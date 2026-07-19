Six new coaches, four years without a title: The biggest questions facing each SEC team at 2026 media days

The microphone will be passed to the SEC this week as college football's Talking Season hits full gear. The conference will conduct its annual media days in Tampa for the first time in history, and hundreds of reporters are hungry for some juicy details on the sport's hottest topics.

The SEC enters a transition era with six new head coaches, compounding the lingering issue of the conference not having won the national championship in four years. The conference is chasing the Big Ten after they won a third straight crown in January. Another year without a title only deepens the ground lost, making this fall one of the more important seasons in SEC history.

There are plenty of contenders in the Deep South, but will any of them emerge as national champions as the conference expands to a nine-game schedule? Championships aren't everything. Some schools just want to get back to a bowl game. Others are in wait-and-see mode with coaches on the hot seat. Others, including blue bloods, want to get back on track after several misfires in previous hiring cycles.

Here are the top burning questions facing each SEC team entering media days.

Alabama

What's the Tide's identity?

Smashmouth football was a staple under Nick Saban, but Kalen DeBoer is struggling to develop an offensive identity at Alabama heading into his third season. Alabama ranked 123rd in rushing (104.1 yards per game) last season, and in the offseason lost a commitment from heralded NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, who instead chose Texas.

How does Alabama respond after getting bounced from the CFP by a more physical Indiana team? "Balance is a great word -- and just perspective," DeBoer said in May. "It doesn't happen overnight, and there are a lot of things when it comes to physical play that we do extremely well."



One of those "things" is tackling, he said. The Tide improved to 13th nationally in total defense last season.

2026 SEC Media Days schedule, where to watch: When coaches, teams take stage during four-day kickoff event Brad Crawford

Arkansas

Will it get any better?

The Hogs had flashbacks to the Chad Morris era during their 10-game losing streak last season. Arkansas blew up the past, moving on from Sam Pittman and Bobby Petrino, and hired Ryan Silverfield, who now dons the head hog hat after a successful run at Memphis, where he actually defeated the Hogs last season. The team is practically brand new with an influx of 42 transfers, many of whom were productive players from Group of Six teams. Quarterback AJ Hill and six more players followed from Memphis. Fans are hungry for a return to eight-win seasons, but after an 0-8 SEC record last fall, anything better than last year's 2-10 season is progress. The Hogs are a popular pick to finish last in the SEC against arguably the toughest schedule in the league.

Auburn

Are the dark days over?

Auburn hasn't had a winning season since 2020, the year they fired Gus Malzahn for going 6-4 against an all-SEC schedule. It's the program's longest such stretch without a winning record since the 1940s. Alex Golesh arrives from South Florida with a handful of veteran winners, including quarterback Byrum Brown and five of his receivers. Everyone wants to become the next Indiana, but for Auburn, pulling Golesh and a dozen or so players from USF should at least lead to a return to the postseason, right? If nothing else, Golesh's spread offense should be exciting to watch.

Florida

Are lowered expectations actually a good thing?

Jon Sumrall doesn't know how to lose. Florida's new coach averages 10 wins a year and has advanced to a conference title game in all four seasons. The rebuild at Florida is much more substantial than those he faced at Troy and Tulane, but after the misfire that was the Billy Napier era, might a surprise be in store for a beaten-down fan base?

The roster still has plenty of talent, including former five-star receiver Vernell Brown, who called out teammates earlier this offseason during an intense workout. "When he stood up and voiced his displeasure with what was going on around him, that's when I was like, 'All right, we got a shot to maybe get this going,'" Sumrall said during an appearance on Next Up with Adam Breneman.

How Florida responds is the ultimate question.

Georgia

Are Georgia's young guns locked and loaded?

Georgia has won two straight SEC titles and returns veteran quarterback Gunner Stockton after a second straight one-and-done CFP exit. The roster is stacked, of course, with eight starters returning on defense and the likes of running back Nate Frazier and receiver London Humphreys lifting the offense.

