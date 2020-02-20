SEC Media Days 2020 schedule, dates: Teams set for four days in Atlanta

Mark your calendars, because the dates and team schedule for 2020 SEC Media Days has been released. The event, which serves as the unofficial start of "talkin' season' in college football, will take place July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

It's the second time in three years that the event will take place in the college football capital of the south. It was held in Hoover, Alabama, prior to last season and in the Birmingham area for more than three decades prior to the 2018 season.

Defending national champion LSU and coach Ed Orgeron will get the event started on Monday, July 13, and Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and South Carolina's Will Muschamp will close up shop on Thursday, July 16. Plus, Alabama's Nick Saban, first-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi State quote machine Mike Leach will make the rounds.

Here's the full schedule and team rotation:

Monday, July 13



Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 14

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 15

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

Thursday, July 16

Auburn - Gus Malzahn

South Carolina - Will Muschamp

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

The three player representatives for each team, television schedule and specific rotation for coaches and student-athletes will be announced at a later date.