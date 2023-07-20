Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will have options at quarterback this season after adding a pair of Power Five transfers at that position in the offseason. One of those who could push incumbent starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the job in Oxford is Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, who Kiffin says has now reached full strength after being limited in the spring due to injury.

"We're excited about that because he was not 100% during spring," Kiffin said Thursday at SEC Media Days in Nashville, according to The Clarion Ledger.

Though Dart took the snaps for Ole Miss a season ago after transferring in from USC, Sanders owns more collegiate starting experience between the two. Sanders emerged as Oklahoma State's starter during his second season on campus back in 2019 and held that job through the 2022 campaign. He led the Cowboys to 12 wins and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance in 2021, passing for career-high 2,839 yards that fall.

While no starting quarterback has been named yet, Kiffin is bullish on the group as fall camp approaches. In addition to Sanders, Ole Miss added LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard, who was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 quarterback prospect in the 2022 class. The trio of Dart, Sanders and Howard makes for a quarterback room Kiffin described as the strongest he's had since arriving at Ole Miss ahead of the 2020 season.

"It's a really competitive room," Kiffin said. "And it's in much better shape, which is our goal as a staff for an entire roster, each position group to try to make them more competitive and more balanced throughout. That room is by far the best it's been since I've been here, so we're excited about camp coming up to see these guys fully healthy."

Ole Miss kicks off the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against Mercer. The Rebels look to bounce back from a 2022 campaign in which they started off 8-1 before dropping their final four games of the season, a bowl loss to Texas Tech included.