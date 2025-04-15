The SEC announced its appearance schedule for the league's coaches ahead of the 2025 SEC Media Days this summer. This year's event is returning to Atlanta for the third since 2018 and is set to take place from July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

This will be the chance for coaches to set the stage in what should be an important year for the SEC. All sixteen of the league's coaches return, and it will be the second season in the league for relative newcomers Oklahoma and Texas.

The Longhorns are looking to build off of a 2024 season that saw them make it to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Last season marked a second straight year that the SEC was excluded from the College Football Playoff National Championship after winning four consecutive titles from 2019-22. Texas, Georgie and Tennessee were the only three SEC schools to make the inaugural 12-team field, and the Longhorns were the only program that made it past the quarterfinal round.

Even so, the SEC looks primed for a big run in 2025. Here's a look at the 2025 SEC Media Days schedule as it was announced Tuesday.

All times below Eastern

Monday, July 14

LSU -- Brian Kelly

Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin

South Carolina -- Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15

Auburn -- Hugh Freeze

Georgia -- Kirby Smart

Tennessee -- Josh Heupel

Texas -- Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama -- Kalen DeBoer

Florida -- Billy Napier

Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma -- Brent Venables

Thursday, July 17

Arkansas -- Sam Pittman

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops

Missouri -- Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M -- Mike Elko