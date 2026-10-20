When there's chaos in the SEC, it devastates some teams but creates opportunity for others. Kentucky has taken full advantage of that opportunity, climbing to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 3 in our SEC Power Rankings.

That may raise some eyebrows, and I certainly understand that. Do I think the Wildcats are really the third-best team in the conference? No, but evidence is mounting in their favor with each passing week.

On Saturday, Kentucky picked up its sixth win of the season with a road win over Oklahoma. That's not exactly a resume-boosting victory, but it is the Wildcats' third road win in conference play. Look around the rest of the league and tell me there's not something to be said for handling business away from home.

What if the combination of Will Stein's offensive scheme and the talent brought in via the transfer portal was enough to transform the Wildcats into a strong SEC team? Kentucky ranks 20th in adjusted EPA per play, and its strength of record ranks second, according to ESPN FPI.

Until the Cats give me reason to drop them, they'll keep climbing amid chaos. With that in mind, here are the updated SEC Power Rankings.

SEC midseason grades: Kentucky's 'A+' is best in class, while Texas and Texas A&M disappoint Brad Crawford

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Last week: 1

That Georgia remains at No. 1 despite losing to unranked Auburn is a major condemnation of the teams slotted just behind the Bulldogs last week. I'm willing to give Georgia a mulligan because apparently everyone in the SEC needs one, but there were at least some yellow flags. The Dawgs didn't exactly bully the Tigers in the running game, and Gunner Stockton marred an otherwise great performance with a trio of catastrophic mistakes. Georgia's open date comes at a good time as it prepares to meet Florida in Atlanta.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

Last week: 4

In their four games before the open date, the Rebels struggled to defend the run at times. There were too many lapses in big games, and opponents could exploit them. In the two games since -- wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri -- Ole Miss has allowed a total of 142 yards on a combined 63 attempts. That's an average of 2.25 yards per attempt. The run defense has suddenly flipped to a strength, and that will have to continue if Ole Miss is going to force Arch Manning to win the game this weekend.

3. Kentucky Wildcats

Last week: 6

At some point, we have to throw out preseason expectations and accept that Kentucky might just be a really good football team. The Wildcats have the marquee win over LSU, but their resume could be perceived as artificially inflated with wins over Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma. That said, all of those wins came on the road in extremely hostile environments. With Vanderbilt on deck, just brace yourselves for Will Stein leading 7-1 Kentucky into November.

4. LSU Tigers

Last week: 7

I didn't want to give LSU too much credit for beating a shorthanded Mississippi State team in Baton Rouge, but at least it won the game in dominant fashion, which is a lot more than I can say for other SEC title hopefuls. Sam Leavitt played a clean game for the first time this season, which was a good sign. However, if I wanted to nitpick, I would point out that the Tigers rushed for 90 yards on 31 attempts. LSU now faces a must-win road game against Auburn, and Jordan-Hare Stadium will be fired up to welcome the Tigers back after taking down No. 1.

5. Tennessee Volunteers

Last week: 11

Tennessee just picked up a physically dominant win over Alabama on both sides of the ball. Those who had been paying attention knew the Volunteers' defense could do some serious damage, but the way their offensive line leaned on the Crimson Tide in the second half was shocking. In the fourth quarter, Tennessee went on a 15-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that drained 9:32 off the clock and effectively ended the game. It concluded with eight consecutive running plays.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide

Last week: 2

For the first time since 2013, Alabama has lost consecutive games. I would caution against overreacting to that, as those losses came on the road against No. 2 Georgia and No. 14 Tennessee. If Keelon Russell and the Crimson Tide offense are looking to get back on track after two disheartening performances -- featuring 27 combined points -- a home game against Texas A&M is a prime opportunity to do just that. If Alabama struggles in that one, the panic level should rise sharply.

