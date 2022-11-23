Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their roles in an altercation with Michigan players following the Spartans' 29-7 loss at Michigan on Oct. 29, according to records obtained by the Detroit Free Press. The charges range from felonious assault to aggravated assault and assault and battery, which are misdemeanors.

Michigan State suspended eight players in wake of the incident, which occurred after the teams left the field following the game. Video footage of the altercation shows an unidentified Michigan player being shoved and kicked by Michigan State players with helmets swung as part of the fracas.

Khary Crump was charged with felonious assault. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young were each charged with aggravated assault while Jacoby Windmon was charged with assault and battery.

None of the seven charged players have played since the incident, which has left the Spartans particularly depleted defensively. Michigan State needs a win at Penn State this week to reach bowl eligibility.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called for "accountability" following the incident and said, "I can't imagine this will not result in criminal charges."

In the aftermath of the incident, Michigan enacted enhanced security protocols for the tunnel area at Michigan Stadium. The venue is unique in how the Wolverines share the same tunnel as visiting teams. Even before the Michigan State incident, there was a confrontation in the tunnel between Penn State and Michigan players during halftime of the Wolverines' 41-17 win over the Nittany Lions.