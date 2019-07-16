SEC Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Players, teams set for four days in Hoover
A complete rundown of this year's SEC Media Days participants from each program
It's time for talkin' season. It's the unofficial start to the college football season and players and coaches from each conference gather to share updates on their offseason training programs and prepare for the next season. No conference does media days quite like the SEC. Over four days, from Monday July, 15 to Thursday, July 18, all 14 teams will send representatives to Hoover, Alabama, and chat it up with members of the media.
Here now is a look the preliminary schedule of the participants slated to speak at SEC Media Days and when, with times being released next week during the event. Additionally, you can find the list of players who will be representing their schools.
Monday, July 15
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Barry Odom, Missouri
Tuesday, July 16
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Matt Luke, Ole Miss
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Wednesday, July 17
Nick Saban, Alabama
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Thursday, July 18
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
Players attending
Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.
Arkansas
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.
Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.
Florida
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
Georgia
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Kentucky
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.
LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Mississippi State
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.
Missouri
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.
Tennessee
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Texas A&M
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Vanderbilt
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.
