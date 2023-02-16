Talkin' season has officially arrived with the schedule announcement for SEC Media Days 2023. This year's event will take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It will be the first time that the event will be held in Nashville and the third time that it will be held outside of Birmingham, Alabama.
Two new head coaches will join the fold: Hugh Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin Auburn's, but he is no stranger to the SEC circus from his time at Ole Miss from 2012-2016. Mississippi State's Zach Arnett will make the rounds on Day 2 of the event after taking over at the end of the 2022 following the death of coach Mike Leach.
Two-time defending national champion head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia contingent will also hit the stage on Day 2. He will be followed the next day by legendary head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban.
Here is a preliminary look at the schedule for at SEC Media Days, starting on July 17 in Nashville.
Monday, July 17
LSU - Brian Kelly
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn - Hugh Freeze
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Mississippi State - Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama - Nick Saban
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Tennessee - Josh Heupel