SEC Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Teams, players set for four days in Hoover
A complete rundown of this year's SEC Media Days participants from each program
Media days mark the unofficial "start" of the upcoming college football season, but no conference quite matches the spectacle that is SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. From Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18, the Hyatt Regency in Birmingham turns into a circus as reporters and fans from all over gather to cover the conference's 14 coaches and their players.
Here now is a look the preliminary schedule of the participants slated to speak at SEC Media Days and when, with times being released next week during the event. Additionally, you can find the list of players who will be representing their schools.
Monday, July 15
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Barry Odom, Missouri
Tuesday, July 16
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Matt Luke, Mississippi
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Wednesday, July 17
Nick Saban, Alabama
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Thursday, July 18
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
Players attending
Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.
Arkansas
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.
Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.
Florida
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
Georgia
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Kentucky
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.
LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Mississippi State
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.
Missouri
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.
Tennessee
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Texas A&M
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Vanderbilt
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
OU RB Brooks cleared in Title IX case
Brooks had been away from the team this summer as the investigation was ongoing
-
Former Auburn QB transfers to Liberty
Willis served as Jarrett Stidham's backup quarterback for the last two seasons
-
Sam Ehlinger headlines All-Big 12 team
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts was tabbed as the preseason 'Newcomer of the Year'
-
CFB coaches facing defining campaigns
The coaches on this list have big years ahead that will determine whether they sink or swi...
-
Urban Meyer to co-host posdcast
Meyer has been exploring different ventures since his retirement last year
-
Kansas RB Pooka Williams rejoins team
Williams had been completing a diversion agreement from a domestic incident in December