With one week left in the regular season, Tennessee is third in the SEC standings at 6-2 in conference play and 9-2 overall. Four years after breaking through with a high-flying offense, the Vols are now getting it done with an old-school approach.

Saturday's 27-13 win over LSU epitomized what has made Tennessee successful this fall. The defense stifled the Tigers' offense long enough for the Vols' offense to get rolling on the ground. It was one body blow after another before Tennessee threw an uppercut in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Vols have an elite defense and a physicality that wears opponents down over 60 minutes. That will make them a dangerous team in the College Football Playoff, assuming they can handle business against Vanderbilt this weekend.

Despite its limitations in the passing game, Tennessee continues to win, and it's been that way all season. Josh Heupel has found a recipe that works for his team, and he deserves consideration for SEC Coach of the Year.

With Tennessee grinding its way through the conference, here are the updated SEC Power Rankings.

1. Georgia

Last week: 1

What else can you say about this team? The Bulldogs didn't even bring their best game into Williams-Brice Stadium, and they still beat the Gamecocks by four touchdowns. That brings their point differential since the open date to plus-109 in four games. Gunner Stockton just keeps playing his way closer to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. This week, he threw for 281 yards and a touchdown on a night when Georgia struggled to find consistency on the ground. The Dawgs have clinched a sixth appearance in the SEC Championship Game.

2. Texas

Last week: 3

Is Texas peaking at the right time? It sure seems to be firing on all cylinders. Saturday's game against Arkansas would have been the perfect time for a slow start. Instead, the Longhorns came out and blew the doors off the Razorbacks. At this point, the Horns should be considered a serious national championship contender. Of course, Texas has to avoid an upset at the hands of Texas A&M on Friday. The Aggies will be looking for payback after the Horns ended their undefeated season last year. Not to jinx anything, but it's hard to believe Texas A&M will score on this Texas defense.

3. Tennessee

Last week: 4

Any team stepping into the ring with Tennessee needs to be prepared for a 12-round find. On Saturday, the Volunteers hit LSU with body blows for three quarters before throwing the knockout punch in the fourth quarter. Despite rotating quarterbacks throughout the game, Tennessee found a way to win because its defense wreaked havoc, recording 8 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. It was also critical for the Vols to get freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon going on the ground, and he finished with 112 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tennessee is one win away from reaching the College Football Playoff.

4. Alabama

Last week: 2

The Crimson Tide's drop isn't necessarily about anything they've done wrong -- although that 21-6 win over Vanderbilt wasn't the prettiest -- but teams that jumped them have just been that impressive over the last two weeks. Austin Mack got the start against Chattanooga over the weekend, and that was the right move. There was no reason to risk Keelon Russell re-aggravating his ankle injury before the Iron Bowl. The Tide have to be feeling good about that matchup because they've owned the Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium lately.

5. Oklahoma

Last week: 7

Look, I'm just as surprised as you are that the Sooners have climbed back into the top five. Oklahoma has won three consecutive games and four of its last five. In that stretch, the defense has been operating at a high level. In their last four wins, the Sooners have allowed no more than 17 points. More importantly, John Mateer has thrown just one interception over the last five games. The offense hasn't been getting in the way of great defensive performances, and it's leading to wins.

6. Ole Miss

Last week: 8

Beating the snot out of Wofford won't completely wash away the taste of disappointment, but the Rebels got back into the win column after consecutive losses. Trinidad Chambliss threw five touchdown passes and one incompletion as Ole Miss posted 789 yards of offense. Maybe that gives this offense a bit of confidence going into the Egg Bowl. Crazy things have happened in that rivalry series, but the Rebels must take care of business. Losing to this Mississippi State squad would be a disastrous ending to Pete Golding's first full season on the job.

7. Missouri

Last week: 9

The Tigers were absolutely surgical through the air in their win over the Wildcats. Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns on just 22 pass attempts. Donovan Olugbode turned five receptions into 105 yards and two touchdowns. Those two -- along with Cayden Lee -- have done a lot of good things in 2026. Still, Week 13 could drastically swing the evaluation of Eli Drinkwitz's seventh season at Missouri. It will either be a second consecutive eight-win season, or it will be his first season with fewer than eight wins since 2022.