But did you know Georgia has the youngest roster in the FBS? The Bulldogs' average age is 19.81 years, according to a RotoWire study. That's a clear sign of powerhouse, blue-chip recruiting (Texas and Ohio State aren't far behind in youth), but that still means some fresh faces need to step up, especially at receiver, if the Bulldogs want to win a third straight conference title and advance beyond the CFP quarterfinals.

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Kentucky

Will the stellar transfer class lead to an immediate turnaround?

Will Stein didn't waste time making a good impression, pulling the nation's No. 11 transfer class shortly after he was hired by Kentucky. The centerpiece is quarterback Kenny Minchey, who nearly beat CJ Carr last year for Notre Dame's starting job. Stein was stellar in developing top-15 offenses at Oregon and UTSA, elevating the likes of Bo Nix and Dante Moore. Is Carr up next? The defensive secondary could be salty with All-SEC safety Ty Bryant returning and a pair of Florida transfers now on board.

We love our young, offense-minded college football coaches, and the 36-year-old Stein is one to watch.

LSU

What will Lane Kiffin say?

We can debate whether LSU will be a playoff team in Lane Kiffin's debut season, but the storyline to watch this week is whether the coach says anything controversial. He landed in hot water in the spring for his comments about Ole Miss recruiting, which he attempted to walk back, but he'll certainly be pressed further by reporters in Tampa.

Kiffin loves to kick anthills. What does he have in store this time? Perhaps a proclamation that LSU has the roster to win the SEC? Nevermind. That's actually not that crazy of a prediction after signing the country's No. 1 transfer class with 41 additions.

Ole Miss

Tampering or Trinidad: what's actually the most important story?

The NCAA opened an investigation into Ole Miss after Clemson's Dabo Swinney accused coach Pete Golding of tampering with linebacker Luke Ferrelli. Where that case stands is unknown, but Golding will be asked about it -- and he might have a thing or two to say about Swinney, too. But is that really the big storyline to follow in Oxford?

The return of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lifts an impressive roster toward top-10 potential, even after Kiffin's departure for Baton Rouge. Chambliss was granted an additional year at Ole Miss by a local judge, giving the Rebels hope that they can return to the CFP. We'll be reading more about Golding's confidence this season than whatever he says about the NCAA's investigation.

Mississippi State

Can Kamario Taylor lift the Bulldogs out of the SEC basement?

In the stadium Dak Prescott built, the highest-rated quarterback in Mississippi State history takes over a program in need of a bounce-back season. We got a glimpse of Kamario Taylor in spot duty several times last season -- and when he started the finale against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl -- but the weight of the program is on his shoulders this fall as the starter. On defense, former head coach Zach Arnett returns to Starkville as defensive coordinator. He inherits a lot of returning talent along the front seven.

Head coach Jeff Lebby has recruited well, but he needs to get the Bulldogs into a bowl game in his third season.

Missouri

Is 2026 finally the breakthrough year?

Eli Drinkwitz has been as consistent as any coach in the SEC over the last three seasons. That's great. It's also, well, predictably mid. He was once again 8-0 against unranked teams and 0-5 against ranked programs last season. That's pretty darn good. Mizzou has long fed on the mid- and low-tier SEC teams on the schedule, which has mostly been an easier path than most, and it has even flirted with the College Football Playoff. But a trip to the CFP won't happen until they start winning the big games. Drinkwitz is 0-16 against SEC teams with a winning record in the league, according to Pick Six Previews. That's the worst mark in the SEC.

Mizzou returns only a handful of starters, but one of those stars is All-American running back Ahmad Hardy. Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons is now the starting quarterback, and Michigan's Chip Lindsey was hired as offensive coordinator.

It's time for the Show Me State to show us something more.

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Oklahoma

Will John Mateer rejuvenate the offense?

