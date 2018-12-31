Semifinal blowouts don't indicate a need for College Football Playoff expansion

Another year, another blowout in the College Football Playoff semifinals. No. 3 Notre Dame got smoked by No. 2 Clemson 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, and takes immediately began to fly. "Georgia deserved to be in over Notre Dame." "Push it to eight teams."

One scan of social media during and after the game, and you'd see any and all variations of this talking point. Can we stop this madness, please?

Sure, seven out of the 10 national semifinals since the inception of the College Football Playoff have been decided by 14 or more points, and four have been decided by 30 or more points. That's not ideal, but it isn't an indication that the CFP should expand.

If it suggests anything, it's that the meaningful postseason should retract back to the days of a two-team playoff -- better known as the BCS. If retraction sounds preposterous, that's fine. The BCS wasn't perfect, which is why the powers-that-be added two more teams to the postseason mix.

There is a simple solution to the "problem" of semifinal blowouts -- don't do anything.

Maybe -- just maybe -- Clemson is really good, and Saturday's Cotton Bowl is a reflection of the work coach Dabo Swinney has done over the last decade instead of an indictment on Notre Dame. Perhaps eventual national champion Alabama was just that much better than Michigan State when the Crimson Tide stomped the Spartans 38-0 following the 2015 season. It might be shocking to learn that eventual national champion Clemson was pretty darn good when it shut Ohio State out 31-0 after the 2016 season.

Crazy, I know.

Adding to the field won't fix the problem, it will compound it. If you were disappointed by Notre Dame or any of the other semifinal blowouts, expansion will only grant access to more teams that will ultimately underwhelm you. Why water down the postseason with more "undeserving" teams for the sake of four hours of your personal entertainment, especially when the ones who do make the CFP get ripped apart when they are exposed? That makes as much sense as Georgia coach Kirby Smart's fake punt in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game.

A two-team playoff wasn't good enough, and five years into the four-team version, fans are upset that teams that fall in the semifinals aren't good enough. The solution isn't to add more mediocre football teams.

The solution is to enjoy what the CFP produces -- a national title game that has been incredible in each of the last three seasons due to two teams that are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the pack.

Isn't that the point?