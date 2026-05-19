Offseason power rankings are never easy. They always come with a mix of projection, optimism and controlled overreaction, and entering 2026, the SEC feels as wide open as it has in years. Spring practice doesn't hand out trophies, but it does reshape perceptions -- especially at quarterback, along the lines of scrimmage and inside the transfer portal trenches, where several contenders rebuilt their rosters.

At the top, the standard remains the same. The elites still set the pace because they combine heavy spending in recruiting with proven depth and high-end coaching stability. But the gap behind them is not as rigid as it once looked. Spring also clarified who might be ready to challenge the hierarchy. Several teams could emerge with legitimate playoff aspirations if quarterback play stabilizes and portal additions translate quickly.

Then there's the middle tier -- volatile, talented and the most difficult to handicap at this stage. Post-spring rankings are less about who is finished and more about who is forming. Depth charts are still fluid, portal pieces are still integrating and quarterback battles are far from settled in several SEC quarterback rooms.

Here's a look at the SEC's best from top to bottom entering the summer months:

Odds to win the 2026 SEC championship provided via FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Texas

If you were building an all-time Longhorns team during Steve Sarkisian's tenure, several 2026 starters would headline the roster -- that's how talented this group is on the Forty Acres. From Heisman Trophy frontrunner Arch Manning to national defensive player of the year candidate Colin Simmons and a loaded transfer haul headlined by Cam Coleman, Texas is loaded. The Longhorns fell short of the playoff last fall after consecutive CFP semifinal appearances, triggering a staff change with Will Muschamp returning to Austin to head up the Longhorns' defense.

The Longhorns boast the deepest wide receiver room in the country and reshaped their backfield with Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State). Manning should have plenty of time to operate behind an offensive front that includes two high-end transfers alongside projected 2027 first-round picks Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker.

Simmons commands much of the attention on defense, but Pittsburgh transfer Rasheem Biles adds punch at linebacker and Arkansas transfer Ian Geffrard was a major addition. Geffrard stands 6-foot-5, 378 pounds and started every game last fall for the Razorbacks. No national contender faces a more difficult schedule than Texas, but if any team can handle that grind, it's the Longhorns. Odds: +300

2. Georgia

This is Kirby Smart's Georgia we're talking about, and anything short of another CFP appearance will feel like underachievement despite losing eight starters to the NFL. Replacing a wave of next-level talent after winning the SEC is nothing out of the ordinary in Athens, and few programs are built to absorb personnel losses like the Bulldogs. The recruiting baseline remains absurdly high, especially along the defensive front and offensive line, where Georgia continues stockpiling future pros.

Still, there are a couple of legitimate questions exiting spring. Replacing veteran leadership is one thing. Replacing elite production at multiple positions simultaneously is another, especially for impact players like Zachariah Branch (wide receiver) and CJ Allen (linebacker). Elijah Griffin and Chris Cole are next up within the front seven and should ease pressure on a loaded secondary. Ellis Robinson and KJ Bolden return for what will likely be their final seasons before entering the NFL Draft.

If quarterback Gunner Stockton makes additional developmental strides, this offense could thrive. Expect balance with Nate Frazier handling most of the carries and Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion emerging as a go-to target downfield. Odds +330

3. LSU

Lane Kiffin has tempered Year 1 expectations, but maybe that's just a stay-focused warning to his all-star roster, most of which just arrived in Baton Rouge through the portal. This is an expensive group constructed like a legitimate championship threat throughout the two-deep, not just a dangerous offense masking defensive concerns.

LSU's previous regime was plagued by defensive inconsistency before the offense disappeared in 2025. Kiffin brings in top-five plug-and-play transfers like quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

Physical upgrades matter, especially when the Tigers face Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas A&M within the first four weeks. The schedule lightens from there, leading into a critical November stretch that could impact CFP seeding. The reason LSU sits at No. 3 instead of higher comes down to trust. Texas and Georgia have already proven it. LSU still has to show it. The Tigers' ceiling absolutely belongs in that conversation. Odds +850

4. Ole Miss

The SEC title window is open for the Rebels after retaining Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, who should calm some of the uncertainty surrounding the departures of Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. Breaking in seven new defensive starters could hurt Ole Miss if replacements like Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas fail to mesh with returning stars Suntarine Perkins, Will Echoles and others.

