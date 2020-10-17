The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) look for a breakthrough victory against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) when the SEC football stalwarts square off Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff in this showcase matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has turned the Bulldogs into annual contenders, but they have yet to beat Alabama or win a national title under his watch. He will face off against Nick Saban, who has been cleared to be on the sideline.

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but after three follow-up tests came up negative, SEC protocols allow him to lead the team in person. The latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds from William Hill list the Tide as 5.5-point favorites, down a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is 58.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from Barrett Sallee, given his success picking games involving these powerhouses.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS Sports writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 6 of the 2020 college football season on a 50-30 streak on his best bets since the start of last year.

Moreover, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectories of these programs. Over the past two seasons, Sallee is a sizzling 8-2 with his against-the-spread picks involving Alabama or Georgia. This record includes telling SportsLine members to back Ole Miss (+24) as a home underdog last week against the Crimson Tide, resulting in another no-doubt winner. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Alabama vs. Georgia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia vs. Alabama:

Georgia vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -5.5

Georgia vs. Alabama over-under: 58.5 points

Georgia vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -215, Georgia +185

UGA: The Bulldogs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog.

ALA: The Tide are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has shown an explosive and varied offense, with its 560.3 points per game ranking third nationally. The Tide piled up an astounding 723 yards of offense against Ole Miss, scoring a touchdown on every possession with the exception of one in the first quarter that resulted in a turnover at the goal line.

Senior running back Najee Harris pounded out 206 yards on 23 carries with five touchdowns for a rushing attack that totaled 306 yards. Quarterback Mac Jones helped his Heisman candidacy by going 28-for-32 for 417 yards with two scores against zero interceptions. He has several top talents at receiver with Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle leading the way.

The Tide's normally stout defense allowed 647 yards to Ole Miss, but came up with a pair of fourth-quarter stops to put the game out of reach. Alabama's defensive certainly needs to play better, but the talent is there. Linebacker Dylan Moses and corners Josh Jobe and Patrick Surtain II are just some of the big-time NFL prospects on that side of the ball. Saban has vowed to simplify the scheme as he looks for better results defensively.

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs found consistency and production at the quarterback position from perhaps an unlikely source. They were expected to have a wealth of riches at the position, as Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman was considered a Heisman candidate before taking a single snap at Georgia. But he chose to opt out, and fellow transfer J.T. Daniels of USC has been recovering from a knee injury suffered last year with the Trojans. He's been medically cleared, but has yet to play.

The Bulldogs scored just five first-half points in their season opener behind the quarterback play of freshman D'Wan Mathis, who appeared rattled and led the offense to eight empty possessions that included an interception. In the second half, the club turned to former walk-on Stetson Bennett, and the job has been his ever since. He threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as Georgia took control.

Defensively, Georgia is elite, giving up just 12.3 points per game. There's also no shortage of talent on this side of the ball with defensive lineman Jordan Davis leading the way for the defensive front. Georgia's secondary, led by safety Richard LeCounte, is one of the best in the nation.

How to make Georgia vs. Alabama picks

Sallee is leaning under on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. Head to SportsLine to see the pick.

So who wins Georgia vs. Alabama? And which critical x-factor has Sallee jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Georgia spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who's on an 8-2 spread run picking games involving the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide, and find out.