Talkin' season has officially arrived with the schedule announcement for SEC Media Days 2023. This year's event will take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It will be the first time that the event will be held in Nashville and the third time that it will be held outside of Birmingham, Alabama.

Two new head coaches will join the fold: Hugh Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin Auburn's, but he is no stranger to the SEC circus from his time at Ole Miss from 2012-2016. Mississippi State's Zach Arnett will make the rounds on Day 2 of the event after taking over at the end of the 2022 following the death of coach Mike Leach.

Two-time defending national champion head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia contingent will also hit the stage on Day 2. He will be followed the next day by legendary head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban.

Here is a preliminary look at the schedule for at SEC Media Days, starting on July 17 in Nashville.

Monday, July 17

LSU - Brian Kelly

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn - Hugh Freeze

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Mississippi State - Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Florida - Billy Napier

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Tennessee - Josh Heupel