Roster turnover may finally catch up to the Rebels in several critical areas, but Pete Golding's portal strategy deserves the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. That's why Ole Miss lands at No. 4 here as the final projected SEC playoff team. That said, volatility feels more likely in Oxford than at the three programs ahead of the Rebels exiting spring. Watch the wide receiver replacements closely, including Horatio Fields, Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook. Ole Miss must replace significant production there. Odds +950

5. Texas A&M

Four new starters along the offensive line keep the Aggies outside the elite tier. Yes, Marcel Reed returns at quarterback alongside Mario Craver, Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman at wide receiver, but this rebuilt group of portal blockers must gel quickly to keep Texas A&M in contender status.

The Aggies should again field one of the SEC's nastiest defensive fronts despite losing All-American Cashius Howell. Sophomore Marco Jones is poised for a breakout season as Howell's replacement alongside Northwestern transfer Anto Saka at edge. Paired with returning talent like DJ Hicks and T.J. Searcy, the newcomers entering Mike Elko's scheme give Texas A&M a weekly advantage few teams nationally can match when healthy.

Despite last season's playoff appearance and 11-0 start, the Aggies are not carrying overwhelming national title pressure. Instead, this feels like a well-constructed roster with playoff upside if the offense continues evolving around Reed. Odds +800

6. Alabama

Pressure at Alabama exists unlike anywhere else in college football, and in 2026, Kalen DeBoer enters the season facing the first real wave of skepticism in Tuscaloosa. Not because Alabama lacks talent -- far from it -- but because the standard remains unchanged while the roster ceiling may have dipped.

The Crimson Tide no longer overwhelm opponents with unmatched trench depth. They just watched 10 starters become NFL Draft picks from a roster once stacked two-deep at nearly every position. There is particular concern at offensive line, wide receiver and defensive line following several departures, including James Smith, Qua Russaw (both transferred to Ohio State) and Isaiah Horton (transferred to Texas A&M). Alabama still recruits at an elite level, but doesn't cast the same intimidating shadow it did under Saban. Opponents now believe they can go toe-to-toe with the Crimson Tide offensively, and that matters.

Quarterback uncertainty could become a weekly storyline if Alabama fails to establish consistency early with either Austin Mack or Keelon Russell. DeBoer's system works best with balance and efficiency, but the SEC punishes finesse teams.

Nine or 10 wins get celebrated almost everywhere else. In Tuscaloosa, that sparks questions about whether the dynasty can return. That's the burden DeBoer inherited. And if Alabama slips defensively or fails to develop a physical rushing attack, regression becomes less of a hot take and more of an expectation. Odds +850

7. Oklahoma

This is where the playoff hopeful cut line begins, separating the upper half of the SEC from the conference's middle tier. There's a gap between the Sooners and the teams below them, though margins remain thin between Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Brent Venables' transfer portal reconstruction at wide receiver and tight end, paired with the return of quarterback John Mateer, should pay immediate dividends. After navigating the weekly brutality of the SEC during last season's playoff run, Oklahoma spent the offseason addressing the weaknesses that kept it from becoming a true contender following a first-round loss to Alabama.

Most importantly, Oklahoma looks stable at quarterback. Mateer's return gives the Sooners one of the conference's more dynamic offensive leaders after flashes of brilliance last season, before a broken bone in his throwing hand slowed his progress. He's dangerous outside the pocket, plays with confidence and gives offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle a facilitator capable of stressing defenses vertically and as a runner.

Adding experienced offensive linemen like E'Marion Harris (Arkansas), Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and Fred Hinton (Eastern Kentucky), along with proven defensive contributors, was mandatory -- not optional. The Sooners also upgraded their speed at wide receiver after signing Trell Harris (Virginia) and Parker Livingstone (Texas), which should help Mateer push the ball downfield more consistently. Odds +1200

8. Tennessee

Along with the arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, former Penn State starters Xavier Gilliam (defensive tackle), Chaz Coleman (EDGE), Amare Campbell (linebacker) and Dejuan Lane (safety) provide Tennessee with an athletic boost to pair with returning standouts Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter. Ty Redmond was an all-conference cornerback as a freshman, but he's the only returning starter in the secondary. Kayin Lee (Auburn) and TJ Metcalf (Michigan) are among the transfers expected to play significant snaps.

