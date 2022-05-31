The SEC has narrowed its proposed future scheduling format down to two options, according to Sports Illustrated. The league will debate between an eight-game and a nine-game model, which will be the main topic of conversation at this week's SEC Meetings in Destin, Florida.

The eight-game model would feature one common opponent each season with a rotating schedule of seven games. The nine-game model would feature three common opponents with six rotating games a year. Other models, including so-called "pods" and divisions, have already been ruled out.

The battle is largely split along revenue and competition lines, according to SI. The richest schools in the league prefer to maximize the earning potential of the league by increasing the number of SEC matchups to nine. This also allows schools to maintain a few more rivalries -- Texas could play both Oklahoma and Texas A&M every year, for example, in this model.

But while the bottom end of the SEC will be happy to get a payout from Texas and Oklahoma entering the league by the 2025 season, competition issues have them sweating. Keeping four nonconference games allows the lower tier programs in the SEC an easier path to reach bowl eligibility before the conference slate even begins. Playing nine conference games would be a headache, especially for a team like South Carolina that already plays nonconference rival Clemson every season.

The NCAA removed a requirement for conferences with at least 12 members to have divisions on May 18, clearing the way for different scheduling models and formats. The Pac-12 instantly became the first to change, announcing that the league's title game will take place between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in conference winning percentage in 2022.

The SEC isn't in much of a rush to figure out a new scheduling model as Texas and Oklahoma may not enter the league until 2025. The divisional structure will be in place for at least the 2022 season.