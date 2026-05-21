Spring practice is over across the country and teams are in full recruiting mode as the summer approaches. That makes it a perfect time to survey contacts across the country for intel and updates from spring practice.

Over the next few weeks, CBS Sports will be going conference-by-conference around the Power Four with the latest post-spring intel. We're starting in the SEC, where there are high-profile quarterback battles, big coaching staff changes and a lot of breakout players to keep an eye on heading into the fall.

QB battle updates

Alabama

There's nothing decided at this point in Alabama's quarterback competition between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack, and it doesn't appear there's a big separation between the two heading into fall camp. But sources around the program view Russell, the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 class, as being at least a slight favorite to win the job.

Sources have indicated Russell comes with a higher ceiling while Mack is a more consistent game manager in a system he's been in since his time with Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at Washington. The question for Russell is both consistency -- cutting down on ill-timed throws and turnovers -- and how he'll look and respond at points when the defense is able to hit him, which has seemingly been limited to this point.

Arkansas



The Razorbacks have one of the more under-the-radar quarterback competitions in the SEC, in part because neither competitor -- KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer KJ Hill -- has much experience with one start between them (via Jackson).

Jackson, a redshirt sophomore and former four-star recruit, threw 54 passes last season. Hill, a historic recruiting win for Ryan Silverfield at Memphis in the 2025 class, had 32 pass attempts a season ago for the Tigers.

The competition remains ongoing, but it appears Jackson has the edge going into fall camp.

"He's the older kid. He's played. He's been around," a source said. "AJ is still young."

Florida



The Gators have an underclassman quarterback battle between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones. Philo, a transfer from Georgia Tech, played for OC Buster Faulkner, while Jones is a second-year passer who flashed in limited 2025 reps.

The battle remains open, but Philo has the definite edge at this point in the competition, per sources. Jones had his moments during spring practice, but Philo was the more consistent day-to-day player.

"(And) if Philo had a tough day, then the next day he'd kill it," a source said.

Tennessee



The Vols might have the most intriguing quarterback competition in the SEC as redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, a top 20 passer in the 2025 class, battles 2026 five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon for the starting job.

MacIntyre was the more consistent and smoothest operator during the spring, but momentum is growing behind Brandon, whose physical gifts are undeniable and, he is looked at as the future QB for the program.

Don't be surprised if Brandon ends up starting at some point this year, potentially even as early as Week 1.

"George operated better during the spring, but physically, Faizon's really gifted," a source said.

Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre is locked in a battle with star true freshman Faizon Brandon for the Tennessee job. Imagn Images

Vanderbilt



All eyes were on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis this spring for Vanderbilt.

In many ways, he was as advertised from a talent perspective. But the Commodores' starting QB battle remains undecided heading into the summer. Curtis could be termed the favorite (he's paid like it), but veteran Blaze Berlowitz, who came with some of the staff from New Mexico State, had an excellent spring showing.

"(Curtis) is a freakazoid talent-wise," a source said. "I don't know if he'll be our starter. That's more a (compliment to) the other QBs in the room. He's as good as we'd hope he'd be. The other guys in the room are playing good football right now. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out."

More intel on SEC teams

Georgia



Georgia had a pair of true freshmen start on the offensive line last season with Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston, and it seems like they may have another in 2026 with offensive guard Zykie Helton. The four-star recruit had a huge spring for the Bulldogs to the point he's already drawing starter-level hype exiting spring practice.

"He'll be a household name by midseason the same way Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston were this past year," a source said. "Zykie is a real deal, Freshman All-American. He'll be a (multi-year) starter long term."

Helton isn't the only Bulldog true freshman drawing rave reviews post-spring. So are tight end Kaiden Prothro, who will be part of a loaded tight end room, and safety Tyriq Green.

"These (three) guys are on the freak show UGA play early, be gone in three years track if they keep doing what they're doing," another source said.

Kentucky



Kentucky made a big swing in the transfer portal in targeting Notre Dame transfer and 2025 Fighting Irish backup Kenny Minchey as its quarterback of the future for first-year head coach Will Stein. And the early returns on Minchey are very much positive, sources said.

"Minchey is the real deal," a source said. "If we can protect him, (we) have a chance. Minchey shapes the ball so well. Very catchable at all levels of his throws. He can make all the throws. Good command. Good athlete."

Minchey did not start for the Irish last year, but he did push eventual breakout star CJ Carr to the very last second in the Irish's QB battle. Those around the Notre Dame program felt Minchey could start pretty much anywhere in the country.

