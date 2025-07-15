SEC Media Days continued on Tuesday with four College Football Playoff hopefuls headlining the event. Texas and Georgia competed in the SEC Championship Game last season, while Tennessee and Auburn believe they have the rosters to make an appearance in Atlanta this year.

Media days are a chance for high-profile coaches to set agendas. It's also a perfect opportunity to lie. Not every program is actually coming off of a great offseason and ready for a breakout campaign. These guys have been around long enough to know the difference. And yet, optimism abounds.

With that said, we evaluated a few statements from each SEC coach at the podium on Day 2 of SEC Media Days and rated them fact or fiction.

Georgia: Nick Saban is done

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin left the door open for seven-time national champion Nick Saban to make a return to the college coaching ranks. Saban's former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart, was less open.

"I almost laughed," Smart said. "It was like somebody needed something interesting to talk about yesterday, so they chose to go to Coach Saban to do it."

Rumors circulated yesterday after former Saban quarterback Greg McElroy said that he heard through the grapevine Saban could consider returning to coaching. More than anything else, the logistics just don't make sense. Saban is 73 and would likely be turning 75 by the time he would be starting a job. Bill Belichick is the only active coach older than 70.

It's completely understandable that Saban might feel the itch to coach, but it's in everyone's best interest that he keeps entertaining TV audiances from the sidelines and broadcast booth.

Verdict: Fact

Auburn: The Tigers will be in the playoff hunt

Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to build a roster that can get the Tigers back into the playoff discussion. After a rough start, Freeze expressed optimism that success is right on the horizon.

"I truly believe that in the playoff run we're going to be in this discussion because I love this team," Freeze said. "Now we've got to stay healthy and we need the ball to bounce our way a couple times this year instead of against us, but that's our full expectation. We embrace the fact that this is where Auburn should be, in those talks year in, year out."

Freeze is correct that Auburn should be in the discussion every year, but the program is in the midst of its worst run of the modern era. The Tigers are coming off four straight losing seasons for the first time since 1950. Their five-game losing streak to Alabama is the worst since 1981. To stem the tide, Auburn is turning to a quarterback who has benched at Oklahoma last season.

Without question, Auburn has a talented enough roster to at least threaten for a spot in the playoff race. But after two years on The Plains, Freeze has shown little reason to believe that more is coming.

Verdict: Fiction

Tennessee: The Vols can win with whoever starts at QB

The Volunteers were the story of the offseason after quarterback Nico Iamaleava surprisingly left the program amid an NIL dispute. Now, the Volunteers are facing a fully open quarterback competition between underclassmen Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre, along with App State and UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar.

"We're going to find a way to win with the guy that wins the job in fall camp," Heupel said.

While Iamaleava was the face of the program, his production left plenty to be desired. The freshman ranked seventh in the SEC in passer rating and mustered barely 200 yards per game in conference play. Tennessee reached the CFP last season primarily on the strength of its defense and running game.

The Volunteers have to replace significant production on both sides of the ball. Whether they sink or swim probably won't be because of the quarterback position.

Verdict: Fact

Texas: This is a championship roster

The Longhorns have only won one national championship in the past 50 years, but coach Steve Sarkisian has stepped up to the moment. Heading into his fifth season with the program, Sark did not shy away from the lofty expectations facing Texas.

"I think this is a championship roster," Sarkisian said. "Now we've got to play like a championship team, but this is a championship roster."

The Longhorns will be on the short list of teams vying for the No. 1 spot in the Preseason AP Top 25 when the polls drop, and for good reason. Texas is the only team to reach the national semifinals each of the last two seasons and has played for consecutive conference crowns. Perhaps just as important, The Longhorns have stacked elite recruiting classes over multiple years, and now turn to former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning to lead the program under center.

There's no guarantees that talent leads to national championships, but this roster is capable. It would be disappointing if the Longhorns don't end the season close to that stage.

Verdict: Fact