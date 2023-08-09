The SEC on CBS is back in 2023 and 18 of the biggest games are featured in this year's package. All SEC on CBS games are available on CBS and the streaming service Paramount+, making a subscription the perfect choice for fans looking to watch college football this season. Many of the SEC on CBS matchups will be determined two weeks prior, but a few have already been solidified. You can live stream all SEC on CBS matchups with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, so sign up now with a seven-day free trial to get ready to stream college football in 2023.

The 2023 SEC on CBS broadcast schedule begins on Saturday, Sept. 16, with South Carolina vs. Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions. They welcome Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks, a team that surged late in the 2022 season and is hoping to contend this year.

Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET is also locked in on the 2023 SEC on CBS schedule, along with Missouri vs. Arkansas on Black Friday, November 24, at 4 p.m. ET. In addition to SEC games, the SEC on CBS crew will also cover critical matchups in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series: Air Force vs. Navy on Oct. 21 (noon ET) and the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 (3 p.m. ET).

The action doesn't stop in the regular season. CBS and Paramount+ are the exclusive home of the 2023 SEC Championship Game on December 2 at 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be aired on CBS and Paramount+ on December 29 at 2 p.m. ET. College Football Today returns as the network's pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show for every broadcast. It's a must-see lineup for college football fans, so sign up for Paramount+ now.

If you haven't already subscribed for Paramount+, you can sign up now. The Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99 per month and includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. With the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll get 45,000 episodes of TV, your live local CBS affiliate and access to the entire SHOWTIME library completely ad-free.

Once you've signed up for a Paramount+ subscription, you can begin watching the SEC on CBS live on gameday. Simply open the Paramount+ app, click the live TV button and you can choose from a variety of live CBS programming, including your local CBS affiliate, CBS News, CBS News Local, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Golazo Network and more.

What else you get with a Paramount+ subscription

With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ is an industry leader in live streaming content and a subscription gets you access to an expansive library from several of the most recognizable brands in entertainment. There are thousands of episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and others available on Paramount+, and the addition of SHOWTIME brings shows like Dexter, Billions and Homeland to the premium bundle.

In addition to being able to live stream SEC on CBS games on CBS, Paramount+ gives you unparalleled access to live streaming sports, including the ability to watch your live, local NFL games and featured Big Ten games starting this season. It's also the exclusive broadcast home of UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, Bellator MMA and more. Paramount+ also takes you behind the scenes with 60 Minutes Sports, All Access and Inside the NFL along with original sports documentaries and reality sports shows like Texas 6.

Plans begin for as low as $5.99 per month and you can watch on-demand content ad-free with Showtime for just $11.99 per month while also streaming your live local CBS affiliate from any device.

2023 SEC on CBS broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 16

SOUTH CAROLINA at GEORGIA, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 14

SEC ON CBS, Noon

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

AIR FORCE at NAVY, Noon

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

GEORGIA vs. FLORIDA, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

SEC ON CBS, 3:30 p.m.

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

MISSOURI at ARKANSAS, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

2023 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

ARMY vs. NAVY, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL, 2 p.m.