LSU



The five-star transfer trio of Sam Leavitt, Jordan Seaton and Princewill Umanmielen got most of the attention in LSU's top-ranked transfer class. But a non-five-star that people should know is Boise State safety transfer Ty Benefield.

At least some NFL scouts view Benefield, a 2025 first-team All-Mountain West selection, as one of the best NFL Draft prospects among safeties and as a potential top 50 draft pick.

"He's a freak," an LSU source said. "He checks every box. He'll be a first-round pick when it's all said and done."

Missouri



The status of star running back Ahmad Hardy for the 2026 season remains up in the air, per sources, as the 2025 All-American recovers from a gunshot wound on his leg he suffered at a concert in his home state of Mississippi.

Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters this week that there's no timeline for Hardy's return. That's legitimate, per sources.

On a positive note, in Columbia, there's enthusiasm around the program regarding new OC Chip Lindsey's offense and new QB coach Garrett Riley's work with a quarterback group that includes Ole Miss transfer and new starter Austin Simmons. Missouri came out of the spring believing it's in position to be a much more effective and productive passing offense after ranking last in the SEC in passing last season, which is even more important now considering the situation with Hardy.

Ole Miss

There were several changes in Oxford this winter, with much of the staff and some of the roster turning over in the wake of Lane Kiffin's departure. But much of Ole Miss' core remains, and the new staff (including the holdovers) is bullish about the potential 2026 product.

"My biggest takeaway from this spring is this is the most talented team we've had from top to bottom in terms of depth and top players (since Kiffin's arrival at Ole Miss in 2020)," a source said, " In 2024, we had really good players, but we didn't have the depth at certain positions (like we do now). We also have elite players at key positions like quarterback, running back and defensive line."

In addition to offensive stars such as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who sources say had a terrific spring, and running back Kewan Lacy, there's a belief in Oxford that the defense is set to be better after the Rebels ranked ninth in the SEC in scoring defense last season.

"Defense is going to be much improved as a whole," another source added. "There's been significant upgrades at all three levels. The d-line has a legitimate 2024 Philadelphia Eagles feel where we can rotate two full units out there and feel very good about ourselves."

Oklahoma



Oklahoma's offense sputtered for stretches in the 2026 season, ranking 97th nationally in yards per play. A change you can expect to see on that unit is more of a commitment to the tight end room. The Sooners have seen excellent early returns on their revamped tight end group via the portal, which saw them add Hayden Hansen from Florida, Rocky Beers from Colorado State and Jack Van Dorselaer from Tennessee.

The combination of that talent infusion and the addition of new tight ends coach Jason Witten -- the former Cowboys Pro Bowler -- has those around Norman expecting an improved and much more multi-dimensional offensive attack after the tight end group was a weakness for the Sooners last year.

"It's going to be massive for both the run game and the pass game," a source said.

South Carolina

Among the big questions for South Carolina this offseason is the status of superstar edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who missed the spring due to a nagging back injury that he sustained during the 2025 season.

Stewart is expected to begin ramping up his workload later this month when the team returns from a break, according to a source.

"He's doing great," a source said. "He'll start doing a lot more."

Dylan Stewart is working his way back from an injury he sustained in the 2025 season. Imagn Images

Texas

Will Muschamp is back in Austin as defensive coordinator after 16 years away, and sources have raved about his work with the defense this offseason.

"Muschamp brings what he's known to bring," a source said.

On the player side for Texas, one new Longhorn who's drawn a ton of buzz is former Auburn wide receiver transfer Cam Coleman. His catches have caught fire on social media, but it's his physical development that's caught the eye of some within the program.

"I think his body has changed over the last six months, and it's been really impressive," a source said. "He's gone from a very lean AJ Green-esque body to more of a very built and ready Julio (Jones). It's very impressive to see the weight he's put on and still maintain the speed and the catch radius. He put together a really impressive spring."

Texas A&M

Marcel Reed took a step forward as the Aggies' QB last year, helping lead the program to its first-ever CFP appearance. He's now improved even more heading into his third season as a starter, per sources.

"Marcel looks to be more in command of the offense, and his understanding of where to go with the ball is much more improved than last year," a source said.

Lesser-known players poised for breakout seasons

Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Alexander was a solid contributor for Ole Miss last year after transferring in from Wake Forest, tying for third on the team with 44 catches and ranking third with 684 yards. Now, he's poised to be the team's new No. 1 receiver based on his continued growth and after the Rebels lost their other four top wide receivers from last season. The speedy Alexander is reminding some in Oxford of former Tennessee All-American wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

"He's now the clear alpha in the room," a source said.

