RJ Luis Jr. played one game at LSU last week. Now it might end LSU's nearly 100-year membership in the Southeastern Conference.

A months-long battle between the SEC and LSU over the school's decision to roster former professional players in basketball and football has reached a breaking point. For the second time this fall, the SEC has scheduled a vote to expel LSU, and the league doesn't appear willing to back down after saying school officials misled the conference and decided to play a former NBA player in a Nov. 18 nonconference game against Louisiana-Monroe.

In its Nov. 23 federal court filing, the league claims LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and men's basketball coach Will Wade both told SEC commissioner Greg Sankey that Luis would not actually play for the Tigers. A Baton Rouge judge cleared the way on Nov. 13, granting Luis a preliminary injunction that barred the SEC and NCAA from punishing LSU for playing him. LSU put him on the roster four days later.

Around the SEC, the outrage included discussions about potentially boycotting LSU games, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and John Talty reported. Then, Wade played Luis anyway. A day later, Sankey phoned LSU president Wade Rousse, and Rousse announced the Tigers would no longer allow Luis to play in games. Luis has since left the program, but his lawyer is now threatening a lawsuit against the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey.

The SEC's presidents, who had grown tired of LSU's actions, weren't interested in the school's latest retreat. Five days later, the SEC filed another document in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, announcing its intention to hold a Dec. 3 vote on LSU's membership.

SEC schedules vote on possible LSU expulsion as RJ Luis dispute pushes league to the brink John Talty

It takes 11 votes from the league's 16 presidents and chancellors to end LSU's membership in a conference it helped start in 1932. Rousse will get a vote in an attempt to block expulsion.

The SEC has never kicked out a member of its league. The closest modern precedent in major college athletics is Temple, which the Big East removed after the 2004 season because the program failed to reach minimum membership standards -- not for blatant disregard of league rules.

The road here has been long and filled with legal filings and public callouts. In September, the league scheduled a meeting to consider terminating LSU's membership as Lane Kiffin's football program pursued three former NFL players: former Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright, former Saints defensive lineman Zxavian Harris and former Broncos defensive back Blake Cotton. Sources told CBS Sports in August that the votes to expel LSU were secured if the school wasn't willing to back down. LSU backed down, leaving Wright and Harris off its 105-player roster. The scheduled meeting ended without sanctions.

The latest move by LSU in basketball, along with public criticism from public officials, has angered SEC presidents, multiple sources told CBS Sports. Expulsion is still considered unlikely, but there is enough frustration among the presidents and chancellors, those sources said, that at least some could be in favor of voting LSU out.

"Greg Sankey is only acting on what he knows to be the will of the majority. He would not allow this initiative to proceed if he wasn't sure he had the votes," former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports.

The fight is no longer about one basketball player, or two football players, or even LSU. It is about whether a conference can still make its members follow its rules. It's particularly paramount as the Protect College Sports Act, a bill that would provide antitrust protections allowing conferences to enforce rules, flounders in the House of Representatives.

Why the SEC has to draw the line

The rule LSU is accused of breaking is one LSU helped write.

On Aug. 25, all 16 SEC chief executives, including Rousse, voted on a policy statement regarding the rostering of former professional athletes, according to the SEC's amended federal complaint. Rousse abstained on the penalty memo that followed. The penalties on the table were stiff: a half-season suspension for the head coach, a fine of up to 50% of a sport's annual budget and the loss of voting privileges.

The football players sued in state court in East Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 19. Luis won his injunction in the same courthouse in November. In its latest filing this week, the SEC argues those rulings leave it boxed in, writing that the "SEC has no avenue to penalize LSU."

The league said it would abide by the Louisiana order and "not impose penalties or fines on LSU" for rostering Luis, CBS Sports reported. The SEC also alleges that "defendants are actively collaborating with third party professional athletes to defy SEC rules."

"College sports, frankly, is a culture of breaking rules right now -- one can say it always has been, but it's hard to see a rule as binding when it's so easy to file and win a lawsuit to overcome it," said Sam Ehrlich, a sports law scholar at Boise State. "And since as we're discovering a lot of that can be attributed to the simple fact that so many of the rules in question are just blatantly illegal, schools, players and their attorneys clearly see boundary testing as necessary. If they don't, someone else will and get an advantage based on that.

"So I'm sure LSU just sees this as them getting punished for conduct that everyone else is doing."

The SEC's argument is simple: the conference creates its own rules, and those who violate those rules are subject to punishment. In court, LSU argues that the rules don't apply to it and that the courts hold authority.

The SEC's federal lawsuit rests on a First Amendment claim of freedom of association.

"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference's ability to govern itself," the SEC said in a statement. "The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards."

Think of the SEC as a Homeowners Association, noted sports attorney Tom Mars explained this week.

"Legally speaking, the SEC is no different than an HOA and can take whatever actions against its members its bylaws allow it to take, which for the SEC, includes expulsion," Mars said on X. "Much like dealing with a disruptive HOA resident who refuses to follow the HOA bylaws, I don't understand why the SEC Presidents don't vote to conditionally disassociate LSU from the league within the next 10 days (or some other reasonable time period) unless LSU takes certain specified actions to satisfy the SEC that LSU will stop ignoring its rules, being disruptive, and creating chaos for its members."

