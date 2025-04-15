adobe-express-file-61.jpg
Getty Images

The SEC announced its appearance schedule for the league's coaches ahead of the 2025 SEC Media Days this summer. This year's event is returning to Atlanta for the third since 2018 and is set to take place from July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel. 

This will be the chance for coaches to set the stage in what should be an important year for the SEC. All sixteen of the league's coaches return, and it will be the second season in the league for relative newcomers Oklahoma and Texas

The Longhorns are looking to build off of a 2024 season that saw them make it to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State

Last season marked a second straight year that the SEC was excluded from the College Football Playoff National Championship after winning four consecutive titles from 2019-22. Texas, Georgie and Tennessee were the only three SEC schools to make the inaugural 12-team field, and the Longhorns were the only program that made it past the quarterfinal round. 

Even so, the SEC looks primed for a big run in 2025. Here's a look at the 2025 SEC Media Days schedule as it was announced Tuesday. 

All times below Eastern 

Monday, July 14 

LSU -- Brian Kelly 

Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin 

South Carolina -- Shane Beamer 

Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea 

Tuesday, July 15 

Auburn -- Hugh Freeze 

Georgia -- Kirby Smart 

Tennessee -- Josh Heupel 

Texas -- Steve Sarkisian 

Wednesday, July 16 

Alabama -- Kalen DeBoer 

Florida -- Billy Napier 

Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby 

Oklahoma -- Brent Venables 

Thursday, July 17 

Arkansas -- Sam Pittman 

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops 

Missouri -- Eliah Drinkwitz 

Texas A&M -- Mike Elko 