin strap on a football helmet.