Lloyd Avant, RB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma made Avant, a do-it-all contributor for Colorado State last year, an immediate priority in the transfer portal, and he's quickly climbed his way up the depth chart since arriving on campus. A source indicated that he could potentially even be a starter if he performs during fall camp like he did during the spring.

Ethan Davis, TE, Tennessee

A popular name when asking Vols sources about potential breakout candidates, Davis (a high school teammate of Travis Hunter) is a super high-ceiling pass catcher who seems to be coming into his own as a fourth-year junior.

"Seems more committed," a source said. "Also, just moving way better. Committed as a blocker. Super athletic tight end that can catch like a wide receiver and play in space."

Bryce Deas, LB, Auburn

After making eight tackles as a freshman last season, Deas appears primed to make a bigger impact in 2026.

"He's athletic as hell," a source said.

LB Bryce Deas is poised to make a bigger impact on defense for Auburn in 2026. Getty Images

Demarcus Gardner, CB, Kentucky

Gardner played in just three games as a true freshman, but the former four-star recruit seems set to be a factor for the Wildcats in 2026.

"Long arms, good lateral movement skills and toughness and competitiveness," a source said. "Will be able to cover but also be physical on the perimeter when he needs to be."

Xavier Gilliam, DL, Tennessee

Gilliam wasn't the highest-profile transfer the Vols took from Penn State, but he may turn out to be the best. Gilliam impressed this spring in Knoxville and is being looked at as one of Tennessee's best defensive players.

"He'll probably be our best d-lineman," a source said.

Stephiylan Green, DL, LSU

Green played a lot of football for Clemson the last three years, appearing in 24 games and making six starts. He was limited during spring practice for LSU, but he's someone the Tigers staff views as having high-level ability.

"He's a dark horse because we haven't seen a ton, but based on what we've seen and what we've seen off the Clemson tape, I think he'll be really good," a source said.

Ben Hanks, CB, Florida

Hanks saw his role expand as a true freshman last season, including a start in the Gators season finale. Now, it's possible the former top 40 recruit could end up being Florida's top cornerback as a sophomore.

"He might be the guy that elevated as much as anyone this spring," a source said. "I think he's a potential certifiable No. 1 at corner. He had a really good freaking spring. He was the most consistent corner on our roster."

DJ Hicks, DL, Texas A&M

After modest production through his first three seasons at Texas A&M, including just two starts last season, the belief among some Aggies sources is that the former five-star recruit is positioned for a breakthrough senior year. Hicks ranked as the top defensive line prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

"Not getting much preseason love but is going to dominate the league," a source said.

Jahiem Johnson, DB, Arkansas

Johnson emerged as one of the best defenders in the American last season as a sophomore at Tulane. He's continued that momentum in the SEC, where he was an instant impact player for Arkansas this spring.

"Really, really good player," a source said. "He's a classic didn't jump off the page with measurables but is just a really, really good Group of Five Player from a really good program."

TK Keys, WR, Tennessee

The top-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class is viewed by Tennessee sources as a high-level talent with the capability to make an instant impact. It's even possible he could end up being an immediate starter for the Vols.

"He's going to be special," a source said. "He's different."

Chase Linton, Edge, Georgia

Linton, a top 50 recruit in the 2025 class, has impressed this offseason and will be part of a loaded front seven for Georgia.

"The light is past the point of starting to come on," a source said. "It's on."

Bo Mascoe, CB, Rutgers

Mascoe is set to be a starter for Texas after spending the last three seasons at Rutgers, where he made 16 career starts, including 12 last season. Now, he's in the SEC, and the Longhorns staff has big expectations for him.

"Bo Mascoe is going to be legit," a source said.

Red Morgan, DB, Alabama

Morgan, who posted 25 tackles as a sophomore last season, is primed to emerge as both a full-time starter and difference maker for the Tide. He was a "dominant player" this spring, per a source.

"He's always had the ability, but he's now been more consistent and is now doing it all the time," another source added. "He's a baller."

Caleb Odom, TE, Ole Miss

A former top 100 signee at Alabama who spent his first two years in college at wide receiver, Odom has transitioned to his more natural position of tight end. It's been a positive change for the now 6-foot-5, 240-pounder who's emerged as a mismatch player at his size. He had 19 catches at Ole Miss last season.

