SEC Week 13 odds, picks: Auburn takes SEC West with Iron Bowl win over Alabama

Rivalry weekend is upon us, and the biggest regular season game of the year will take place Saturday afternoon on The Plains when No. 6 Auburn will host No. 1 Alabama in the de facto SEC West title game. The winner will get No. 7 Georgia on Dec. 2 in the SEC Championship Game in what could serve as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff.

How will it shake out? What else will go down during the holiday weekend?

Let's try to make some money this week with some picks during the final weekend of the regular season.

Record straight up: 81-19 (8-1 last week)

Record against the spread: 54-31-4 (3-4 last week)

*Games without lines are not counted in the ATS record.

Main Course

No. 1 Alabama at No. 6 Auburn (+4.5)

Battle in the trenches

Can Auburn protect?

Jalen Hurts will have to pass

For just the second time in the history of the series, Auburn and Alabama will square off in the Iron Bowl with the SEC West title on the line for both teams. The only other year -- 2013 -- resulted in the "Kick Six," perhaps the most notable play in college football history. While it's nearly impossible for this game at Jordan Hare-Stadium to match that, it will follow a very similar path. Auburn's defensive front has been stellar all year, and Alabama's offensive line hasn't been great in November against SEC opponents LSU and Mississippi State. Auburn will win the battle in the trenches, slow down the vaunted Crimson Tide rushing attack and force quarterback Jalen Hurts to win with his arm. Whether he can or not depends on how much pressure Auburn's offense puts on the Tide with its own work, and I think it will be too much pressure. Auburn's offense will stress Alabama's thin front seven with eye candy east-west and running back Kerryon Johnson will have enough success for quarterback Jarrett Stidham to work off play-action. Tigers will win outright 31-28 on a late Daniel Carlson field goal in a surprisingly high-scoring Iron Bowl, take the SEC West title and move on to Atlanta with playoff hopes intact. Pick: Tigers (+4.5)

Strong Cocktails

No. 3 Clemson at No. 24 South Carolina (+14)

Don't count out the Gamecocks

Jake Bentley will have a big day

Clemson's DL better show up

Can we stop with the notion that Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant's injury was the only reason the Tigers lost at Syracuse? They lost because their normally stout defensive line forgot to get off the bus. That better not happen against rival South Carolina, or it could cost them a College Football Playoff spot. Quietly, A.J. Turner has emerged as a weapon as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. The Gamecocks offense has become more diverse than most realize and quarterback Jake Bentley -- a native of South Carolina despite graduating from high school in Alabama -- has been solid despite the early-season loss of star receiver Deebo Samuel. Bentley will ball out, but Clemson's defensive front will step up late to earn a big win at Williams-Brice Stadium. Pick: Gamecocks (+14)

No. 7 Georgia at Georgia Tech (+11)

Georgia's defense is too tough

Experienced linebackers won't miss assignments

Bulldogs will establish the run

We saw against Auburn that Georgia might not be capable of winning games played outside of its comfort zone. Georgia Tech will be nice and cozy for the Bulldogs, though. An experienced linebacking corps led by Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter won't be fooled by the Yellow Jackets triple option, an average defense will be exposed by Bulldogs running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and quarterback Jake Fromm will have success working off play-action. Despite winning two of the last three -- including last season's battle in Athens -- the Bulldogs will stay in control of their own College Football Playoff destiny with a big win on The Flats. Pick: Bulldogs (-11)

Ole Miss at No. 14 Mississippi State (-16)

Ole Miss' NCAA issues will make this HEATED

Bulldogs will blitz

Ole Miss wide receivers will have to come up big

Thursday night's Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be the most heated edition of the rivalry of all time. Considering Bulldog players Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones were key pieces of the NCAA scandal that that is about to wrap up at Ole Miss, there is no love lost between these two. On the field, it'll be a game decided by big plays -- specifically when the Rebels have the ball. Mississippi State's attacking defense will blitz till it can't blitz anymore, leaving its defensive backs on islands against an ultra-talented Rebels wide receiving corps led by A.J. Brown. Those blitzes will get home just enough to give Dan Mullen's crew a close win over the Rebels. Pick: Rebels (+16)

Appetizers

Texas A&M at No. 18 LSU (-10.5)

Tigers defense is strong

Texas A&M will bring heat

Danny Etling will have to make plays

Texas A&M showed last week against Ole Miss that it hasn't quit on coach Kevin Sumlin, despite rumors swirling that his departure from the program is imminent. That same attitude will be present Saturday night in Death Valley, where defensive coordinator (and former LSU assistant) John Chavis will bring relentless heat on a Tigers offense that has been limited this season -- the first with coordinator Matt Canada. Tigers quarterback Danny Etling will have to stay calm, hit his receivers deep when they're on islands and mix in swing passes to running back Derrius Guice either by design or as an outlet. He'll do just enough to give his team a win, but it won't be by double digits thanks to some early heat getting home. Pick: Aggies (+10.5)

Florida State at Florida (+5)

Gators defense will bring it

Feleipe Franks will have to stay calm

It'll be a game of field goals

What used to be one of the most relevant rivalries on the national scene has been reduced to an afterthought thanks to the two teams having just four wins each. The Seminoles offensive line has been an abomination for three years, and the Gators defense will control the line of scrimmage. That puts the game on the shoulders of Gators quarterback Feliepe Franks, who will do enough to keep the Gators in it. Eddy Pineiro will win it for the Gators with a late field goal. Pick: Gators (+5)

Missouri at Arkansas (+10.5)

Expect more points for the Tigers

Arkansas' O won't keep up

The Bielema era ends on a sour note

Missouri has a chance to reel off four straight conference wins after losing its first four of the season. The high-flying Tigers will roar against an Arkansas defense that has been exposed on a consistent basis throughout the 2017 season. Led by quarterback Drew Lock, an explosive rushing attack and multiple deep threats including Emanuel Hall and J'Mon Moore, the Tigers will force this game into the 40's and the Razorbacks won't keep up. Pick: Tigers (-10.5)

Louisville at Kentucky (+10)

Lamar Jackson should be in New York

Wildcats won't get in backfield enough

Pressure will get to the 'Cats

In an uncertain Heisman Trophy race, suddenly the reigning winner is getting deserved attention despite his team not contending on the national scene. Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson will light up a Wildcats defense that is worn down, lacks depth and won't be able to exploit the one relative weakness of the Cardinals -- the offensive line. Jackson will put pressure on the Wildcats offense to keep up score-for-score, and quarterback Stephen Johnson and running back Benny Snell won't be able to do it. Pick: Cardinals (-10)

Side Dish

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-1)

Run, Vols, run

Kyle Shurmur will have to win with his arm

Vols avoid goose egg

The Sadness Bowl between Tennessee and Vanderbilt -- both of which are winless in conference play -- will live up to its obvious moniker. Both offenses will struggle, Vandy will leave it to quarterback Kyle Shurmur, but the Volunteers running game led by John Kelly will get going after taking a virtual week off last week against LSU. The Vols win an ugly, ugly game to close out a forgettable season. Pick: Volunteers: (-1)