No. 4 Miami (FL) overcame another slow start in last week's win against Duke, remaining unbeaten heading into its matchup at Georgia Tech on Saturday during the Week 11 college football schedule. The Hurricanes have yet to face a ranked opponent this season, and they have a clear path to the College Football Playoff with three games against unranked opponents remaining. They are 11.5-point favorites against the Yellow Jackets in the Week 11 college football odds. Should you back Miami to cover that number with your Week 11 college football bets?

No. 1 Oregon, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 BYU and No. 18 Army are the other unbeaten teams remaining in the polls. Army (-6 at North Texas) and BYU (-4 at Utah) both have tricky matchups in the Week 11 college football spreads, so how should you approach those games with your Week 11 college football score predictions? Before you make any Week 11 college football picks and college football score predictions, you need to see the college football against the spread, over/under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,947 4.5- and 5-star NFL picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up at their best sports betting app and favorite betting sites.

For Week 11 college football betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the college football odds and provided college football betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 11 college football schedule here.

Top Week 11 college football AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 11, the AI PickBot says the Vanderbilt Commodores (+3.5, 46.5) cover at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Vanderbilt has been proving oddsmakers wrong the entire season, especially in conference games. The Commodores have covered the spread in all five of their SEC games, pulling off big upsets against then-No. 1 Alabama and Kentucky in back-to-back outings last month.

They lost to then-No. 5 Texas by just a field goal two weeks ago before beating Auburn as 8-point road underdogs last week. Senior quarterback Diego Pavia has been giving opposing defenses trouble throughout the season, racking up 1,677 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. The AI PickBot not only expects Vanderbilt to cover the spread, but it has the Commodores winning outright by an average final score of 26.7-23.2. See its other Week 11 college football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 11 college football picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated 10 more A-rated spread picks for Week 11. You need to see the AI PickBot's college football picks before making any Week 11 college football bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 11 college football game, and which A-rated picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top college football picks against the spread, over/under, and on money line, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,947 top-rated NFL picks since the start of last season.