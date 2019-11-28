SEC picks, games, odds for Week 14: LSU, Alabama, Georgia aim to state College Football Playoff cases

Rivalry weekend is the greatest weekend in American sports. Sure, College Football Playoff hopes are on the line for No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama on Saturday, but the battle for bragging rights that lasts 365 days is all that matters for those three-and-a-half hours between the white lines.

Who will win the Iron Bowl? What about Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate? Can LSU polish off an unblemished regular season and put itself in prime position for the CFP -- win or lose in Atlanta?

Let's break down the games and make picks straight up and against the spread.

2019 record straight up: 75-25 (75.0%)

2019 record against the spread 59-40-2 (59.4%)

No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn (+3.5): Auburn's defense has been stellar, mostly because of the work of star defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown. How effective will they be against the Crimson Tide in Mac Jones' biggest start of his career? Not as much as you might think. Jones and the Tide offense looked like they always do in the win over West Carolina with screens, swings and slants. Because of that, Brown, Davidson and Co. will see their impact limited by the style of offense Jones operates. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith will bust a couple of big plays, but pressure on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to win with his arm will force the freshman to make mistakes in key spots that allow the Tide to win by double digits. Pick: Alabama (-3.5)

Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU (-17): The Tigers don't need style points, they just need a win. They'll get it on Saturday, but it won't be as easy as some might think. Texas A&M's been playing some pretty solid defense lately, and will get enough pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to disrupt plays in the backfield and get a few stops. Can the Aggies move the ball on this Tigers defense? Not enough. The running game has been remarkably inconsistent this year, and that won't change on Saturday. Kellen Mond will test "DBU" a few too many times, and it'll cost the Aggies game in the fourth quarter. Pick: Texas A&M (+17)

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina (+27): South Carolina's president and athletic director can't seem to get on the same page regarding the future of coach Will Muschamp. On top of that, the Gamecocks haven't been able to do anything of note since beating Georgia, and now they're playing the defending national champion Tigers who wouldn't mind proving that they should be the top-ranked team in the country. This one is going to get sideways in a hurry. The Tigers secondary will rattle Ryan Hilinski, Travis Etienne will break 200 yards on the ground and South Carolina will sputter into the offseason with a 4-8 record and into coaching purgatory.

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech (+28): The Yellow Jackets stunned NC State last week, and have hope for the future under first-year coach Geoff Collins. Hope won't help them solve the Bulldogs defense, though. Perhaps more important is how the Bulldogs offense looks. They've been conservative for the majority of their 11 previous games, and haven't broken the 30-point mark since Oct. 5 vs. Tennessee. Georgia will probably have to open it up next week in the SEC Championship Game against LSU. Because of that, coach Kirby Smart will keep his foot on the gas for a full four quarters, quarterback Jake Fromm will light up a really good Georgia Tech pass defense with its freshman receivers, go north of 300 yards and cruise past the 40-point plateau. Pick: Georgia (-28)

Florida State at No. 11 Florida (-17.5): The Seminoles seem to have hit a different gear under interim coach Odell Haggins, and what better way to lobby for him to get the job on a full-time basis than an upset over intra-state rival Florida? OK, that won't happen. But Cam Akers will be rested and have enough success against the Gators defense to at least keep this one within arm's reach into the fourth quarter. It won't be enough when all is said and done. Kyle Trask will finish off the regular season with a 300-yard day against a putrid Seminoles pass defense and polish off a win in the fourth quarter. It won't be a cover, though. Pick: Florida State (+17.5)

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-22): The Volunteers will finish off one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the season with a thorough dismantling of rival Vanderbilt to head to bowl season with a 7-5 record. The Commodores will have no answer for quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, his trio of stud receivers and an offense that has hit its stride over the final month of the season. The Vols will break the three-game losing streak in the series in emphatic fashion. Pick: Tennessee (-22)

Louisville at Kentucky (-3): Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has navigated his way through one of the wildest seasons in the country. Wide receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden has been virtually unstoppable in this modified triple-option offense, and that won't change against a Louisville defense that is giving up 183 yards per game on the ground. It'll be ugly. It'll be old school. It'll be a Wildcat cover. Pick: Kentucky (-3)

Missouri at Arkansas (+12): The Tigers lost the appeal to have their bowl ban lifted, but the silver lining is that they get to beat up on the Razorbacks for 60 minutes. Defense travels, and they'll key on Hogs running back Rakeem Boyd and keep them in single digits. Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant will finish off his college career with a bang with 300 or more total yards. Pick: Missouri (-12)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-2.5): The wrong team is favored here. The Bulldogs are giving up 149.45 rushing yards per game, and the Rebels ground attack under quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and running backs Jerrion Ealy and Scottie Phillips is averaging 338.67 rushing yards per game in November. The Rebels will run their way to an Egg Bowl upset in Starkville. Pick: Ole Miss (+2.5)