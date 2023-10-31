Top-ranked Georgia will face an SEC East opponent for the fourth consecutive week when it hosts No. 14 Missouri during the Week 10 college football schedule in a 3:30 p.m. ET showdown that can also be streamed live on Paramount+. Georgia extended its winning streak to 25 games with a 43-20 win at Florida last week and will now play its first home game since Oct. 7. Missouri has won back-to-back games over Kentucky and South Carolina to remain in contention for the league title. You can live stream all SEC on CBS matchups with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, so sign up now to get seven days free and stream college football in 2023.

Georgia has won three straight games by 17-plus points, blowing out Florida last week without star tight end Brock Bowers, who will be sidelined again this week due to an ankle injury. Missouri can take over first place in the SEC East with a win on Saturday afternoon, as the Tigers aim for their first SEC Championship appearance since 2014. The SEC on CBS schedule continues in Week 11 with a Nov. 11 matchup that will be determined following the results of this week's games.

The 2023 SEC on CBS schedule also includes Missouri vs. Arkansas on Black Friday, November 24, at 4 p.m. ET. In addition to SEC games, the SEC on CBS crew will also cover critical matchups in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series: Air Force vs. Navy on October 21 (noon ET) and the Army-Navy Game on December 9 (3 p.m. ET).

The action doesn't stop in the regular season. The 2023 SEC Championship Game will be on December 2 at 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be aired on December 29 at 2 p.m. ET. College Football Today returns as the network's pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show for every broadcast.

2023 SEC on CBS broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 23

OLE MISS at ALABAMA, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

GEORGIA at AUBURN, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALABAMA at TEXAS A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 14

GEORGIA at VANDERBILT, Noon

TEXAS A&M at TENNESSEE, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

AIR FORCE at NAVY, Noon

TENNESSEE at ALABAMA, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

GEORGIA vs. FLORIDA, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

MISSOURI AT GEORGIA, 3:30 p.m.

LSU AT ALABAMA, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

MISSOURI at ARKANSAS, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

SEC ON CBS GAME OF THE WEEK, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

2023 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

ARMY vs. NAVY, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL, 2 p.m.