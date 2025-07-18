getty-steve-sarkisian-texas.jpg
With 2025 SEC Media Days in the rearview mirror, that means it's time to take a more informed peek into the future of the conference. After hearing each of the league's 16 best coaches deliver their best pitches for optimism, the assembled media in Atlanta got together and voted on a predicted order of finish for the 2025 season. 

Based on how the media sees things playing out, a few familiar teams could return to Atlanta in December. Texas, entering its second year in the SEC, was tabbed to win the conference after falling just short of that goal last season. The Longhorns received 96 first-place votes

To achieve that goal, according to the media poll, Texas would have to down Georgia, which received the second-most first-place votes (44) in the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns and the Bulldogs faced off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season. Georgia triumphed and claimed its third SEC title in the last four years. 

Here's a look at how the media sees the top of the SEC shaking out in 2025:  

2025 SEC Champion 

SchoolPoints

Texas

96

Georgia

44

Alabama

29

LSU

20

South Carolina

5

Oklahoma

3

Vanderbilt, Florida

2

Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn

1

Here's a full breakdown of the predicted order of finish for all 16 teams. First-place votes are in parentheses: 

SchoolPoints

Texas

3060

Georgia

2957

Alabama

2783

LSU

2668

South Carolina

2019

Florida

1986

Ole Miss

1979

Texas A&M

1892

Tennessee

1700

Oklahoma

1613

Auburn

1272

Missouri

1170

Vanderbilt

936

Arkansas

764

Kentucky

512

Mississippi State

343

The 2025 SEC Championship Game takes place Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.