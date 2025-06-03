Several SEC programs exhausted resources in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 college football season with the expectation that landing impactful newcomers will yield immediate results this fall. The SEC makes up half of 247Sports' top 10 transfer classes, and three of the league's programs are ranked in CBS Sports' post-spring top 25.

Talent evaluations are vital when scouring the portal for additions since coaching staffs have a small window -- whether in the winter cycle or the 10-day spring period -- to make decisions that best suit their respective programs.

When projecting which 2025 SEC transfer additions will provide the most instant impact, we factored in the overall impact and what we learned this offseason, independent of individual rankings at various positions this cycle.

Below is a look at 10 portal newcomers in the SEC we expect to pay immediate dividends.

Previous school: Washington State

One of five new transfer starting quarterbacks within the conference this season, Mateer brings an expansive skill set to the Sooners' new-look offense complete with his former Washington State OC Ben Arbuckle. Mateer threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns last fall to go along with 826 yards rushing and 15 scores. His precision on third down should work wonders for a unit that struggled in money situations a season ago with a 37.8% success rate.

Previous school: Oklahoma

One of the table-setters headlining the nation's top-rated transfer haul, Anderson leads a re-worked wideout group in Baton Rouge that includes former Kentucky speedster Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill. Anderson missed most of the 2024 season at Oklahoma with an injury but is back to full strength in hopes putting together a year like he had as a redshirt freshman in 2023 when he averaged 21 yards per catch and scored 10 touchdowns.

Patrick Payton, EDGE, LSU

Previous school: Florida State

Improving physicality up front defensively was a motivating factor in Brian Kelly going hard in the portal this recruiting cycle and Payton was one of the Tigers' earliest acquisitions. Joined by former Florida star Jack Pyburn at EDGE, Payton tallied 11 sacks over his last two seasons with 26 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Upgrades in the trenches should assist LSU on improving the lack of negative plays (68) against the run last fall, their lowest total over a full season in more than a decade.

Previous school: NC State

Concepcion has a chance to lead the SEC in touches with the Aggies given his importance to a passing game that ranked near the bottom tier of the league during Mike Elko's first campaign. A former freshman All-American in the ACC, Concepcion's numbers dipped a bit from the slot as a sophomore with 53 catches for 460 yards and six touchdowns. Still, he was a sought-after addition for several elite programs this transfer cycle, and Texas A&M won the bidding war for his services.

Previous school: Georgia Tech

Despite playing in a run-heavy scheme with the Yellow Jackets, Singleton twice surpassed 700 yards receiving at Georgia Tech and was responsible for 10 touchdowns as a featured target. He'll take some of the pressure off star wideout Cam Coleman this season and is one of a couple transfer targets Hugh Freeze made a priority. Singleton's ability to separate in coverage is his biggest strength.

Previous school: Georgia

The top-ranked defender on the transfer market per 247Sports, Wilson will be asked to be the vocal leader in the center of Missouri's defense. He played in every game in a rotational role at Georgia as a sophomore and wanted the chance to be the face of his position group at another SEC program. Missouri hopes Wilson is a player that can help push the program to a third-straight season of 10 or more wins.

Previous school: Arkansas

Ole Miss left no meat on the bone at Arkansas this offseason after picking the Razorbacks clean of several impact transfers. Outgoing tight end Caden Prieskorn meant so much to the Rebels' offense; from a short-yardage threat on third down, to a reliable blocker in run situations. Hasz offers similar qualities and will get more targets in Oxford given Lane Kiffin's pass-friendly mindset.

Elo Modozie, EDGE, Georgia

Previous school: Army

Modozie had his pick of the litter at the conclusion of spring practice as one of the top edge rushers available. The star of Army's defense last season with 6.5 sacks, he should have more opportunity to pick his spots with the Bulldogs as a situational threat off the edge. There was not a preseason heavyweight from the SEC in need of more help on the front seven than Georgia coming out of April, and the addition of Modozie checked all the necessary boxes.

Previous school: Utah State

Faison is still awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA, but the Gamecocks are expecting another year for their top-rated transfer addition. Faison climbed the depth chart quickly during spring practice and exited the final scrimmage as the expected starting running back. Faison rushed for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns last season with Utah State and is viewed as a much-needed weapon in the run game for a South Carolina offense replacing 2024 leading rusher Raheim Sanders.

Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

Previous school: California

The Sooners made a major splash in April when Ott, one of a handful of former Cal ballcarriers to leave the program after spring practice, landed at Oklahoma. If Ott returns to his form as a sophomore, when he rushed for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns, he could have an impact not unlike Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State last season. Ott with Mateer could be a dangerous combination for opposing SEC defenses this fall.