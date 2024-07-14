The next evolution of the SEC finally kicks off this week as SEC Media Days takes center stage at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The location deep in the heart of Texas is extra fitting as rivals Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024, creating perhaps the most competitive conference in the history of college football.

But really, transition is top of mind across the board. The league expands to 16 teams, the largest iteration in SEC history. Legendary coach Nick Saban retired at Alabama, leaving Kalen DeBoer to debut at his first media days. The 12-team College Football Playoff suddenly creates major opportunities for the middle class within the conference. At the same time, there are also new coaches entering the fold in Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby and Texas A&M's Mike Elko.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey kicks things off on Monday morning with his annual press conference before LSU opens the proceedings for teams. Two-time national champion coach Kirby Smart headlines a stacked Day 2 on Tuesday, while DeBoer makes his debut opposite Texas coach and ex-Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian on Wednesday. The event lasts four days with four teams going through the media carwash each day.

Below is the full list of participants who will make the rounds beginning on Monday, and be sure to scroll below the schedule for in-depth coverage from 2024 SEC Media Days. All times below Eastern.

Monday, July 15

Commissioner Greg Sankey (10:05 a.m.)

LSU (11 a.m.) -- Brian Kelly | QB Garrett Nussmeier, TE Mason Taylor, LB Harold Perkins

South Carolina (12:35 p.m.) -- Shane Beamer | DT Alex Huntley, ATH Luke Doty, LB Debo Williams

Ole Miss (2:50 p.m.) -- Lane Kiffin | QB Jaxson Dart, WR Tre Harris, DE Jared Ivey

Vanderbilt (4:20 p.m.) -- Clark Lea | OL Gunnar Hansen, LB Langston Patterson, DB CJ Taylor

Tuesday, July 16

Georgia (10:05 a.m.) -- Kirby Smart | QB Carson Beck, DL Mykel Williams, DB Malaki Starks

Tennessee (11:45 a.m.) -- Josh Heupel | C Cooper Mays, LB Keenan Pili, DL Omari Thomas

Oklahoma (1:50 p.m.) -- Brent Venables | QB Jackson Arnold, LB Danny Stutsman, DB Billy Bowman Jr.

Missouri (3:20 p.m.) -- Eli Drinkwitz | WR Luther Burden III, QB Brady Cook, DL Kristian Williams

Wednesday, July 17

Alabama (10:05 a.m.) -- Kalen DeBoer | QB Jalen Milroe, OL Tyler Booker, DB Malachi Moore

Mississippi State (11:35 a.m.) -- Jeff Lebby | QB Blake Shapen, OL Albert Reese IV, LB John Lewis

Florida (1:50 p.m.) -- Billy Napier | QB Graham Mertz, LB Shemar James, RB Montrell Johnson Jr.

Texas (3:20 p.m.) -- Steve Sarkisian | QB Quinn Ewers, OL Kelvin Banks Jr., DB Jahdae Barron

Thursday, July 18

Arkansas (10:35 a.m.) -- Sam Pittman | WR Andrew Armstrong, QB Taylen Green, DE Landon Jackson

Texas A&M (12:05 p.m.) -- Mike Elko | DL Shemar Turner, LB Taurean York, OL Trey Zuhn III

Auburn (2:05 p.m.) -- Hugh Freeze | QB Payton Thorne, LB Eugene Asante, DE Keldric Faulk,

Kentucky (3:25 p.m.) -- Mark Stoops | OL Marques Cox, LB D'Eryk Jackson, DL Deone Walker

