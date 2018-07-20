SEC predicted order of finish for 2018: Alabama picked to win conference over Georgia

ATLANTA -- SEC Media Days wrapped up Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame, but the biggest story came Friday morning when the conference released its predicted order of finish as voted on by the credentialed members of the media.

Brace yourself, because the following paragraph is sure to shock you.

Defending national champion Alabama was picked to win the SEC West over defending divisional champion Auburn, and defending SEC East champion Georgia has been tabbed as the overwhelming favorite to take home the division crown for the second straight year.

Here's how the media picked the divisions to finish in 2018 (first place votes in parenthesis):

As far as the SEC champion, the media picked Alabama to topple Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here's the full list of teams that were picked to win the conference.

Team First-place votes 1. Alabama 193 2. Georgia 69 3. Auburn 14 4. South Carolina 4 T5. Florida 2 T5. Mississippi State 2 7. Missouri 1

If you're a history buff, the media has picked the eventual SEC champion correctly just six times in 26 years since the divisional split in 1992. And yes, you did read that correctly. Missouri did get a vote to win the conference title despite not getting one vote to win the SEC East.

That's impossible.