Football is hard, and a lot of teams make it look that way on Saturdays. Georgia, on the other hand, has made it look rather easy over the last month.

The Bulldogs just won their third straight game against a ranked opponent, and their point differential over that stretch is plus-81. Georgia isn't simply beating its fellow SEC teams. It's hell-bent on inflicting maximum pain before breaking its opponents' spirits.

That has made putting together these SEC Power Rankings an easy task. Not only is Georgia a cut above the rest of the conference, but it's been the best team in the country for a few weeks now. With games against South Carolina and Georgia Tech remaining, I don't see that changing between now and the end of the regular season.

Right now, the Bulldogs are a virtual lock to appear in the SEC Championship Game, and the only team with less to gain from playing in Atlanta is whoever lines up across from Georgia. Who wants to take a physical beating at the hands of the Dawgs instead of getting an extra week of rest before the College Football Playoff?

As Georgia mows down the rest of the league, here are the updated SEC Power Rankings.

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1. Georgia Bulldogs

Last week: 1

The Bulldogs just continue to bludgeon every opponent in their path, and they've posted a plus-81 point differential over their last three games. Not only is Georgia the best team in the SEC, but it's starting to look like the best team in the country by a wide margin. Expect the beatdowns to continue with South Carolina -- which just got smoked by Arkansas -- and Georgia Tech left on the schedule. My guess is that no one is anxious to meet this team in the SEC Championship Game for a physical scrap right before the College Football Playoff.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

Last week: 2

That big win over LSU clearly took its toll on Alabama. The Crimson Tide didn't get on the board against Vanderbilt until there were just six seconds left in the first half. Kalen DeBoer's team pulled away in the second half, but it was clear the team wanted to exhale with the hardest part of the schedule behind it. If I could nitpick a little, the Tide running game is a cause for concern. They couldn't even top 100 yards against a Commodores defense that's giving up 133.2 rushing yards per game.

3. Texas Longhorns

Last week: 3

Say what you will about how they've done it, but the Longhorns have one of the best resumes in the country. Wins over Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU are as good as you'll find anywhere. Texas is a battle-tested bunch, and Arch Manning has shown a penchant for rising to the occasion when it matters most. Oh, and the defense is one of the saltiest units in college football. With games against Arkansas and Texas A&M left, the Longhorns have virtually already punched their College Football Playoff ticket.

4. Tennessee Volunteers

Last week: 4

My brilliant colleagues over at the "Cover 3 Podcast" have coined the term "Jefferson-Pilot football" to describe this Tennessee team, and they hit the nail on the head. These Volunteers are a throwback squad -- leaning on defense and a relentless run game to punish opponents until they break. It may not be pretty, but it's effective. In College Station, Tennessee rushed for more yards (196) than Texas A&M totaled on offense (179). Now, all that stands between the Vols and locking up a College Football Playoff berth are Lane Kiffin and LSU.

5. Kentucky Wildcats

Last week: 6

This kicks off a weird stretch of teams that moved up despite losing. For the Wildcats, a 7-1 record has quickly turned into a 7-3 mark after a disappointing loss to Florida. For the second consecutive week, Kentucky struggled on offense, surrendered more than 200 rushing yards on defense and lost the turnover battle. A 9-3 season is still on the table for Will Stein in his first season, but it's hard not to be dismayed after entering November with dreams of the College Football Playoff.

6. LSU Tigers

Last week: 7

It happened yet again. LSU did what it needed to for most of the game. It was in good position to win. Then, in the blink of an eye, the Tigers snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. If quarterback stats only counted between the 20-yard lines, Sam Leavitt might be a Heisman Trophy candidate. Unfortunately for the Tigers, what happens inside the 20-yard line is vital to winning, and Leavitt threw a pair of red-zone interceptions. Those were the difference in the game, and this $40 million roster is headed for a Citrus Bowl appearance. Kiffin and the Tigers can still play spoiler in Knoxville this weekend.

7. Oklahoma Sooners

Last week: 10

The haters said John Mateer would never be good enough to play on Sunday. With a little hard work and a nationwide FAA ground stoppage, anything is possible. I don't know what it says about the SEC that Oklahoma is back up to No. 7, but the Sooners didn't just go quietly into the night, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. Mateer has been a lot more responsible with the football lately, and the running game has found a little groove. Those losses to Michigan and Kentucky sting a little extra all of a sudden.

