Tensions between the SEC and LSU -- particularly Lane Kiffin and the football program -- continue to rise as the conference launches another courtroom battle. On Thursday, in the midst of the Louisiana eligibility hearing, the conference filed a lawsuit against LSU and Kiffin.

In the filing, the SEC argues that Kiffin and the Tigers launched a coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes in clear violation of existing conference rules.

"Despite the SEC's longstanding rules prohibiting professional athletes from returning to college athletics, Defendants saw this as an opportunity to be exploited," the conference wrote in its suit. "They began an orchestrated campaign to recruit professional athletes to join LSU's football roster for the 2026-27 season."

Sources told CBS Sports that Kiffin and his staff reached out to certain NFL players or their representation and encouraged them to bring a lawsuit against the NCAA, and those suits eventually included the SEC. The conference argues that the actions of LSU and Kiffin have "harmed the conference and threatens to cause further substantial harm if not curbed."

It should be noted that the Big 12 successfully used a similar tactic when Texas Tech wouldn't back down during the Brendan Sorsby saga. Once the conference turned its legal sights on the Red Raiders, the school eventually backed down.

Are LSU and Kiffin willing to let this go? If they aren't, it seems the rest of the conference is fully prepared to fight them in various ways.

State governments want action

On Wednesday, Georgia attorney general Chris Carr encouraged SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to use "all measures available" against LSU should the Tigers roster former NFL players.

In a letter obtained by CBS Sports' Richard Johnson, Carr suggested even suspending or removing LSU from the conference should it violate league rules. A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, judge is set to rule on the eligibility of several athletes at a hearing on Thursday, including Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, both of whom participated in NFL preseason games.

"If LSU does in fact roster one or more pro athletes or demonstrates concrete plans to do so, we would strongly encourage the SEC to take all measures available to address this conduct, up to and including suspending and/or removing LSU from the Conference," Carr wrote. "Conference members have the freedom to associate with institutions committed to following NCAA and conference rules. No institution should be allowed to ignore the obligations of conference membership while continuing to receive the benefits of membership."

The other 15 SEC institutions didn't exactly need their arms twisted to go toe-to-toe with LSU on this issue. CBS Sports' John Talty learned that the rest of the league was considering everything from a federal lawsuit against LSU, which has now come to fruition, to possible forfeiture of games.