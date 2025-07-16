SEC Media Days headed into Day 3 on Wednesday with several of the biggest brands in the sport. Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama headlined the proceedings, with Mississippi State also making an appearance.

All four coaches appearing on Wednesday are facing huge question marks and need to perform in 2025 to stay off the hot seat. The group is responsible for nine national championships since 2000, but each missed the College Football Playoff last season. That simply must change.

With that said, we evaluated statements from each of Billy Napier, Jeff Lebby, Brent Venables and Kalen DeBoer for accuracy heading into their pivotal seasons. Here's whether we rate them fact or fiction.

Mississippi State: Better is coming in Year 2

The Bulldogs had a miserable first season under coach Jeff Lebby, finishing 2-10 and losing by 24 points against Toledo. The only wins came against FCS Eastern Kentucky and UMass as the program posted one of the worst defenses in the nation. Coming in Year 2, Lebby is optimistic that change is on the way.

"We're going to get things done and change the outcome this fall because of how we practice and how we prepare," Lebby said. "That's the reality of it. I feel like our football team today is a lot closer and a lot more connected than it was a year ago, even with all the turnover."

He alluded to it in his comments, but nearly the entire roster has changed in two years under Lebby. Half the starters from last season are gone, including four transfers. Despite bringing in 34 players, the transfer class still ranked in the bottom half of the SEC as well.

Mississippi State won't finish 2-10, though a battle against MAC giant killer Northern Illinois awaits on Sept. 20. But with games against Georgia, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, the Bulldogs are set to once again be the worst team in the SEC -- and maybe by far.

Verdict: Fiction

Florida: DJ Lagway can be an All-SEC player

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway came to Gainesville with massive expectations as the No. 1 quarterback in the recruiting class. When he got on the field after an injury to starter Graham Mertz, he showed many of the skills

"It's well-documented, the job that he did last year becoming our quarterback midway through the season," Napier said. "I think year two for him has got a chance to be really special."

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Gators. He helped lead a four-game winning streak to close the season and reach eight wins.

There are several high-profile quarterbacks in the SEC next year, including Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers. However, Lagway has the upside to compete with any of them if Florida can deliver another strong season.

Verdict: Fact

Alabama: Tide didn't live up to the 'Bama standard in Year 1

Alabama was the last team out of the College Football Playoff and technically posted the most wins by a first-year 'Bama coach since Frank Thomas in 1931. However, DeBoer admitted on the podium that the first year did not meet the program standard.

"We fell short of making the playoffs," DeBoer said. "It's as simple as that, right? Giving yourself a chance to go compete for a championship."

While the Tide were on the doorstep of the playoff, even that alone was underwhelming compared to recent years. The Tide finished outside of the CFP top 10 for the first time since 2019 and failed to win 10 games for the first time since 2007. The expectations are much higher coming off of the greatest coach of all time.

That good news is this: Nick Saban went 7-6 in his first season. Kirby Smart went 8-5 after taking over a 10-win team at Georgia. Even with talent, it can take time for a coach to put his stamp on the program.

Verdict: Fact

Oklahoma: This program can be a CFP contender every year

Venables has put together a disappointing start to his career with two losing seasons in three years. Despite the struggles, Venables rightly embraced the expectations of coaching at the University of Oklahoma at the podium.

"You choose to come to Oklahoma to coach or play on the biggest stage in the biggest games and accept everything that comes with that," Venables said. "In the new era of football, we expect to be a team that is a year-in and year-out College Football Playoff contender."

Historically, Oklahoma ranks as a clear top-three program in the history of the sport with 14 conference titles in the 21st century alone. However, this moment is the most tumultuous in the history of the program. Longtime athletic director Joe Castiglione is retiring. For the first time ever, Oklahoma isn't one of the two most resourced programs in its own conference.

Realignment was always going to produce a few long-term winners and losers. While Oklahoma is certainly not going to be down forever, they're one of many who may have to accept a more transient position in the sport's pecking order.

Verdict: Fiction