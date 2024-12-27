The college football bowl schedule rolls on this weekend, as the table gets set for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals next week. There are five bowl games on Friday and eight on Saturday, including a pair of ranked vs. ranked matchups. No. 13 Miami (FL) faces No. 18 Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday afternoon, while No. 17 BYU plays No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night. The Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites in the college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus as the nation's top offense plays their final game of the season.

The Colorado-BYU matchup features a pair of teams that were in the College Football Playoff conversation prior to late losses. Which teams should you include in your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks or score predictions, you need to see the college football against the spread, over/under and money-line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star NFL picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up at their best sports betting app and favorite betting sites.

For CFP and bowl season college football betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the college football odds and provided college football betting picks for every bowl game. You can only see the AI predictions for the college football bowl schedule here.

Top college football AI picks for bowl season

After analyzing every college football bowl game, the AI PickBot says the No. 19 Missouri Tigers (-3, 40.5) cover comfortably against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on Monday afternoon. Missouri had all three of its losses come against ranked opponents this season, and it closed the campaign with wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas. The Tigers scored at least 27 points on nine occasions this season, powered by quarterback Brady Cook.

He will be healthier in this matchup after suffering a high ankle sprain and a hand injury this season, and he provides a rushing threat as well. Iowa is without star running back Kaleb Johnson (NFL opt-out), who was easily the Hawkeyes best player offensively this season. The AI PickBot has identified value on Missouri to cover the spread, projecting the Tigers to win by an average final score of 26-17 to earn an A+ rating. See its other college football bowl predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make college football bowl and playoff picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated four more A-rated spread picks for this weekend's set of bowl games. You need to see the AI PickBot's college football picks before making any college football bowl bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each college football bowl game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top college football picks against the spread, over/under, and on money line, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 2,131 top-rated NFL picks since the start of last season.