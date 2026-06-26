2026 SEC football predictions: Game-by-game picks, projecting every team's final win-loss record

There's a reason the SEC isn't hellbent on College Football Playoff expansion like other Power Four leagues across the sport. What's the need? Prior to the Big Ten's three-year reign at the top, national titles rolled through the south after multiple programs flexed roster strength after getting through the gauntlet of a meat-grinding regular season.

Getting back to that level of national dominance is the top priority for the heavyweights now that the gap between the SEC's contenders and pretenders has widened entering the 2026 season. Several teams are built to win a championship, while others are simply hoping to stay in the conversation entering November.

That's what makes annual game-by-game predictions such a fascinating exercise. In this conference, a single upset can alter the playoff picture, reshape the SEC Championship race and change the narrative surrounding an entire season. Every Saturday feels consequential when the schedule is loaded with heavyweight matchups and little margin for error.

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This year's race starts with familiar powers such as Georgia and Texas, but don't overlook programs like LSU, Oklahoma and Alabama. The SEC is once again loaded with playoff-caliber talent, elite quarterback play and enough depth to make forecasting the final standings a challenge. Some programs have favorable schedules, others face brutal gauntlets, and every contender has at least one stretch capable of defining its season.

I've combed through all 16 schedules game-by-game to project every result, final record and conference finish. Some of these picks will age poorly -- that's the beauty of college football. Based on roster makeup, coaching stability, returning production and schedule difficulty, here's how I see the SEC race unfolding in 2026 as the road to Atlanta and the CFP begins.

For the most part, these final record picks and game-by-game predictions line up with our post-spring bowl projections and early CFP bracket.

Alabama

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3

Wins: East Carolina, at Kentucky, Florida State, South Carolina, at Mississippi State, Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Auburn

Losses: Georgia, at Tennessee, at LSU

The first SEC team projected out of the CFP bracket this season, the Crimson Tide will be arguing schedule strength to the selection committee with a 1-2 record against the elite competition they will have played this fall. A nine-win finish looks respectable on paper, but in a 16-team SEC and an increasingly crowded playoff race, that record likely won't be enough to earn an at-large berth. The Crimson Tide's three losses all come against quality opponents -- Georgia, Tennessee and LSU -- but that's part of the problem. Kalen DeBoer's team would enter Selection Sunday without a signature victory to offset those setbacks. The committee has consistently rewarded teams that beat playoff-caliber competition, and Alabama's résumé in this scenario comes up a little light. A fifth- or sixth-place SEC finish would also hurt, especially if several league rivals finish with 10 or 11 wins. Alabama remains talented enough to challenge anyone, but dropping three of its biggest games leaves little room for debate. In a season when the SEC is expected to produce multiple CFP contenders, Alabama is the first notable team left looking in from the outside.

Arkansas

Projected record: 4-8, 2-7

Wins: North Alabama, Tulsa, Missouri, South Carolina

Losses: at Utah, Georgia, at Texas A&M, Tennessee, at Vanderbilt, at Auburn, at Texas, LSU

Ryan Silverfield inherits a difficult situation at Arkansas, and the Razorbacks' 2026 schedule offers little relief. There's enough transfer talent on the roster to be competitive most Saturdays, but not enough proven difference-makers to consistently win in a top-heavy league. The biggest concern is depth, particularly in the trenches, where Arkansas faces several opponents with clear advantages on both sides of the ball. A first-year coach navigating one of college football's toughest conferences is rarely a recipe for immediate success. Close losses are likely to pile up against a brutal league slate, and bowl eligibility could slip away before November arrives. Arkansas should play hard and show flashes under Silverfield, but a 4-8 finish feels like the most realistic outcome during a transitional season in Fayetteville.

Auburn

Projected record: 7-5, 4-5

Wins: Baylor, Southern Miss, Florida, Vanderbilt, at Tennessee, Arkansas, Samford

Losses: at Georgia, LSU, at Ole Miss, at Mississippi State, at Alabama

This would qualify as meaningful progress on The Plains for a program that's spent the last several years searching for stability. The Tigers aren't devoid of talent, but expectations should be tempered given the roster turnover, coaching transition and the weekly grind of the SEC. A seven-win campaign would likely mean Auburn held serve against the teams it should beat and won a game or two against a couple of more established opponents. More importantly, it would provide tangible evidence that Alex Golesh's culture and offensive philosophy are taking hold. Auburn fans want signs that the program is moving in the right direction, not necessarily championship contention overnight. A bowl appearance and competitive losses to elite opponents would make 2026 a successful year for building the foundation.

