SEC picks, games, odds for Week 10: Florida vs. Georgia for control of SEC East and Auburn tries to rebound

The rivalry between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia takes center stage on Saturday afternoon in a game with massive SEC championship and College Football Playoff ramifications. The loser of this game will be fighting an uphill battle in the SEC East during the final month of the season and will likely be eliminated from CFP consideration.

Elsewhere, No. 11 Auburn will try to get back on the winning track at home vs. an Ole Miss team that lost two consecutive games before being off last week.

What will happen in Week 10? Let's break it down with some picks against the spread.

2019 record straight up: 55-20 (73.3%)

2019 record against the spread: 39-35-1 (52.7%)

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia (-6.5): Bye weeks are the best time to self-scout, and Georgia's staff likely saw an offense that thrived with tempo in the few times that it played that way during the first two months of the season. It was so effective that multiple Notre Dame players dropped just to slow the pace down in the big Bulldogs' win in late September. The staff will use that to stress the Gators defense and force their offense to play outside of its comfort zone. The Bulldogs' front seven will slow down the average Gators rushing attack and force quarterback Kyle Trask to win with his arm. That won't happen. Pick: Georgia (-6.5)

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn (-18.5): The Tigers' quarterback situation is a mess. True freshman Bo Nix has completed just 53.9% of his passes against FBS opponents and Joey Gatewood left the team after not replacing Nix during a woeful passing performance last week vs. LSU. The Tigers have the ability to run the football well with backs D.J. Williams and JaTarvious Whitlow (who should be able to contribute more with another week to recover from his knee injury), but that passing game is simply too erratic to trust. The Rebels defense will force Nix to throw more than people expect, which will lead to several mistakes. Auburn will get the win, but Ole Miss will keep it within the number. Pick: Ole Miss (+18.5)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-15): The Commodores have had two weeks to build off of their win over Missouri, and South Carolina is reeling a bit after falling apart in the fourth quarter vs. Florida two weeks ago and getting worked by Tennessee on Rocky Top last week. Give me the Commodores to cover assuming that quarterback Mo Hasan is back after being in the concussion protocol during the bye week. He went 7-of-11 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, and was a nice complement to running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski will lean on wide receiver Bryan Edwards to get the win, but Vaughn will break a few big ones to keep it within two scores. Pick: Vanderbilt (+15)

Mississippi State at Arkansas (+7.5): Something always goes awry in every Arkansas game, and it seems to be a different thing (or things) every time. It'll be the run defense on Saturday. Bulldogs star running back Kylin Hill just ripped off 150 yards against the Aggies, and the Hogs are next-to-last in the SEC in run defense (191.1 yards per game). The Bulldogs will pull away late and send Razorbacks coach Chad Morris further into the pit of misery. Pick: Mississippi State (-7.5)

UAB at Tennessee (-12): The Volunteers have rebounded nicely from the early season debacle and pulled away from South Carolina for a 20-point win last weekend. UAB is no slouch, though. A merry-go-round at the quarterback position hasn't prevented them getting back on track, due in large part to a set of receivers that resemble NBA power forwards. With that said, the Blazers lead Conference USA in passing defense at 160.3 yards per game, which will allow them to hang in this one late to keep it within the number. Pick: UAB (+12)

UTSA at Texas A&M (-38): Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond averaged 10.2 yards per attempt and threw three touchdowns against Mississippi State last weekend, and the Roadrunners have given up more than 200 passing yards in three of its last four games in conference play. Mond and those talented receivers will light it up and lead to a big cover in front of the home crowd. Pick: Texas A&M (-38)