Josh Heupel's offense is quarterback-friendly in theory, but it still requires precision, timing and the ability to punish defenses vertically. There is downside risk at quarterback with George MacIntyre and five-star freshman Faizon Brandon, but Heupel has earned the benefit of the doubt, thanks to his track record at the position.

The rushing attack could ease some pressure as Tennessee leans on a talented offensive line featuring former five-star tackle David Sanders and senior guard Wendell Moe. All-SEC running back DeSean Bishop returns, and Tulane transfer Javin Gordon impressed during the spring. Odds: +1900

9. Florida

The Gators want year-to-year stability under Jon Sumrall, and he believes that process begins immediately. Florida should be defense-driven with most of its starters returning alongside impact transfers Cam Dooley and DJ Coleman in the secondary. The Gators' wide receiver room gives whoever wins the quarterback job -- either Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones -- plenty of options. Vernell Brown and Dallas Wilson enter their second seasons in Gainesville, while Eric Singleton reunites with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner after previously playing for him at Georgia Tech.

Outside of Kiffin at LSU, Sumrall inherits the SEC's best win-now opportunity among first-year coaches. More than two dozen transfers were necessary additions this cycle, but unlike many new staffs, Florida didn't rely heavily on talent from Sumrall's previous stop. Expect the Gators to be a rugged, physical team at the line of scrimmage, and for running back Jadan Baugh to surpass 1,000 rushing yards if he can stay healthy. Odds: +2200

10. Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz has spent years maneuvering Missouri into position to compete in the SEC's upper tier, but does this 2026 roster have enough firepower to sustain that momentum? That's the central question surrounding a group led by Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons at quarterback and Ahmad Hardy, who finished No. 2 in the country in rushing last season.

The Tigers aggressively attacked the transfer portal, knowing that roster retention alone would not be enough, especially after losing Damon Wilson II to Miami. Missouri added experienced offensive line help and athletic defensive depth after inconsistency surfaced at critical moments last season. The Tigers also added more pass-catching options -- including former Ole Miss receiver Cayden Lee.

Drinkwitz has built a veteran culture with an internal belief that Missouri can physically compete with the league's elite. That's a significant shift from where the program stood only a few years ago. Odds: +3000

11. South Carolina

The Gamecocks finally look like a roster with staying power on both lines of scrimmage, and that matters in the SEC. That became the offseason priority after Shane Beamer reshaped his offensive staff and welcomed a wave of transfers, including projected starters Jacarrius Peak (NC State), Carter Miller (UCF) and Emmanuel Poko (East Carolina).

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers remains the centerpiece. He's one of the SEC's most physically gifted playmakers and gives South Carolina a ceiling few teams outside the conference elite can match. If Sellers takes another step as a downfield passer and regains the confidence he displayed in 2024, the Gamecocks become dangerous.

Can Sellers rebound?



Cmp Att Cmp % Yds TDs-INTs Rushing TDs Rtg 2024 196 299 65.6 2,534 18-7 166 for 674 7 151.9 2025 178 293 60.8 2,437 13-8 149 for 270 5 139.8

The offensive line additions were the most necessary, but Beamer also reinforced the backfield with Christian Clark (Texas) and Sam Dixon (Ohio State). The Gamecocks attacked the portal, knowing they could not waste Sellers' window as a probable early-round NFL Draft pick in 2027.

Defensively, edge rusher Dylan Stewart possesses top-five NFL Draft upside and changes games with pure explosiveness. If he stays healthy after spring back soreness, South Carolina believes he can emerge as one of college football's premier defenders in 2026.

This is no longer a program simply hoping for bowl eligibility. If South Carolina enters November outside the playoff conversation, disappointment will follow. Odds: +5500

12. Auburn

This post-spring placement isn't a dismissal of Auburn's talent. It's recognition that the Tigers remain in the early stages of an identity reset in a league that punishes transitional programs. Alex Golesh arrives with an offensive reputation built on tempo, spacing and quarterback efficiency, but Year 1 in the SEC is rarely smooth -- especially at a place where expectations move faster than roster development.

