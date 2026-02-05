The SEC announced Thursday that it distributed a record total of $1.03 billion to its 16 member schools for 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31 2025. The league distributed an average of $72.4 million to its members with full-year financial participation.

Oklahoma and Texas, which joined the SEC in July 2024, received $2.6 million and $12.1 million respectively. Texas' income was bolstered by its appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

"The SEC's annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women's and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

The SEC's $1.03 billion represents an increase of more than $200 million from 2023-24, when it received $808.4 million in revenue. The amount that each legacy member received also increased by approximately $18.6 million between 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Texas, Georgia and Tennessee all represented the SEC in the 2024 College Football Playoff. The Longhorns advanced all the way to the semifinal round, where they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State. The SEC also sent 13 of its 16 universities to bowl games and finished bowl season with an 8-7 record.

The SEC also had plenty of representation in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, where it placed a postseason record of 14 teams. Seven of those programs -- another record -- made it to the Sweet 16 and Florida eventually downed Houston in the national title game.