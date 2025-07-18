SEC predicted order of finish 2025: Media tabs Texas over Georgia, Alabama as league champion
The media's picks are in, and the Texas Longhorns are favored to win the league
With 2025 SEC Media Days in the rearview mirror, that means it's time to take a more informed peek into the future of the conference. After hearing each of the league's 16 best coaches deliver their best pitches for optimism, the assembled media in Atlanta got together and voted on a predicted order of finish for the 2025 season.
Based on how the media sees things playing out, a few familiar teams could return to Atlanta in December. Texas, entering its second year in the SEC, was tabbed to win the conference after falling just short of that goal last season. The Longhorns received 96 first-place votes
To achieve that goal, according to the media poll, Texas would have to down Georgia, which received the second-most first-place votes (44) in the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns and the Bulldogs faced off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season. Georgia triumphed and claimed its third SEC title in the last four years.
Here's a look at how the media sees the top of the SEC shaking out in 2025:
2025 SEC Champion
|School
|Points
Texas
96
Georgia
44
29
20
5
3
Vanderbilt, Florida
2
Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn
1
Here's a full breakdown of the predicted order of finish for all 16 teams. First-place votes are in parentheses:
|School
|Points
Texas
3060
Georgia
2957
Alabama
2783
LSU
2668
South Carolina
2019
Florida
1986
1979
1892
1700
Oklahoma
1613
1272
1170
Vanderbilt
936
764
512
343
The 2025 SEC Championship Game takes place Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.