Florida

Projected record: 6-6, 3-6

Wins: FAU, Campbell, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, at Florida State

Losses: at Auburn, Ole Miss, at Missouri, at Texas, Georgia, at Kentucky

This .500 finish wouldn't necessarily signal failure for first-year Gators coach Jon Sumrall if his team beats a CFP hopeful like Oklahoma and pummels rival Florida State, given the difficulty of the Gators' path. The bigger question is whether Florida shows consistent growth throughout the season and establishes a clear identity under its new coach -- that's what Gators fans want to see. Sumrall has a reputation for maximizing talent and building disciplined football teams, but Year 1 rebuilds in this conference are rarely smooth. If Florida reaches bowl eligibility while remaining competitive against the league's upper tier, the foundation would be in place for a bigger jump in 2027. Sometimes progress isn't measured solely by wins and losses.

Georgia

Projected record: 11-1, 8-1

Wins: Tennessee State, WKU, at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, at Alabama, Auburn, Florida, at Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia Tech

Losses: at South Carolina

Sparkling wins over Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss would give the Bulldogs every ingredient the selection committee values in a top-five CFP seed. You know that Georgia has that matchup with the Rebels circled after what happened in last year's quarterfinal down in New Orleans. With an 11-win finish, the Bulldogs would own one of the nation's strongest résumés -- likely with multiple wins over ranked opponents -- a convincing strength of schedule and enough road-tested credibility to outweigh a single surprising blemish. Losing to Texas in Atlanta would sting, but it wouldn't damage Georgia's profile enough to push the team down the bracket. In fact, the No. 5 seed might be the ideal landing spot. Georgia would miss a first-round bye, but likely draw one of the more favorable at-large matchups while staying on the opposite side of the bracket from the second-seeded Longhorns. With championship-level talent on both lines of scrimmage and postseason experience everywhere, the Bulldogs would still feel like one of the most dangerous teams in the field.

Kentucky

Projected record: 5-7, 2-7

Wins: Youngstown State, South Alabama, Vanderbilt, Florida, Louisville

Losses: Alabama, at Texas A&M, at South Carolina, LSU, at Oklahoma, at Tennessee, at Missouri

The Wildcats are transitioning to a new coaching staff, a new system and a new vision for the program under Will Stein, who is expecting immediate results despite a challenging slate. What's more important than the final record is whether Kentucky looks more organized, more explosive offensively and more competitive against the league's upper tier, areas that deteriorated under Mark Stoops in recent years. Stein's reputation as an offensive innovator should begin to show dividends, even if the wins don't immediately follow. If the Wildcats are playing meaningful games late in the season and showing signs of long-term growth, a 5-7 campaign could serve as a foundation rather than a disappointment.

LSU

Projected record: 10-2, 7-2

Wins: Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, McNeese, at Kentucky, Mississippi State, at Auburn, Alabama, at Tennessee, Arkansas

Losses: at Ole Miss, at Tennessee

Can LSU fans stomach losses to both of Lane Kiffin's rival programs in his first season as long as the Tigers reach the CFP? That answer should be a resounding yes. He wasn't brought to LSU to merely compete for playoff spots -- he was hired to bring championships back to Baton Rouge. That's why Brian Kelly was fired after three-plus years. Expectations are sky-high, and a 10-2 regular season would represent a strong first step toward meeting them. Given the Tigers' talent level, expected quarterback play and favorable roster construction, LSU should spend most of the season inside the national top 15. At 10-2 overall, the Tigers would likely earn one of the CFP's top at-large seeds, potentially landing in the No. 6 to No. 8 range depending on how the SEC race and other leagues unfold. More importantly, LSU would enter the postseason as a legitimate threat. Kiffin's offenses have always been dangerous, and with championship-caliber athletes across the roster, the Tigers would be a difficult out in the bracket.