Can Byrum Brown become the difference-maker he was at South Florida? Auburn certainly hopes so. Golesh's system — despite 10 new offensive starters — should generate more explosive plays than Auburn has produced in recent seasons, and the portal additions at the skill positions give the Tigers a chance to stay competitive in shootouts they previously couldn't survive.

All-American candidate Xavier Atkins is the star at linebacker and the focal point of the defense. If Auburn gets production from transfers Da'Shawn Womack and Cody Sigler along the defensive front, this unit could become elite under D.J. Durkin. Odds: +4500

13. Vanderbilt

There's a noticeable shift in how Vanderbilt is discussed this offseason -- a sign of the progress Clark Lea has made in Nashville. This is no longer a program defined by moral victories or the occasional SEC upset that becomes national news. It started with the upset of Alabama two years ago and carried into last season's 10-win campaign and Diego Pavia's emergence.

Now, Vanderbilt turns to five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis to continue that momentum. The Commodores have shown they can recruit more competitively, retain talent and -- most importantly -- win meaningful SEC games consistently.

The challenge now is sustainability. Vanderbilt still lacks the depth, speed and trench dominance of the SEC elite. One or two key injuries can dramatically alter the season, and margins remain razor-thin. Odds: +8000

14. Kentucky

The stock price won't stay low on Kentucky for long under Will Stein. The former Oregon offensive coordinator brings innovative concepts to a program desperate for offensive life. After signing the nation's No. 11 transfer class, Kentucky enters fall camp with Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey projected as QB1 and a rebuilt offensive line featuring several impact additions from Power Four programs.

Minchey, former Texas running back CJ Baxter and Oklahoma transfer Jovantae Barnes headline an offense that includes 12 new players within the two-deep. Kentucky also returns most of its key defensive contributors from last season, though several transfers are competing for snaps. Senior edge rusher Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace becomes a critical third-down player as Kentucky attempts to improve its pass rush. Odds: +12500

15. Mississippi State

"Cautious optimism" applies to several SEC programs entering the summer, but it especially fits Mississippi State as Jeff Lebby enters a make-or-break season. He's just 7-18 over two years, with one SEC win in 16 tries, while managing a constant rebuild through the portal.

The optimistic view centers around an offense that could become one of the SEC's most explosive with Kamari Taylor at quarterback and Fluff Bothwell at running back. Lebby's tempo-based scheme stresses defenses and gives Mississippi State a chance to compete against more talented rosters if Taylor develops into an efficient dual-threat playmaker.

Much of that projection depends on the offensive line. The expected starters are Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins (LT), DJ Chester (LG), Canon Boone (C), LJ Prudhomme (RG) and Blake Steen (RT), though the backup spots remain unsettled. Along the defensive front, Texas A&M transfer Dealyn Evans and former Florida State contributor Amaree Williams must help improve a run defense that struggled badly last season.

Future first-round prospect Kelley Jones headlines the secondary alongside Iowa State transfer Quentin Taylor and safeties Jardin Gilbert, Marcus Williams and Isaac Smith in the Bulldogs' 3-3-5 scheme. Expectations should center around bowl eligibility, improved offensive explosiveness and a roster that looks more athletic than it did during Lebby's first two seasons. Depth, however, remains a concern. Odds: +17500

16. Arkansas

The Razorbacks didn't hire Ryan Silverfield to win introductory press conferences. They hired him because of his toughness, developmental background and belief he can stabilize a program stuck in the SEC's middle tier.

Year 1 is about restoring identity more than chasing a high-end SEC finish. Silverfield's Memphis teams played with an offensive edge and physicality up front while remaining competitive thanks to quarterback play. Arkansas hopes that formula translates quickly to a roster that has lacked consistency week to week.

Coming out of spring, Arkansas' strongest position groups appear to be wide receiver -- where a six-player rotation is expected -- and running back, led by junior Braylen Russell, Memphis transfer Sutton Smith and sophomore Jasper Parker. Russell is the most physical option, which aligns with offensive coordinator Tim Ramsey's preferred style at Memphis.

The expectation should be bowl eligibility at minimum, alongside visible progress in the trenches and a more disciplined product on Saturdays. The problem? The SEC offers no soft landing spots for first-year coaches, especially with a nine-game conference schedule. Arkansas still must navigate a brutal slate loaded with playoff-caliber rosters, and depth concerns could surface quickly if injuries mount. Odds: +30000