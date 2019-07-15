SEC Media Days taking annual event on the road to Atlanta in 2020, Nashville in 2021

HOOVER, Ala. -- Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Monday that SEC Media Days will take place in Atlanta prior to the 2020 season and move to Nashville ahead of the 2021 season. The event made its first trip outside of the state of Alabama last season when the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta served as the base of the annual event.

"We appreciate the hospitality here in Hoover and at the Wynfrey this week," Sankey said. "We look forward to the new opportunities in the future."

The Hall of Fame will again serve as the hub next year in Atlanta, and the Grand Hyatt in Nashville will serve the same role in 2021.

It's a natural progression for the four-day event, which once served as a true informational session for media members who are getting back into college football mode. But as information became more readily available as the internet and technology evolved, it's become more of a college football celebration than a media event.

These aren't uncharted waters, though. The NFL moved its annual draft out of New York City to Chicago in 2015 and 2016, Philadelphia in 2017, Arlington, Texas, in 2018 and Nashville in 2019. It will move to Las Vegas in 2020, Cleveland in 2021 and Kansas City in 2023. It has transformed into a weekend-long festival since the move, and the success clearly resonated with the SEC.

Sankey joked that the SEC's traveling road show will take place in Las Vegas prior to announcing the move to Atlanta and Nashville in the main media room. While that isn't in the cards (PUN intended) yet, there's always hope for the future.