The Sooners flipped a 5-7 record into a 10-win season, including a trip to the CFP, in 2025, but the offense was absolutely dreadful for most of the fall. Hiring Washington State's Ben Arbuckle and bringing quarterback John Mateer seemed to be a huge win in the first month of the season, but then a hand injury slowed Mateer's progress, and the offense never quite recovered. The defense was incredible as head coach Brent Venables took over play-calling. Can the two meet in the middle this fall?

Oklahoma seems primed to take another step forward with a healthy Mateer, who improved his throwing mechanics this offseason after his wonky, sidearm motion led to some unnecessary tipped passes a year ago. The offensive line needs to improve, too, particularly in run blocking. But after a year of growing pains leading to a 10-win year, doesn't OU seem like a sleeper in the SEC this season?

South Carolina

How hot is it in Columbia?



The Gamecocks regressed last season. LaNorris Sellers never could get healthy in the back half of the season, and the offensive line was a complete mess. Enter Kendal Briles, the offensive coordinator who did great things previously at Arkansas and TCU, to tweak the offense, which is completely capable of becoming a top-15 unit nationally. The defense has a superstar in the making with pass rusher Dylan Stewart, and they did a good job pulling depth along the defensive line from the portal.

It might not be a make-or-break season for Beamer, who went 4-8 a year ago, but getting back to that eight-win plateau is a must.

Tennessee

What's in store at quarterback?

Joey Aguilar lost his court case seeking an additional season, leaving Tennessee to choose between talented-but-unproven quarterbacks George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon. Brandon appears to be the future for the program, but he's a freshman, and questions remain about how he will pick up the scheme should he win the job. Coach Josh Heupel always squeezes the best from his quarterbacks, and returning the bulk of the starters will help whoever takes over at QB.

All eyes are on QB, but the defense is a key storyline, too. Top-tier coordinator Jim Kowles, formerly of Penn State and Ohio State, is on board and takes over a unit that struggled throughout last season, particularly against the pass. Does Tennessee have another playoff team in Knoxville?

Texas

Title or bust?

Texas has become the Deep South's Ohio State. Expectations are always high, but that level of hope has exited the atmosphere over the last several seasons. Three straight 10-win years, including back-to-back playoff berths, and the arrival of legacy quarterback Arch Manning have pushed Texas into a league of its own making. The Longhorns missed the CFP last season, but the improvements made late in the year, along with a stellar transfer class in the offseason and the surprise hiring of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, have poured jet fuel into the hype machine.

How good can Texas be this season? As good as it wants to be. The roster is as talented as any in the country. That's not the question. The question is whether the Longhorns can live up to lofty expectations, just as Ohio State did two years ago by winning the national title. Week 2 will tell us everything we need to know when the Buckeyes come to Austin. Until then, we'll keep a close eye on how Steve Sarkisian and Co. handle the spotlight.

Texas A&M

Can the Aggies put it all together?

Texas A&M was awesome most of last season. The 41-40 road win at Notre Dame was one of the best games of the year, and starting 11-0 pushed the program into the elite. Still, questions about Texas A&M's late-season meltdowns in previous years -- including those before Elko's arrival in Aggieland -- were common during that winning streak. It irked Elko, who maintained his program had moved beyond such stale narratives.

Then the Aggies lost two straight to end the season, falling to rival Texas in the regular-season finale and to eventual national runner-up Miami in the CFP. No SEC Championship Game appearance. No titles.

Quarterback Marcel Reed returns, but the offense is in a complete rebuild after losing nearly every starter and coordinator Collin Klein. The defense needs to cut down on the number of big plays allowed.

The schedule isn't easy, either, with trips to LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Vanderbilt

What does the post-Diego Pavia era look like?

It's unfair to say Vanderbilt was only as good as Diego Pavia, but we're going to find out this fall if there was any credence to critics snagging that low-hanging fruit. The electric quarterback is gone, and in his place is five-star freshman Jared Curtis, who flipped from Georgia and is expected to start this fall for the Commodores. He's the highest-rated recruit in school history, but how will the youngster perform with four new starters protecting him along the offensive line?