8. Kentucky

Last week: 5

Kentucky entered November as the belle of the ball in the SEC. First-year coach Will Stein had the Wildcats at 7-1 and second place in the SEC. A few weeks later, Kentucky is still sitting at seven wins on the heels of three straight losses. The offense that was regularly scoring 30-plus points earlier in the season has been limited to 34 total points in November. Now, in order to avoid a complete November collapse, the Wildcats must beat rival Louisville, which is riding a six-game winning streak.

9. LSU

Last week: 6

"If I'm 7-5, I'm miserable." That's what Lane Kiffin told SEC Network prior to the season. Following a third consecutive loss, 7-5 is the best-case scenario for the Tigers in Year 1 of the Kiffin era. Yet again, Sam Leavitt and the offense struggled to finish drives despite starting with excellent field position off turnovers. Yet again, the defense held the opposing offense in check until the dam broke in the fourth quarter. Regardless of what happens against Arkansas on Saturday, LSU will have some serious soul-searching to do in the offseason.

10. Auburn

Last week: 11

Auburn hasn't exactly faced a gauntlet, but it is 3-0 this month, and Alex Golesh is about to end his first season on the job with a massive test in the Iron Bowl. Even a 7-5 finish would be a nice step forward for the Tigers, but getting to 8-4 with a win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa would be a rousing success. It should help that Byrum Brown is about to face the Crimson Tide for the third time in four seasons -- and he's already been to Bryant-Denny Stadium once. If Auburn is going to pull off a stunner, Brown's final regular-season game needs to be his best.

11. South Carolina

Last week: 10

What a roller coaster season it's been for South Carolina. Through five weeks, Shane Beamer's seat was scorching hot. Then the Gamecocks won four straight games to cool Beamer's seat and get to the fringes of College Football Playoff contention. Now, South Carolina has dropped two straight games, and it's staring at a 6-6 finish. This weekend's rivalry clash is huge for Beamer and the Gamecocks. Lose and Beamer's job security -- or lack thereof -- will be the biggest story around South Carolina going into the offseason.

12. Florida

Last week: 12

Florida hasn't exactly been setting the world on fire, but it has won two straight games. The Gators struggled with Vanderbilt on Saturday, but the defense eventually found its footing in the second half, and the rushing attack did enough to scrape past the Commodores. Jon Sumrall is just one win away from doubling Florida's win total in Year 1. Yes, the team has experienced some disappointing results here and there, but there have also been encouraging signs of growth. Beating Florida State would send the program into a pivotal offseason with some real momentum.

13. Texas A&M

Last week: 12

For those wondering why Mike Elko didn't bench Marcel Reed earlier in the season, we discovered the answer on Saturday. Brady Hart completed eight of his 20 pass attempts for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Aggies haven't scored 10 or more points in a single game since Oct. 24. Can Texas A&M salvage an otherwise nightmarish season by beating rival Texas on Black Friday? Based on how the offense has looked all season, I wouldn't hold my breath.

14. Vanderbilt

Last week: 14

At this stage of the power rankings, competence gets rewarded, even if the wins don't necessarily follow. Over the last few weeks, Vanderbilt has been playing decent football. The Dores beat Mississippi State, held Alabama's offense in check for four quarters and took Florida to the wire in Gainesville. Vanderbilt now has a chance to dash rival Tennessee's College Football Playoff dreams in Nashville. Five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis will face arguably his biggest test of the year against the Vols' defense.

15. Mississippi State

Last week: 16

The Bulldogs ended their six-game winning streak, so that's the good news. The bad news is that they struggled with Tennessee Tech for most of the game. All that's left for Mississippi State is the Egg Bowl, and it hasn't beaten Ole Miss since 2022. At this point, it's hard to see the Bulldogs snapping their three-game losing streak, but this is also the series in which a player pretended to relieve himself in the end zone. So, I guess anything is possible.

16. Arkansas

Last week: 14

From the highs of beating a ranked South Carolina team to the lows of getting smashed by Texas. That said, I can't blame the Razorbacks for trying. They went for it on fourth down six times. The problem is that they only converted on two of those attempts. That's a recipe for getting blown off the field, which is exactly what happened. Can Arkansas catch a demoralized LSU team this weekend and finish the season on a high note? It's within the realm of possibility.