Mississippi State

Projected record: 4-8, 1-8

Wins: ULM, at Minnesota, Auburn, Tennessee Tech

Losses: at South Carolina, Missouri, Alabama, at LSU, Oklahoma, at Texas, Vanderbilt, at Ole Miss

How long is the leash on Jeff Lebby if the Bulldogs finish with a lone conference win over Auburn? The pressure meter would be approaching the red zone if this happens. Fans need to see tangible progress, especially in Year 3. Another season near the bottom of the conference standings would be difficult to justify, regardless of schedule strength. Lebby's offensive pedigree remains respected, but results ultimately drive perception. Mississippi State needs more than competitive losses and occasional flashes. It needs wins.

Missouri

Projected record: 6-6, 3-6

Wins: Arkansas Pine Bluff, at Kansas, Troy, at Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky

Losses: Texas A&M, at Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Texas, at Georgia, Oklahoma

Missouri has exceeded expectations several times under Eli Drinkwitz, but 2026 feels like a season when the Tigers return to the pack. A 6-6 finish isn't an indictment of the program as much as it is a reflection of a difficult schedule and shrinking margin for error, given personnel changes. Losses to Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma are understandable, while a road stumble at Arkansas could prove costly. The Tigers remain competitive, but replacing impact players and navigating one of the SEC's toughest slates is a difficult combination. Bowl eligibility remains attainable, though another breakthrough season appears unlikely. Missouri needs running back Ahmad Hardy to be a 1,300-yard rusher -- or better -- to improve on this projection.

Oklahoma

Projected record: 8-4, 5-4

Wins: UTEP, at Michigan, New Mexico, Kentucky, at Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, at Missouri

Losses: at Georgia, Texas, at Florida, Texas A&M

Despite a 3-0 start this season and a surge into the top 10, Oklahoma will be hanging on to a spot inside the national rankings following consecutive losses to Georgia and Texas. That's a brutal two-game stretch for Brent Venables' squad. Considering this is arguably the toughest schedule in the country, nine wins is the magic number for the Sooners. If Oklahoma beats Texas A&M on Nov. 21, a week after taking out Ole Miss, the Sooners will get to the CFP at 9-3 overall over the Rebels, who may hold the same record but failed in the head-to-head comparison.

Ole Miss

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3

Wins: Louisville, Charlotte, LSU, at Florida, at Vanderbilt, Missouri, Auburn, Wofford, Mississippi State

Losses: at Texas, Georgia, at Oklahoma

The fourth and final SEC team to reach the CFP in our post-spring bowl projections, the Rebels could benefit from a late-season loss by Oklahoma to Texas A&M to get the 11-seed if our predictions come to fruition. Finishing 9-3 overall with three losses to the four elite opponents on the slate won't be all that appealing to the CFP committee, but Pete Golding and Ole Miss may receive the benefit of the doubt after reaching the semifinals last fall with the same 1-2 punch at the quarterback and running back positions. With so many new defensive starters from the portal, the Rebels may have to outscore the opposition this fall in several shootouts. The Week 3 home showdown with LSU is a must-win if Ole Miss plans on another CFP trip.

South Carolina

Projected record: 7-5, 4-5

Wins: Kent State, Towson, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, at Clemson

Losses: at Alabama, at Florida, at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, at Arkansas

Always one of the most unpredictable teams in the conference, expect more of the same from the Gamecocks this fall. Offseason coaching staff and personnel changes on offense bring promise, but the schedule does not let up with as many as six games against potential top-20 opponents. Early road trips to Alabama and Florida are swing games, while the final two weeks of the season against Georgia and Clemson are potentially tenure-defining for Shane Beamer. Projected at 5-5 overall after a stunning loss at Arkansas, Beamer keeps his job by doing the unthinkable and upsetting the Bulldogs at Williams-Brice before beating his in-state rival away from Columbia.

