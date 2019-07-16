SEC Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Players, teams set for four days in Hoover

It's time for talkin' season. It's the unofficial start to the college football season and players and coaches from each conference gather to share updates on their offseason training programs and prepare for the next season. No conference does media days quite like the SEC. Over four days, from Monday July, 15 to Thursday, July 18, all 14 teams will send representatives to Hoover, Alabama, and chat it up with members of the media.

Here now is a look the preliminary schedule of the participants slated to speak at SEC Media Days and when, with times being released next week during the event. Additionally, you can find the list of players who will be representing their schools.

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Matt Luke, Ole Miss

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama

Chad Morris, Arkansas

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Players attending

Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.

Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.

Arkansas

McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.

De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.

Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.

Auburn

Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.

Florida

Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.

Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

Georgia

Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.

J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.

Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Kentucky

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.

Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.

Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.

LSU

Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.

Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Fr.

Alex Givens, OL, Sr.

MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Mississippi State

Farrod Green, TE, Sr.

Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.

Darryl Williams, C, Sr.

Missouri

Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.

Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.

DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

South Carolina

Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.

T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.

Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

Tennessee

Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.

Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.

Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.

Texas A&M

Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.

Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.

Braden Mann, P, Sr.

Vanderbilt

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.

Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.