Second report on death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair expected to be released Friday
The independent investigation is expected to be presented to the board of regents later this week
A second independent report following the death of a Maryland football player is expected to be presented to the school's board of regents on Friday, CBS Sports has learned.
The eight-person commission was assembled to investigate what was alleged to be a "toxic" culture inside the program after the death of player Jordan McNair.
An initial investigation completed by consultant Rod Walters last month only dealt with the timeline surrounding McNair's collapse at a practice on May 29. McNair subsequently died on June 13.
Walters had no recommendation on the culpability of head coach D.J. Durkin, who has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11. Strength coach Rick Court resigned.
Since that time, Maryland president Wallace Loh said on Aug. 14 that the school "accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made."
McNair is one of three college football players who has died nationwide since mid-June. Another, Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie, underwent surgery for a head injury he suffered against Vanderbilt in late September.
The eight-person commission includes retired U.S. District court judges Ben Legg and Alex Williams, former federal prosecutor Charlie Scheeler, former Maryland congressman and basketball player Tom McMillen, former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich, former NFL quarterback Doug Williams, journalist Bonnie Bernstein and orthopedist Frederick Azar.
Interim coach Matt Canada has Maryland at 4-2 heading into Saturday's game at Iowa.