Tennessee

Projected record: 8-4, 5-4

Wins: Furman, at Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, at Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, LSU

Losses: Texas, Auburn, at South Carolina, at Texas A&M

What's the ceiling for the Volunteers under Josh Heupel this season? Losses to Texas and Texas A&M wouldn't be surprising given the talent level of both opponents, but the swing games against Auburn and South Carolina are what ultimately could keep the Volunteers from reaching double-digit wins -- the necessary threshold we see in guaranteeing a CFP appearance. Those are the kinds of matchups that often define a season in the SEC. Auburn's improved roster under Golesh and South Carolina's home-field advantage make both difficult assignments, particularly if Tennessee struggles to find consistency at quarterback. Heupel's offense should remain explosive enough to win eight games and secure another respectable bowl destination, but the Volunteers appear a step below the league's elite. That's the difference between playoff contention and a solid, yet unspectacular, season.

Texas

Projected record: 11-1, 8-1

Wins: Texas State, Ohio State, UTSA, at Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, at Missouri, Arkansas, at Texas A&M

Losses: at LSU

Does Steve Sarkisian finally conquer Kirby Smart this season? We're projecting it to happen when Texas meets Georgia again in the SEC title game. That would mean both teams finish atop the league standings despite multiple squads with double-digit wins and a playoff argument this fall. A Week 2 victory over Ohio State would mark Sarkisian's most notable with the Longhorns and go a long way in helping Texas achieve a top-4 seed in the CFP. Two road games to be mindful of this fall come in Knoxville and College Station. Lose either of those -- along with the matchup at LSU -- and then we're talking about Texas in a logjam again with other CFP at-large squads.

Texas A&M

Projected record: 8-4, 5-4

Wins: Missouri State, Arizona State, Kentucky, Arkansas, at Missouri, Citadel, at South Carolina, Tennessee

Losses: at LSU, at Alabama, at Oklahoma, Texas

The Aggies have the talent to contend for a playoff spot again, but penciling the Aggies into the CFP field for a second straight season feels premature. Mike Elko's roster remains one of the SEC's deepest, yet the path is considerably more difficult this fall, and schedule favorability means everything when all other factors are near equal. Road trips to LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma are daunting, and the regular-season finale against Texas could carry massive postseason implications. The margin for error simply isn't what it was a year ago. Even if the Aggies play at a high level, a 9-3 record is a realistic -- and highly optimistic -- possibility, given the schedule, which might not be enough to get there. That's not a knock on Texas A&M's roster. It's a reflection of the weekly challenge awaiting the Aggies in what could be the SEC's deepest season in years.

Vanderbilt

Projected record: 6-6, 3-6

Wins: Austin Peay, Delaware, NC State, Arkansas, at Mississippi State, Tennessee

Losses: at Auburn, at Georgia, Ole Miss, at Kentucky, Alabama, at Florida

Vanderbilt took a significant step forward the last two seasons, but sustaining that momentum in the SEC is an entirely different challenge. The Commodores are expected to hand the keys to highly-touted true freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, and while his long-term ceiling is enormous, growing pains are inevitable in the nation's most competitive conference. Asking a first-year signal-caller to navigate hostile road environments and weekly matchups against elite defenses is a tall order. The schedule doesn't do Vanderbilt any favors, either. Several toss-up games from a season ago could swing the other direction. Curtis will provide flashes of brilliance and plenty of hope for the future, but a 6-6 finish feels like a realistic outcome given the roster turnover, quarterback transition and unforgiving SEC slate.

Projected final SEC standings

Team Projected record Projected finish Texas Longhorns 12-1, 8-1 SEC title game winner; CFP No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs 11-2, 8-1 SEC title game runner-up; CFP No. 5 seed LSU Tigers 10-2, 7-2 CFP No. 9 seed Ole Miss Rebels 9-3, 6-3 CFP No. 11 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 9-3, 6-3 Citrus Bowl Texas A&M Aggies 8-4, 5-4 ReliaQuest Bowl Oklahoma Sooners 8-4, 5-4 Gator Bowl Tennessee Volunteers 8-4, 5-4 Las Vegas Bowl South Carolina Gamecocks 7-5, 4-5 Texas Bowl Auburn Tigers 7-5, 4-5 Gasparilla Bowl Florida Gators 6-6, 3-6 Liberty Bowl Missouri Tigers 6-6, 3-6 Music City Bowl Vanderbilt Commodores 6-6, 3-6 Birmingham Bowl Kentucky Wildcats 5-7, 2-7 N/A Arkansas Razorbacks 4-8, 2-7 N/A Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-8, 1-8 N/A