Mars agreed that the SEC doesn't want to boot LSU from the conference, but disassociating from the school could force LSU to decide on its own whether to remain a member of the SEC.

"Problem solved," Mars said.

Pressure is coming from outside the league office, too. On Nov. 18, Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr sent a letter urging sanctions "up to and including expulsion," ESPN reported.

A catalyst to end conferences?

The answer that could settle all of this sits on Capitol Hill.

The Protect College Sports Act is expected to reach the House floor on Dec. 8, five days after the SEC's vote on LSU. The bill would provide targeted antitrust protections for conferences and similar organizations, including in players' eligibility cases.

The bill's chances of passing the House -- and potentially through the Senate again if revisions are made -- before a new Congress is sworn in in January are slim, sources said. If it doesn't become law, that leaves the conferences in position to enforce stricter rules, though those will continue to be challenged in court without the PCSA's protection.

"But if the PCSA doesn't pass, the future might just have to be single conference governance, and I'm sure the SEC sees this as a test balloon, and a situation where they need to assert themselves hard when you have such a blatant rule violation," Ehrlich said. "I'd imagine they think that if they don't, they'll just be another NCAA moving forward -- an entity that has lost all of its enforcement teeth."

Another issue is clearly outlined in the bill: any previous or ongoing cases would not be subject to the PCSA's provisions. That includes the LSU and SEC cases.

Still, conferences hold the threat of power because they can simplify scheduling opportunities, championship events and increase media revenue for their membership.

NCAA automatic qualifications in every sport run through conferences. The money runs through them, too. The SEC distributed $1.03 billion to its 16 schools for the 2024-25 fiscal year, and its ESPN deal runs through 2034 at a reported $300 million per year.

A school that walks away from a conference -- or is pushed out -- gives up all of that.

That makes Dec. 3 a test of whether a conference can still act like one. If a member can stay in by court order while ignoring the rules, the conference starts to look like a toothless organization that spends millions in court trying to enforce rules some judges view as unlawful. It's the same problem the NCAA has faced over the last five years, leading to a slew of losses in court and the landmark House v. NCAA settlement that opened the door for players to be paid in revenue sharing.

LSU as an independent?

Money motivates change more than anything in college sports. The question is: could LSU financially afford to go it alone if it were expelled from the SEC or chose to leave the conference on its own?

If LSU were expelled, it would immediately lose its right to future revenue distributions from the SEC, according to the league's constitution. LSU received $72.4 million in conference and NCAA distributions in 2025, according to athletics data provided to the Knight Commission. The SEC shared $69.5 million in conference-related payments, including $53.1 million in media rights revenue, according to LSU's financial report to the NCAA for the 2025 fiscal year.

LSU's athletic department is among the nation's richest, bringing in $223.5 million in revenue that same year, according to the report.

LSU could sue the SEC for breach of its membership agreement and seek any distribution already due, said Scott Schneider, a Texas law professor. If LSU proved it was wrongfully expelled, he said, it could seek the distributions it actually lost, accounting for replacement revenue.

Schneider pointed to the Metro Conference in 1995, when five schools voted to remove Virginia Tech and VCU. Virginia Tech and VCU sought an injunction, arguing the five universities had effectively withdrawn to form a new conference and had lost the right to cast the votes that expelled them. The two schools split a $2.27 million settlement over conference revenue. It illustrates how LSU might build a financial claim around a defect in the vote, Schneider said, though it leaves open what a court would actually award financially.

Without a partnership with the SEC, LSU would have to schedule games on its own and secure new media partnerships as an independent. SEC members would assuredly be blocked from scheduling games with LSU, and many teams in other leagues have already filled their schedules for the foreseeable future.

If LSU tried to find a landing spot in another conference, suitors could be placed in an impossible situation with a program that has already shown its unwillingness to follow a conference's rulebook. Industry sources believe the Big Ten would not show immediate interest in adding LSU after its fight with the SEC. That leaves the Big 12, the ACC or independence, with conference membership not guaranteed.

On its own, LSU's product has proven drawing power. LSU averaged 5.95 million viewers across eight charted games through the first 11 weeks of the college football season, ranking third nationally behind Texas and Alabama, according to data compiled by CBS Sports via available Nielsen ratings.

LSU's Sept. 19 game at Ole Miss drew 10.9 million viewers, the third-largest audience of the season.

But that is also the problem: LSU's highest-rated games are against SEC rivals. LSU's three biggest audiences came against Ole Miss, Texas and Alabama. That is the inventory an independent LSU would have to replace, with opponents that would have to agree to play the Tigers.

LSU is assured at least nine games as an SEC member.

"I'm not sure there's going to be enough quality games out there to make them an attractive standalone television property," said former Fox Sports Network president Bob Thompson. "Certainly not one that will generate more revenue than they currently receive from the SEC."

