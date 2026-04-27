The SEC isn't just trending toward another big first round in the 2027 NFL Draft -- it's barreling toward history with a class defined by former five-stars and developmental home runs second to none nationally. After producing the second-most Day 1 picks last week and a new record 87 total selections, college football's most competitive conference will challenge its own individual record (15 selections in 2021) with the expectation of dominating the opening round.

SEC edge rushers, offensive linemen and defensive backs have been first-round staples for years, and the transfer portal has only increased the consolidation of talent at the top. Volume is enhanced with body types and athletic profiles becoming more uniform across the league, and when evaluators see consistent production against top-tier competition, it carries weight.

Potential preseason No. 1 Texas has its best roster in years and may possess the best players next cycle at four different positions. The expansion additions of the Longhorns and Oklahoma in 2024 have widened the gap with other Power Four leagues in terms of draft strength and is increasing given resources in the NIL era.

The SEC isn't just sending players to the NFL -- it's shaping what pro-ready looks like. And if the current trajectory holds, draft night in 2027 is going to feel like a roll call of the conference.

1. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Destined to be an eventual first-rounder as soon as he stepped on campus as the top player overall in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Manning's opportunity to walk the stage and embrace Roger Goodell is almost here. He has the frame (6-4, 215), pedigree and skill set numerous quarterback-needy franchises are looking for with the production to back it up after maturing quickly as a first-year starter last fall. The 2026 class was not strong overall at the quarterback spot, but the 2027 group makes up for it.

2. Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas

Simmons doesn't just look like a future first-rounder -- he plays like a sure thing. The Texas pass rusher has already shown the kind of explosive first step and closing speed NFL scouts covet, and by 2027, that ceiling should be fully realized as the best defensive player available. What separates Simmons isn't just production, it's polish. His pass-rush arsenal is advanced for his age, blending power, bend and timing in a way that consistently stresses offensive tackles.

3. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Texas continues to stockpile elite offensive talent, and Coleman's blend of size, body control and catch-radius makes him a matchup problem defenses struggle to solve. He's not just a jump-ball specialist; his route-running is more refined than most receivers his age, and he understands how to create separation at all three levels. What will push Coleman into the top 10 just behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith at the position is consistency against top-tier competition. In the SEC, wideouts either produce or get exposed. Coleman's physicality and ball skills suggest he'll thrive in the Texas passing game, especially in contested situations where Manning will provide an opportunity to go get it.

4. Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina

At South Carolina, Stewart's been identified as a cornerstone piece, and his combination of length, burst and raw power gives him a high ceiling off the edge. The former five-star isn't just winning on athleticism -- his motor runs hot, and that shows up in pursuit and second-effort plays that evaluators notice. What will elevate Stewart into possible top-five territory is refinement and a positive medical check. He missed spring practice with a back injury that will be monitored throughout his junior season. His flashes of disruption are what NFL teams covet, and he's a talent who has already proven to set the edge against the run and collapse the pocket.

5. David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

Stone anchors the Sooners' defensive front with a rare blend of power, leverage and initial quickness that's tough to handle inside. Stone doesn't just occupy space; he collapses pockets, forcing quarterbacks off their spot and creating opportunities for others. What stands out is his ability to win with technique as well as strength. His hand placement and pad level are already advanced, and that typically translates into early production. In the SEC, interior linemen are tested snap after snap, and Stone has the frame and stamina to hold up against the run while still providing pass-rush juice.

6. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Another talented LSU starter, Seaton comes to Baton Rouge from Colorado as a former five-star anchor of the program. He's got the frame, length and footwork NFL teams prioritize, with the ability to mirror speed rushers and anchor against power. Seaton plays with balance and control, but he's going to be tested this fall against several early-round defensive ends he'll be asked to swat in protection of Sam Leavitt and the Tigers.

7. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Longhorns' star left tackle was draft-eligible this cycle as a redshirt sophomore, but he decided to play one more season on the Forty Acres as one of five potential first-round selections returning to the starting lineup. In 1,175 career snaps over 30 games and 15 starts the last three seasons, Goosby has given up just three sacks. He's a violent player at times, and that's what NFL war rooms want to see from a nasty offensive tackle with a first-round grade.

8. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

After redshirting as a five-star freshman in 2024, Robinson anchored the back end of the Bulldogs' defense last season as a first-year starter and is a "better version of himself" this time around in a star-studded secondary. He swiped a team-best four interceptions as a freshman working alongside third-round pick Daylen Everette.

9. Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

The physical profile for Green is other-worldly at 6-7, 240 pounds, with an expansive catch radius and fluid movement to boot. Green is a mismatch waiting to happen. He's not just a red-zone target -- he stretches the seam and creates problems for linebackers and safeties alike. What will lock in first-round status is his development as an in-line blocker and overall consistency within Lane Kiffin's offense this season.

10. Princewill Umanmielen, Edge, LSU

A must-get for the Tigers this cycle out of the portal from Ole Miss, Umanmielen flexes impressive burst off the line with an ability to bend around the corner and immediately stress tackles. However, it's the developing power in his game that raises his ceiling. He doesn't just flash, he finishes, and is becoming a three-down difference-maker on defense. The production level last season shows he's already a star and has many forthcoming years of disruptive plays.

11. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Brown fits the prototype Alabama keeps sending to the first round, and he's a player who should turn heads at the combine — if he even has to run by the time pre-draft events roll around next winter. Brown's fluid and instinctive in coverage with the kind of recovery speed that allows him to play aggressively on the outside. Brown projects as a true CB1 with scheme versatility, and those corners are always in high demand early.

12. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Bolden already looks like the next in Georgia's long line of first-round defensive backs, a hard hitter and former five-star who plays with range, covering ground quickly and closing throwing windows before quarterbacks can fully commit. Bolden's noticeable refinement in tackling consistency and route recognition is off the charts at the position. Bolden profiles as a high-impact, modern safety that NFL defenses value early.

13. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price were the two first-round picks at the position this cycle, and there's a chance the SEC produces a Day 1 pair next spring. Lacy has the kind of explosiveness that immediately translates, and he'll be featured in a system that maximizes space and tempo. Lacy's decisive with the ball, shows burst through the hole and has the long speed to finish runs. What stands out is his ability to create chunk plays without needing perfect blocking.

14. Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

At his best, Coleman-Williams looks like a WR1 ready for the next level. Consistency matters, however. His separation skills impress, and he accelerates out of breaks like a vet, but for every flashy play he has shown with the Crimson Tide, there's been a drop or two that leaves scouts puzzled. Williams needs to show this season he's more than a former five-star burner to come off the board early. What will lock in his 2027 first-round status is consistency against SEC secondaries and continued expansion of his route tree.

15. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

After he was granted a rare sixth year of eligibility, Chambliss hopes to convince at least one NFL franchise he's worthy of first-round billing during his final campaign with the Rebels after leading the SEC in passing yards with 3,937 yards last season. He threw for 22 touchdowns, rushed for eight more and led Ole Miss to the school's first College Football Playoff appearance. By the time he suits up in the NFL preseason next summer, however, Chambliss will be approaching his 25th birthday.

16. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

If the first round gets quarterback-heavy beyond Manning and Oregon's Dante Moore, there's a chance the Gamecocks produce their first Day 1 selection at the position ever if Sellers returns to 2024 form this fall under new OC Kendal Briles. When selected next cycle, Sellers will be the fifth all-time draft pick at quarterback for South Carolina, whose most recent selection under center was Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2025 cycle.

17. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Hardy brings the kind of physical, downhill running style Missouri has leaned on in recent years, and he should be firmly in first-round territory with another 1,000-plus yard season with the Tigers. He runs with balance, contact courage and enough burst to hit explosives when defenses overcommit. Hardy isn't just a bruiser; he shows patience behind blocks and enough vision to exploit cutback lanes. Don't be surprised if Hardy has a first-round grade despite his position.

18. Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

Harbor is one of the most unique athletes in college football, and South Carolina has the ideal platform to unlock that track-speed ceiling in a new scheme this season. At 6-foot-5 with elite straight-line acceleration, Harbor showcased his talent at maximum capacity last season with five touchdown receptions spanning 50 yards or more. Harbor can take the top off a defense instantly, and his catch radius makes him dangerous on vertical throws and contested balls. His rare speed-size blend alone could force NFL teams to bet big early.