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Preseason All-SEC Team takeaways: Texas, Georgia dominate, but where's Arch Manning?

SEC voters showed plenty of respect to Texas in with their all-conference selections, but did they snub the Longhorns' spotlight QB?

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The SEC released its preseason all-SEC team on Friday, and it creates a picture of the teams that are considered contenders ahead of the 2026 season.

Georgia and Texas were picked at the top of the SEC rankings -- based on the votes of 164 media members -- and those two account for eight of the 23 first-team selections on offense and defense.

There were a few surprises on the list, too, including the absence of a notable name at quarterback.

This is what you need to know from the SEC's preseason all-SEC teams.

Georgia and Texas dominate

It wasn't just the first team where Georgia and Texas cleaned up. They accounted for seven players on the second and third teams, too. 

In total, eight of Texas' offensive starters and three of its defensive starters were preseason all-conference selections. Georgia, for its part, had six selections on offense and six on defense.

That means both teams had at least half of their starting lineups accounted for in the preseason all-conference selections. 

There's a reason why those two are projected to sit atop the SEC.

LSU followed the Bulldogs and Longhorns with eight total offensive and defensive selections, while Oklahoma (7), Alabama (6) and Ole Miss (6) each had more than five.

Arch Manning didn't get the first-team QB nod

And that's totally fair.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss got the nod instead. It's well earned. He dragged the Rebels to the playoffs a season ago, emerging as one of the most dynamic players in the sport despite playing Division II football just one year prior.

Frankly, it's not close between Chambliss and Manning. Look at a 2025 stats comparison between the two passers:

  • Chambliss: 3,937 yards, 22 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.1 CMP%, 8.8 YPA | 527 yards rushing, 8 TDs
  • Manning: 3,163 yards, 26 TDs, 7 INT, 61.4 CMP%, 7.8 YPA | 399 yards rushing, 10 TDs

Manning was good. Chambliss was a program-changing presence and led his team to the CFB Playoff.

Do I expect Manning to be better in 2026? Yes. I think he'll emerge as the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft after a full year as the starter and with a much more talented group around him in Austin.

But Chambliss earned the right to be the SEC's top QB entering this season based on his production from a year ago.

A Questionable Ryan Coleman-Williams Selection

Sometimes, media votes can be a bit more about reputation than production. That seems to be the case with Coleman-Williams, who is coming off a disappointing drop-filled 2025 campaign that saw him finish with 689 yards and four touchdowns.

He regressed from his standout true freshman campaign (885 yards, 8 TDs) and only had one touchdown across Alabama's final nine games.

Coleman-Williams could rediscover his 2024 form. He's a first-round talent.

But picking him over Mario Craver (917 yards, 4 TDs) or Isaiah Sategna (965 yards, 8 TDs) seems to be voting more based on name recognition than actual production.

The year of the RB?

The SEC is loaded at running back.

Florida's Jadan Baugh would be a first-team preseason selection in any other league. He's not in the SEC, however, because of Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy and Missouri's Ahmad Hardy.

You could realistically argue that the SEC has the nation's top three running backs entering 2026. Those are certainly the trio of backs getting the most first-round hype, peeking ahead to the 2027 draft.

I haven't even mentioned second-team selection Nate Frazier (947 yards, 6 TDs in 2025) or third-team backs DeSean Bishop (1,076 yards, 16 TDs) and Hollywood Smothers (939 yards, 6 TDs).

And only one of Texas' two backs made the preseason list. The other, Raleek Brown, was a first-team all-Big 12 selection just last year.

There's a real argument to be made that more than half of the nation's top 10 running backs call the SEC home.

Quarterbacks are getting all of the attention entering the year in the SEC. But given the talent at the running back position, this could be the year of the running back. 