8. Ole Miss Rebels

Last week: 8

With three losses in the last four games, Pete Golding's first full season in Oxford has really fizzled out after a promising start. The latest defeat came as the Rebels failed to outscore an Oklahoma team that has been inept on offense all season. The saving grace for Golding is that he has two layups left on the schedule in Wofford and Mississippi State, with all due respect to the Terriers and the Egg Bowl. The upcoming offseason will be critical for Golding, who must reload this roster quickly in order to be a College Football Playoff contender next year.

9. Missouri Tigers

Last week: 9

Missouri left Athens after a 48-21 loss, and even that one-sided score doesn't tell the full story of how poorly the Tigers played. Georgia did whatever it wanted to against the Missouri defense, posting 468 yards and 8.1 yards per play. The offense wasn't much better, even if the final numbers don't look atrocious. The Tigers had 66 passing yards at halftime, and the electric receiving duo of Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode were held in check for most of the game. Missouri will now try to avoid a 6-6 finish with Kentucky and Oklahoma on deck.

10. South Carolina Gamecocks

Last week: 5

What in the world was that, South Carolina?! I can understand losing on the road without LaNorris Sellers and Matt Fuller, but by 28 points?! To Arkansas?! The Gamecocks' College Football Playoff hopes are dead, and the news gets even worse. South Carolina hosts Georgia this weekend, and the Bulldogs have been mauling opponents since the open date. All the goodwill that Shane Beamer built up over the course of a four-game winning streak has just been drained.

11. Auburn Tigers

Last week: 11

Look, there's always an element of luck involved when your opponent fumbles five times and loses four of them. Having said that, credit to Auburn for taking full advantage of Mississippi State's mistakes. Byrum Brown had one of his best games of the season through the air with 232 yards and three touchdowns, and Keshaun Singleton had another nice day at receiver. The Tigers now get to reset against Samford before rolling into Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl.

12. Florida Gators

Last week: 13

With the offense searching for answers, Florida decided to abandon the run and let Aaron Philo smash his way through defenders. That worked well enough against Kentucky as Philo rushed for 102 yards, and the Gators totaled 211 rushing yards as a team. It was also a good day for the offensive line, at least before they got caught fraternizing with the enemy at the end of the game. If Florida can pick up wins over Vanderbilt and Florida State, it will finish the season 8-4, a solid start to the Jon Sumrall era.

13. Texas A&M Aggies

Last week: 12

Texas A&M turned in one of the worst offensive performances of the season last weekend as Marcel Reed completed 9 of 22 passes for 71 yards and an interception. He was badly outplayed by Tennessee's quarterbacks, who combined to throw for just 114 yards and a touchdown. Mike Elko has a lot of work to do on that side of the ball in the offseason, starting with the quarterback position. How many strong defensive performances has Texas A&M wasted as it stares down the barrel of a 4-8 season? That can't happen again.

14. Arkansas Razorbacks

Last week: 16

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a top-25 win for the Razorbacks. That South Carolina was without Sellers and Fuller is a detail that will be lost to time when people look back on Ryan Silverfield's record against ranked opponents. Still, the Arkansas defense played its best game of the season, forcing four turnovers and finding the end zone on a pick-6. The Razorbacks needed a big win before facing Texas and LSU over the last two weeks of the season. Can they spring another upset?

15. Vanderbilt Commodores

Last week: 14

There are no moral victories, but if there were moral victories, Vanderbilt's 21-6 loss to Alabama would qualify. The Commodores held the Crimson Tide to just 305 yards of total offense, and they led late in the first half. Vanderbilt's offense struggled to do much against Alabama's defense, but this was an encouraging performance overall. We'll see whether the Dores can translate that progress into a win in The Swamp this weekend.

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Last week: 15

It doesn't matter who plays quarterback for Mississippi State. If his name isn't Kamario Taylor, it's going to be a disaster. The Bulldogs have lost six consecutive games with a point differential of minus-134. At least Mississippi State gets Tennessee Tech before the Egg Bowl, so it should get to taste victory for the first time since Sept. 26.