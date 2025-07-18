With 2025 SEC Media Days in the rearview mirror, that means it's time to take a more informed peek into the future of the conference. After hearing each of the league's 16 best coaches deliver their best pitches for optimism, the assembled media in Atlanta got together and voted on a predicted order of finish for the 2025 season.

Based on how the media sees things playing out, a few familiar teams could return to Atlanta in December. Texas, entering its second year in the SEC, was tabbed to win the conference after falling just short of that goal last season. The Longhorns received 96 first-place votes

To achieve that goal, according to the media poll, Texas would have to down Georgia, which received the second-most first-place votes (44) in the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns and the Bulldogs faced off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season. Georgia triumphed and claimed its third SEC title in the last four years.

Here's a look at how the media sees the top of the SEC shaking out in 2025:

2025 SEC Champion

School Points Texas 96 Georgia 44 Alabama 29 LSU 20 South Carolina 5 Oklahoma 3 Vanderbilt, Florida 2 Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn 1

Here's a full breakdown of the predicted order of finish for all 16 teams. First-place votes are in parentheses:

School Points Texas 3060 Georgia 2957 Alabama 2783 LSU 2668 South Carolina 2019 Florida 1986 Ole Miss 1979 Texas A&M 1892 Tennessee 1700 Oklahoma 1613 Auburn 1272 Missouri 1170 Vanderbilt 936 Arkansas 764 Kentucky 512 Mississippi State 343

The 2025 SEC Championship Game takes place Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.