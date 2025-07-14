The SEC kicked off its first day of Media Days on Monday, and spinning season is already in full effect. Day 1 brought LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to the table, all of whom are facing a wide range of pressures.

The rotation means a wide range of storylines are discussed. There's Commissioner Greg Sankey, opining on postseason expansion. LSU coach Brian Kelly faces major expectations heading into his fourth season. South Carolina and Vanderbilt have historic quarterbacks they're leaning on, while Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin speaks on anything and everything.

With that said, let's a few of the biggest topics from Monday at SEC Media Days and evaluate their trustworthiness.

Greg Sankey: There are enough good teams to expand the NCAA Tournament

The SEC had an incredible 2024-25 men's basketball season. Fourteen of the league's 16 teams were selected to the postseason, and the league posted a 7-1 record in the first round. Florida went on to win the national championship as both the Gators and Auburn made the Final Four. However, Sankey expressed openness to the proposal of expanding the NCAA Tournament to as many as 76 teams.

"We're going to be fine, but we think there are enough quality teams to make this growth appropriate," Sankey said.

The system worked incredibly well. At the same time, there's little reason to believe more spots were needed. Texas and Oklahoma both entered the field at 6-12 in conference play. The Longhorns made the tournament at 19-16 and still fired their coach; they knew it wasn't a good season.

When there's excellence in a power conference, it's rewarded. There's little need to continue creating more opportunities when they're, frankly, not deserved.

Verdict: Fiction

LSU: If the Tigers beat Clemson, they will be in the CFP

LSU has struggled mightily in openers under Kelly, posting a surprising 0-3 record during his tenure. Last season, the Tigers lost a disappointing matchup against USC, one that ultimately prevented them from seriously contending for the College Football Playoff.

"We needed to do some things differently this year, and that is to embrace this opener," Kelly said. "Embracing it in a manner that this is a big game. It's a tangible goal for our football team to want to be 1-0. That's not let's warm up into the season. We want to be ready for this football game."

The Tigers have massive expectations coming into the season, especially with the return of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. In fact, Clemson and LSU boast arguably the two best returning quarterbacks in college football and both are teams capable of winning a national championship.

It's hard not to make the natural comparison to the 2021 battle between Georgia and Clemson in Week 1. The Bulldogs used a dramatic 10-3 victory to key off a national championship. That very well could be in the cards for LSU if things break right.

Verdict: Fact

South Carolina: LaNorris Sellers will be a Heisman finalist

Shane Beamer brought Sellers to media days as one of the highest-profile returning quarterbacks in the country, and he's easily one of the best in program history. While he kept expectations fair, Beamer did point out the sheer number of great dual-threat quarterbacks he has coached.

"Being around those guys that are weapons with their feet, you want to have that as part of your offense and also be smart, too, especially in this league with the defenses we play week in, week out," Beamer said.

Norris put up Heisman-caliber stats across the 2024 season, but especially so in the month of November when he averaged 10.4 yards per attempt and threw for 261.2 yards per game. His aggressive running has also received comparisons to Vince Young as he reached nearly 700 yards on the ground.

There's no question Norris has the talent to reach New York. Unfortunately, it's actually the schedule that could make things difficult. The Gamecocks play LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Clemson during a loaded slate. They even play Virginia Tech in Week 1, a matchup that could easily go south. Building on a 9-3 schedule could prove difficult.

Verdict: Fiction

Ole Miss: Teams are breaking the salary cap

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has never been shy from touching on the biggest issues in college athletics. Monday, of course, Kiffin stepped into the biggest one of the year: the new rules imposed by the House v. NCAA settlement.

"We've been operating under these cap guidelines of what was coming and what it was going to look like," Kiffin said. "I think it's obvious people aren't staying within that cap, so I think the whole thing will be, what does that look like? That's what we don't know. What does it look like when you don't and what are the punishments for that? Do you win and that comes later?"

It's been little secret thatnumerous programs have dropped significant money in the last months. A few big contracts have even been revealed since July 1, when the cap went into effect, though the mechanics of them still remain at odds. Naturally, Kiffin and his program want to ensure that they're functioning on a similar playing field to the rest of the sport.

At the same time, Ole Miss reeled in the No. 4 transfer class in the country with 30 players, just behind Texas Tech and Miami, and ahead of Oregon. However, the way Rebels are approaching things, they seem to have figured it out.

Verdict: Probably?

Vanderbilt: The 'Dores can play into January

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has never shied away from setting high expectations from his team. In previous years, Lea even said he believes that Vanderbilt has what it takes to be the best program in the SEC. At SEC Media Days, Lea leaned into that message once again.

"We believe we have what it takes to play into January," Lea said. "But we have to support our belief with a disciplined focus in the present."

Lea's squad had a breakout season in 2024, finishing with a winning record and pulling a historic upset against Alabama. After the season, his quarterback, Diego Pavia, won an injunction to return for another season. Last year, Vandy made it all the way up to Dec. 27.

That said, we have to parse out what January means. If it's the playoff, that requires Vanderbilt to make the field and then win a game. The Liberty Bowl, however … it's on Jan. 2. That can be arranged!

Verdict: Enjoy Beale Street!