Which team would agree to schedule LSU in November if it is trying to remain undefeated late in a season?

"Seems as though [LSU] might have to write some large checks to fill out a 12-game schedule," Thompson surmised.

LSU paid $4.5 million to non-conference teams during the 2025 fiscal year. An independent LSU would have to fill a 12-game football schedule, as well as hundreds of events for all 21 of its sports.

The other obvious model LSU could attempt to mimic is Notre Dame. Its NBC deal runs through 2029, with games on NBC and Peacock. The value has never been disclosed, though the Sports Business Journal reported in 2022 that it was expected to fetch about $60 million per year.

Notre Dame, however, is not completely independent. Nearly all of the school's other sports aside from football are housed under the ACC banner. The football program also has a five-game scheduling agreement with the ACC through 2037.

An independent LSU would also have no access to conference tournaments or an automatic NCAA bid in any sport, leaving its high-powered baseball, basketball and gymnastics programs to chase at-large bids. The nearest example is Oregon State baseball, which played as a Division I independent in 2025 and 2026 after the Pac-12 collapsed.

Postseason access for LSU in football is also unclear. Notre Dame is the only independent written into the College Football Playoff's selection process by name, with an automatic bid if it finishes in the top 12. An independent LSU would be an at-large candidate under the current format.

"Key question at that point would be whether LSU would join another conference or try it as an independent," Ehrlich said.

The courtroom clock

A vote to expel LSU would likely not be the last word, according to legal experts. The expectation is LSU would seek an immediate court order preserving its SEC membership.

Meanwhile, the SEC has already chosen a courtroom in its backyard of Birmingham, Alabama. Its lawsuit against LSU officials sits in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama before Judge Annemarie Carney Axon. The SEC sued Rousse, Ausberry, Kiffin, members of the LSU board and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill in their official capacities, a structure that appears designed to circumvent state sovereign immunity.

The defendants' motion to dismiss, filed Sept. 25, has not been ruled on. On Nov. 23, the SEC filed a new motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to get the judge's nod to continue its deliberations on LSU's future. A hearing on that motion is set for Wednesday in Birmingham.

The Birmingham judge has already shown impatience with LSU's side. At a Nov. 18 hearing, she ordered LSU's lawyers to retract a page in a filing and apologize for accusing the SEC's counsel of "hallucinated" citations.

"You put the pig out there, there's no time to put lipstick on it," Axon said, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

LSU's friendlier venue is in Baton Rouge, where Judge William Jorden of the 19th Judicial District Court granted Luis' injunction. Louisiana law allows a temporary restraining order on a showing of immediate, irreparable harm. And given two prior rulings there against SEC penalties, a quick order keeping LSU in the league pending a hearing is plausible.

In Schneider's opinion, neither existing Louisiana order expressly bars expulsion, though LSU could argue the vote was a penalty solely for playing Luis.

"The SEC would point to what happened across two sports and ask whether the other presidents can rely on LSU to enforce a rule its own president supported. That institutional control argument is why the reasons the presidents give for their vote matter," Schneider said.

That prompts another question for legal scholars that only the courts can answer: Whether a state court order could hold against a conflicting federal one.

If a federal court entered a final judgment upholding LSU's expulsion, Schneider's best guess is that it would bind the parties on the issues, so LSU couldn't ask a Louisiana judge to decide those same issues in the school's favor. If a Louisiana judge had already blocked the expulsion, though, that injunction wouldn't disappear automatically, he said. The SEC would then take the federal judgment back to that judge and ask that it be lifted.

That scenario is a hypothetical. The SEC hasn't asked Axon to uphold an expulsion, Schneider noted. The SEC's most recent motion seeks to keep LSU officials from blocking the Dec. 3 meeting or undoing its outcome in another court, and it expressly preserves their right to challenge an expulsion in the Birmingham court in the SEC's backyard.

"The SEC could win this motion in full and still lose a later challenge to the presidents' vote," Schneider said.

LSU's RJ Luis planning to sue SEC, Greg Sankey over eligibility drama Brad Crawford

Then there is Luis himself. His attorney, Tony Clayton, said Monday Luis will sue the SEC and Sankey for damages and depose every SEC president.

"Mr. Sankey will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year's night," Clayton told ESPN.

The school and the league could reach an amicable resolution, CBS Sports reported Monday, but only if LSU provides tangible evidence and good-faith actions showing it will abide by all league rules going forward. One likely mandate is concrete assurance that "Louisiana governor Jeff Landry's influence over certain athletics matters will no longer determine how the university conducts itself under the SEC's bylaws."

History suggests these fights will end at the negotiating table. The question is whether LSU would accept other punishments short of expulsion. If not, those negotiations may continue through legal filings, as has happened elsewhere.

In November 2023, Washington State and Oregon State won control of the Pac-12 in a home-state court after a four-month battle. Florida State and Clemson settled with the ACC in March 2025 after a year-long battle concerning the schools' ability to leave the conference without paying nine-figure exit fees.

But past results likely don't apply to the SEC's family feud. This dispute is beyond precedent.