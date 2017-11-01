SEC Week 10 odds, picks: Alabama gets past LSU, Auburn dominates Texas A&M

We've reached November, which means the rubber is about to meet the road in the SEC.

No. 2 Alabama will host No. 19 LSU in one of the fiercest rivalries in college football Saturday night, No. 14 Auburn will visit Texas A&M in a crucial game for the direction of both programs and coaches, and South Carolina will take on No. 1 Georgia in a pivotal game in the SEC East race.

What will happen in Week 10? Let's see if we can keep the hot streak going with some picks against the spread.

Record straight up: 59-15 (3-3 last week)

Record against the spread: 43-19-3 (3-2-1 last week)

*Games without lines are not counted in the ATS record.

Main Course

No. 19 LSU at No. 2 Alabama (-21)

Tide defense will slow down the new-look Tiger O

LSU's defense won't stop the Tide rushing attack consistently

A late TD for LSU might impact Las Vegas

Remember the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in August when McGregor came out firing, eventually wore down and, by the 10th round, could barely lift his arms as Mayweather won via TKO? Alabama is Mayweather, and LSU is McGregor. A healthy Derrius Guice coupled with coordinator Matt Canada having full control of the offense allows LSU to be dangerous in short spurts, but not enough to solve the riddle known as the Crimson Tide defense. After landing a few early blows, coach Nick Saban and Co. will adjust to the east-west action, while its own multi-dimensional rushing attack wears down a Tigers defense that has shown this year to lack discipline at times. Alabama wins, but three touchdowns might be too much to lay down. Pick: Tigers (+21)

Strong Cocktails

No. 14 Auburn at Texas A&M (+15)

Auburn running game will be too much

Defense will get pressure on Kellen Mond

Tigers pull away late

The road team has won this game every year since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 season. That trend will continue, because the Tigers will feast on a worn down and demoralized Aggies team that just got outworked in the trenches by a Mississippi State team that, while well-coached, is nowhere close to what they'll face this weekend. The Tigers defense will bring pressure from all over, get in the head of true freshman quarterback Kellen Mond and force him into multiple mistakes that sets the Tigers offense up in good field position. Running back Kerryon Johnson will take it from there. The Tigers tailback will wear down the Aggies defense and allow Auburn to cover late in a game that will crank Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin's seat up to "scorching." Pick: Tigers (-15)

South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia (-24)

Bulldogs RBs set tone

Jake Fromm works off play-action

Gamecocks get a backdoor cover

Georgia looks like a 900-pound gorilla ready to stomp all over the college football world, but South Carolina has quietly put together a solid season and, with only two conference losses, still has a small glimmer of hope in the SEC East. That glimmer will be extinguished this weekend when the Bulldogs hand them conference loss No. 3. Bulldogs running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift will wear down a Gamecocks defense that has played well this year, but won't be able to hold up under this type of punishment. From there, quarterback Jake Fromm will work off play-action, hit several shots deep and build a comfortable lead between the hedges. But that's a lot of points to lay down against a relatively young South Carolina offense that will likely stay in the game late to get reps against Georgia's twos and earn a backdoor cover. Pick: Gamecocks (+24)

Appetizers

Florida at Missouri (-3.5)

Florida's defense will rule the day

Drew Lock will make several mistakes

Gators win a sloppy one

Florida is a mess. The Gators have lost three straight, have Randy Shannon stepping in for Jim McElwain and are now an underdog to Missouri. So naturally, the Gators woes will continue, right? Nope. Florida's defensive front will rattle Tigers quarterback Drew Lock, the secondary led by Duke Dawson will capitalize on his mistakes and set up the stagnant Gators offense in good field position that, even if it results in field goals, will be good enough to win a very sloppy affair in Columbia. Expect a heavy dose of Gators running backs Lamical Perine and Mark Thompson as they wear down a Tigers defensive front that won't be up for the challenge for a full 60 minutes. Pick: Gators (+3.5)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-3.5)

Expect a heavy dose of Snell

Rebels defense can't hang

Wildcats improve bowl standing

Jordan Ta'amu was awesome for Ole Miss under center last weekend until the Rebels defense forgot how to play, and Wildcats running back Benny Snell will make them forget again on Saturday afternoon. Snell went for 180 yards and three scores last week against Tennessee, and will feast on an Ole Miss' defense that is giving up a whopping 5.66 yards per carry. That will put a ton of pressure on Ta'amu who won't be able to keep pace in a road environment. The Wildcats win, and cover, in a wild one to claim win No. 7 on the year. Pick: Wildcats (-3.5)

Side Dishes

Southern Miss at Tennessee (-5.5)

Tennessee offense will get rolling

The defense will hang on

This will be a bittersweet win

The running game led by Ty Chandler and John Kelly (depending on how much he plays) will be too much for a Golden Eagle defense that, while impressive in C-USA, won't be able to slow down a Vols team that actually looked like it had some offensive identity in a loss at Kentucky last week. The defense will hang on late in an ugly win that will give Volunteers fans fleeting joy in an otherwise miserable year. Pick: Volunteers (-5.5)

UMass at No. 16 Mississippi State (-28)

Nick Fitzgerald goes nuts

Bulldogs defense shows up

This one gets sideways

UMass has won two straight games and just topped Appalachian State, but that momentum screeches to a halt this weekend in Starkville. Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will go off against a UMass defense that is giving up 5.58 yards per play before he and the rest of the ones get pulled to rest up for Alabama next week. The twos will pull into the garage with an easy cover. Pick: Bulldogs (-28)

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas (-24)

Arkansas will look like what Arkansas should look like

Coastal Carolina will be out-muscled

Hogs win big

Sorry Chanticleers, the Razorbacks are too much for you. Coastal Carolina is giving up 6.2 yards per play, and the Arkansas offensive line will have a field day dominating one of the worst teams in FBS. Even with a quarterback spot that's in question due to the health of Austin Allen, big Cole Kelley can and will have a field day. Pick: Razorbacks (-24)

Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt (-11.5)

This is no gimmie

Vanderbilt has to run better

Kyle Shurmur makes more big plays

Western Kentucky just got smoked by Lane Kiffin's FAU squad, but make no mistake, they can score in bunches. If Vanderbilt is going to win, the Commodores are going to have to run better than they have all year. Ralph Webb and Khari Blasingame will return to the form of previous seasons, limit the Hilltoppers' possessions and quarterback Kyle Shurmur will make a few plays late to win a tight one. Pick: Hilltoppers (+11.5)