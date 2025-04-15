The SEC announced its appearance schedule for the league's coaches ahead of the 2025 SEC Media Days this summer. This year's event is returning to Atlanta for the third since 2018 and is set to take place from July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
This will be the chance for coaches to set the stage in what should be an important year for the SEC. All sixteen of the league's coaches return, and it will be the second season in the league for relative newcomers Oklahoma and Texas.
The Longhorns are looking to build off of a 2024 season that saw them make it to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.
Last season marked a second straight year that the SEC was excluded from the College Football Playoff National Championship after winning four consecutive titles from 2019-22. Texas, Georgie and Tennessee were the only three SEC schools to make the inaugural 12-team field, and the Longhorns were the only program that made it past the quarterfinal round.
Even so, the SEC looks primed for a big run in 2025. Here's a look at the 2025 SEC Media Days schedule as it was announced Tuesday.
Monday, July 14
LSU -- Brian Kelly
Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin
South Carolina -- Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn -- Hugh Freeze
Georgia -- Kirby Smart
Tennessee -- Josh Heupel
Texas -- Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama -- Kalen DeBoer
Florida -- Billy Napier
Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma -- Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas -- Sam Pittman
Kentucky -- Mark Stoops
Missouri -- Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M -- Mike Elko