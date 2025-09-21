Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was livid on the sideline after Oklahoma executed what appeared to be a fake substitution in its 24-17 win over the Tigers. As it turns out, he was justified in his frustration. The SEC issued after the game a statement on the play and deemed that the officials did not properly enforce a rule barring "unfair tactics."

Early in the second quarter, Sooners receiver Isaiah Sategna III appeared to jog towards the sideline to be substituted. He stopped short of the bench and stayed in the game for the ensuing play, however, which sent the Auburn defense into a state of confusion and left him wide open for a 24-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer.

Sategna's move violated NCAA football rule 9-2, article 2, as the SEC pointed out in its statement.

"No simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents," the rule states. "No tactic associated with substitutes or the substitution process may be used to confess opponents. This includes any hideout tactic with or without a substitution."

The touchdown broke a tie and put Oklahoma back in front at 10-3. Seven points ultimately proved to be the difference in the game, adding insult to injury for Auburn.

"The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic," the SEC said. "If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot."

The conference said it will apply "appropriate accountability" and will not comment further.

Auburn responded with a touchdown of its own to draw even at 10 apiece entering the halftime break. It even jumped in front midway through the fourth quarter and had a chance to notch a big road victory, furthering a potential breakout year. Oklahoma answered the call, though, as Mateer led the Sooners on a clutch and expeditious touchdown drive to take a decisive lead with just over four minutes to play.

The officiating crew was heavily involved in the game, albeit not on the play in question. It threw 13 flags against Auburn for 85 penalty yards and hit Oklahoma with nine infractions for 99 yards.

Freeze was clearly frustrated with the officials in his postgame media availability but caught himself, saying "I better be quiet" so as to prevent a fine from the league office.

"They said they didn't hear us trying to call timeout," Freeze said of the substitution. "We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. We'll see what's said. I really don't know what will be said about that."