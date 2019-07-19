SEC predicted order of finish for 2019: Alabama picked to win SEC again over Georgia

HOOVER, Ala. -- Alabama stunned Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to claim the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship and did it again in the same building to win the SEC Championship Game last year. Prepare for another meeting in the same stadium during the 2019 season.

The SEC released is predicted order of finish on Friday as voted on by the credentialed members of the media at SEC Media Days. To the surprise of none, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are favored to meet in December in the SEC Championship Game.

Here's how the voting for the SEC champion broke down:

Team First-place votes 1. Alabama

203 2. Georgia 49 3. LSU 3 T4. Mississippi State 1 T4. Tennessee 1 T4. Florida 1 T4. South Carolina 1 T4. Auburn 1

The media expects the East to be a jumbled mess behind the Bulldogs. Every team in the division other than Vanderbilt received at least one first-place vote, with Florida being the most popular with 21. In the West, Texas A&M didn't receive a single one while LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State did. Despite that, the Aggies were picked third in the division.

Here are the full division breakdowns:

West East 1. Alabama 1,813 (253)

1. Georgia 1,789 (233)

2. LSU 1,493 (5) 2. Florida 1,499 (21) 3. Texas A&M 1,268 3. Missouri 1,149 (3) 4. Auburn 1,090 (1) 4. South Carolina 883 (1) 5. Mississippi State 769 (1) 5. Tennessee 804 (1) 6. Ole Miss 504 6. Kentucky 798 (1) 7. Arkansas 343 7. Vanderbilt 358

The combined media predicted order of finish has picked the eventual SEC champion just seven times in the 27 years since the divisional split in 1992, including last year.