SEC preseason poll takeaways: Georgia picked to win league, Ole Miss overrated in media rankings
Cody Nagel
SEC preseason poll takeaways: Georgia picked to win league, Ole Miss overrated in media rankings

2026 preseason All-SEC selections

First Team Offense

PositionPlayerSchool
QuarterbackTrinidad ChamblissOle Miss
Running BackKewan LacyOle Miss
Running BackAhmad HardyMissouri
Wide ReceiverCam ColemanTexas
Wide ReceiverRyan Coleman-WilliamsAlabama
Tight EndTrey'Dez GreenLSU
Offensive LineTrevor GoosbyTexas
Offensive LineCayden GreenMissouri
Offensive LineJordan SeatonLSU
Offensive LineEarnest Greene IIIGeorgia
CenterDrew BoboGeorgia
All-PurposeMario CraverTexas A&M

First Team Defense

PositionPlayerSchool
Defensive LineColin SimmonsTexas
Defensive LineWill EcholesOle Miss
Defensive LineDylan StewartSouth Carolina
Defensive LinePrincewill UmanmielenLSU
LinebackerWhit WeeksLSU
LinebackerXavier AtkinsAuburn
LinebackerRasheem BilesTexas
Defensive BackKJ BoldenGeorgia
Defensive BackZabien BrownAlabama
Defensive BackBray HubbardAlabama
Defensive BackEllis Robinson IVGeorgia

First Team Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool
PlacekickerTate SandellOklahoma
PunterGrant ChadwickLSU
Return SpecialistRyan NiblettTexas
Kickoff SpecialistTate SandellOklahoma
Long SnapperBen AndersonOklahoma

Second Team Offense

PositionPlayerSchool
QuarterbackArch ManningTexas
Running BackJadan BaughFlorida
Running BackNate FrazierGeorgia
Wide ReceiverMario CraverTexas A&M
Wide ReceiverIsaiah Sategna IIIOklahoma
Tight EndLawson LuckieGeorgia
Offensive LineDontrell GloverGeorgia
Offensive LineMichael FasusiOklahoma
Offensive LineMichael CarrollAlabama
Offensive LineLance HeardKentucky
CenterMark Nabou Jr.Texas A&M
All-PurposeRyan NiblettTexas

Second Team Defense

PositionPlayerSchool
Defensive LineDavid StoneOklahoma
Defensive LineElijah GriffinGeorgia
Defensive LineTaylor WeinOklahoma
Defensive LineQuincy Rhodes Jr.Arkansas
LinebackerRaylen WilsonGeorgia
LinebackerSuntarine PerkinsOle Miss
LinebackerKip LewisOklahoma
Defensive BackKelley JonesMississippi State
Defensive BackDJ PickettLSU
Defensive BackTy BenefieldLSU
Defensive BackEli Bowen*Oklahoma
Defensive BackPeyton Bowen*Oklahoma

Second Team Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool
PlacekickerLucas CarneiroOle Miss
PunterGrayson MillerOklahoma
Return SpecialistIsaiah Sategna IIIOklahoma
Kickoff SpecialistLucas CarneiroOle Miss
Long SnapperTrey DubucTexas

Third Team Offense

PositionPlayerSchool
QuarterbackGunner StocktonGeorgia
Running BackDeSean BishopTennessee
Running BackHollywood SmothersTexas
Wide ReceiverRyan WingoTexas
Wide ReceiverNyck HarborSouth Carolina
Tight EndWillie RodriguezKentucky
Offensive LineDavid Sanders Jr.Tennessee
Offensive LinePatrick KutasOle Miss
Offensive LineBrandon BakerTexas
Offensive LineWendell Moe Jr.Tennessee
CenterBraelin MooreLSU
All-PurposeJadan BaughFlorida

Third Team Defense

PositionPlayerSchool
Defensive LineKam FranklinOle Miss
Defensive LineDJ HicksTexas A&M
Defensive LineGabe HarrisGeorgia
Defensive LineJayden WoodsFlorida
LinebackerArion CarterTennessee
LinebackerTJ DotteryLSU
LinebackerYhonzae PierreAlabama
Defensive BackKeon SabbAlabama
Defensive BackChamp AnthonyAuburn
Defensive BackKhalil BarnesGeorgia
Defensive BackJelani McDonaldTexas

Third Team Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool
PlacekickerAlex McPhersonAuburn
PunterEthan PulliamMississippi State
Return SpecialistVernell Brown IIIFlorida
Kickoff SpecialistTerry BusseyTexas A&M
Long SnapperBrett Le BlancMissouri

* Indicates a tie.

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