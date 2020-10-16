One of the most important games of the 2020 college football season takes place Saturday when the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) travel to face the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0). Kickoff for this SEC on CBS showcase from Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The programs have combined for six consecutive SEC title game appearances and each has had a streak of three straight appearances in the past decade. Nick Saban won't be on the sideline after a positive COVID-19 test during the week. He has been able to help lead preparations virtually, but offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be the top-ranking coach on the Alabama sideline on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide opened at -6.5 in the Georgia vs. Alabama odds from William Hill, but that line has dropped to -4.5 following the Saban news. The over-under for total points is down to 57 after opening at 59.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia vs. Alabama:

Georgia vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -4.5

Georgia vs. Alabama over-under: 57 points

Georgia vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -180, Georgia +170

UGA: The Bulldogs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog.

ALA: The Tide are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Why Alabama can cover

The Tide have shown an explosive and varied offense, with their 560.3 points per game ranking third nationally. They piled up an astounding 723 yards of offense against Ole Miss, scoring a touchdown on every possession with the exception of one in the first quarter that resulted in a turnover at the goal line.

Senior running back Najee Harris pounded out 206 yards on 23 carries with five touchdowns for a rushing attack that totaled 306 yards. Quarterback Mac Jones helped his Heisman candidacy by going 28-for-32 for 417 yards with two scores against zero interceptions. The Tide's normally stout defense allowed 647 yards to Ole Miss, but came up with a pair of fourth-quarter stops to put the game out of reach.

Why Georgia can cover

Even so, they will need a better performance to defeat a Georgia club that appears destined to again be near the top of college football in total defense. The Bulldogs have allowed 37 combined points through three games, 11 fewer than Alabama allowed just last week. They had their own struggles against the upstart Volunteers, allowing a couple explosive plays in the first half.

But they held Tennessee scoreless on eight second-half possessions, forcing three turnovers to go along with three punts and two stops on downs. Monty Rice forced a sack-fumble and returned it 20 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the outcome.