"Caleb Odom is a guy that I think will have a big year," a source said. "He is a matchup nightmare for the defense, and he has embraced the tight end role and we are utilizing his strength."

TE Caleb Odom could prove to be a critical part of the Ole Miss offense this season. Imagn Images

Danny Okoye, Edge, Oklahoma

Okoye's big spring game, which included two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry, wasn't a fluke. He's got all the tools to be an impact player. It's just a question of whether the light fully comes on or not this fall.

"If you walk onto our practice field and ask any NFL scout — just based off body type — who they'd take, it would probably be Okoye," a source said. "He looks like a freak. He just needs it to click, and he'll get his first crack at this year. He's got top 100 NFL tools. Now, he just needs to go do it."

Dwight Phillips, RB, Georgia

Georgia will have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country with the experienced trio of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dante Dowdell on the roster. But don't overlook Phillips, a former four-star recruit who's looking to carve out a much larger role as a junior.

"(He was the) most productive back of the spring," a source said. "Elite speed and playing with better toughness."

Kade Phillips, CB, Texas

The 2025 five-star recruit is poised to step into a starting role for Texas after flashing at times as a freshman last season. He finished last year with six pass breakups.

"Played some last year and played some really good, tight defense against some talented receivers on the back-end of the season," a source said. "Then came out this spring, put some weight on, is moving faster and is looking good and he's confident."

Zion Ragins, WR, Mississippi State

Ragins played a lot for Oklahoma in 2024 as a true freshman, but he saw his role retract last year as he dealt with a lingering injury that limited him during his entire redshirt sophomore campaign. If healthy, Ragins is viewed as an ideal fit in Jeff Lebby's system. Ragins, who won the Georgia 5A state championship in the 100 meters as both a freshman and sophomore, is one of the fastest players in the FBS.

"He won't have as much of an opportunity to produce the big numbers Brennen Thompson did last year, but his speed is going to cause some issues for teams like Brennen's did," a source said. "(Ragins) was hell to cover this spring when healthy."

Braylon Russell, RB, Arkansas

A breakout player for Arkansas as a true freshman in 2024, Russell never quite took off as a sophomore. But Russell, who weighed in the 250s during his time at Arkansas, looked like a much different player this spring after shedding some weight and transforming his body.

"He had an awesome spring," a source said. "He's really, really slimmed down. He's in the high 220s, low 230s. He's still a big back. But he's really reshaped his body."

Anto Saka, Edge, Texas A&M

While Saka's production was modest the last three seasons at Northwestern, including just 13 tackles and three sacks last season, the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder is a freak athlete who's already on the radar for NFL scouts as a potential top-three-round 2027 draft pick. However, based on feedback from A&M sources, it's safe to assume he could be a big draft riser — and a big producer for the Aggies — this fall.

"He was just a terror (this spring)," a source said. "Good rusher and stout against the run."

Darris Smith, Edge, Missouri

It wasn't just Damon Wilson who joined Missouri at defensive end following the 2024 season. So did Smith, who — like Wilson — began his career at Georgia. And while Smith didn't have quite the breakout Wilson did in Columbia, he had a more than respectable four-sack debut. The Tigers staff now sees Smith ready to break out even more, which would be helpful with Wilson transferring to Miami earlier this offseason and 2025 first-team All-SEC selection Zion Young now in the NFL.

"He's by far the best pass rusher," a source said. "He tested well and ran fast. He was just behind Damon Wilson last year. I expect a big year out of him and for him to be pretty special."

Dashawn Spears, DB, LSU

Spears played a lot as an underclassman for the Tigers, appearing in 24 games with four starts. But he's playing a new position this year (STAR) and has been a natural fit in the hybrid role.

"Had a really good spring and was really productive," a source said. "He's always had really good ball skills, but really just understanding what to do and then just his overall confidence is probably where he's grown the most."

Keaton Thomas, LB, Ole Miss

Thomas is hardly a secret as a four-star transfer and one of the most productive transfers in the Big 12 last year for Baylor. But he's still drawn huge praise this spring in Oxford.

"He exceeded our expectations," a source said. "We feel like he'll be the best linebacker in the country."

Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

A transfer from USC, Thompkins made an immediate impression during Alabama's spring practice run, instantly emerging as one of the Crimson Tide's top players on the defense.

"I could see him playing his way into being a first-round draft pick," a source said. "He's dependable as a human being. He's a pro. He came here, and he got bigger and stronger, and he's the most disruptive interior three-technique to five-technique guys that I've been around in a long time."