7. Florida Gators

Last week: 9

Florida might be the most up-and-down team in the SEC, and that's saying something. With a sophomore quarterback making his first start against No. 7 Texas on the road, the Gators trailed by 14 points in the first half. Then Florida scored 24 consecutive points to pull out the win. Tramell Jones wasn't great, averaging just 4.4 yards per attempt, but he didn't make any mistakes that cost his team the game. He also used his legs effectively against a great defense. It'll be interesting to see how Jon Sumrall plays the quarterback position the rest of the way.

8. Texas Longhorns

Last week: 3

Oregon has a great case to be the most disappointing team in college football, but Texas is quickly building its own resume in that department. With two straight losses, the Longhorns find themselves running out of mulligans, even with that Ohio State win on their resume. Steve Sarkisian is feeling the heat, and he told reporters that he wants to see "a better version of Arch Manning" against Ole Miss. If the Horns don't get an improved Manning on Saturday, a third consecutive loss may be coming down the turnpike.

9. Missouri Tigers

Last week: 5

Missouri is a lot like Florida in that it has the ability to be the toast of the conference for a couple of weeks before turning in a clunker. After running the ball up and down the field for a month straight, Missouri got nothing on the ground against Ole Miss as the offense failed to find the end zone. Based on how the Tigers played after their first loss -- Sept. 26 at Mississippi State -- their next two opponents better watch out. Arkansas and Texas have officially been placed on notice.

10. Auburn Tigers

Last week: 13

After a troubling start in conference play, Alex Golesh needed to build some positive momentum. How about a win over No. 1 Georgia in a rivalry game? Will that do the trick? It took Golesh six games to get a signature victory. Byrum Brown made plays with his legs, and the defense was incredibly opportunistic. That will have to happen again this weekend if the Tigers are going to pull off another upset against LSU. It helps that the game is within the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

11. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Last week: 9

The injury bug bit Mississippi State following its loss to Alabama, and that's a shame because I would have loved to see Kamario Taylor against the LSU defense. Instead, with Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell out of the lineup, the Bulldogs got shut out and posted 291 yards of offense. Mississippi State needs its star quarterback in the lineup against Oklahoma, which has a great defense capable of making life extremely difficult for Parker Puckett.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks

Last week: 12

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are coming off an open date, and the back half of their schedule is full of winnable games, with the exception of a Nov. 21 date with Georgia. That starts on Saturday against No. 11 Tennessee. Those who aren't quite as locked into the Vegas odds may be surprised to learn that South Carolina is a slight favorite at the moment. The Vols are coming off a physical and emotional win over Alabama. Can South Carolina take advantage?

13. Oklahoma Sooners

Last week: 10

The Sooners saved their season with a Red River Rivalry win over Texas, and they immediately threw it overboard again with a home loss to Kentucky. The offense was so bad that Oklahoma failed to win despite the defense holding the Wildcats to 230 total yards and 4.35 yards per play. Not only did John Mateer throw three interceptions, but a fake field goal also wound up in the hands of the Kentucky defense. If there's any team that should just take the points, it's the Sooners.

14. Texas A&M Aggies

Last week: 14

I will not be rewarding the Aggies for an October win over The Citadel -- also known as an additional open date before the Alabama game. I'll need to see Marcel Reed and the offense turn in a quality performance on the road against the Crimson Tide before I really start buying into any kind of turnaround in College Station.

15. Arkansas Razorbacks

Last week: 16

They've done it! The Razorbacks have won an SEC game! Their 31-21 win over Vanderbilt was their first conference victory since 2024. Quarterback KJ Jackson played well with 309 total yards and a rushing touchdown, and the entire team has shown some growth over the last couple of weeks. Arkansas now enters an off week on a high note, and it can prepare for a few of the more winnable games on its schedule.

16. Vanderbilt Commodores

Last week: 15

Well, that was Vanderbilt's best chance to avoid a 0-9 finish in SEC play. It's really starting to look like Diego Pavia was a load-bearing structure within the Vanderbilt program. Clark Lea's record with Pavia at quarterback is 17-9. His record without Pavia stands at 12-31. There's certainly hope that Jared Curtis -- who threw two interceptions on Saturday -- could develop into a program-changing talent. But he will need some help around him in order to do that.