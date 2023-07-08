Former Colorado tight end Seydou Traore, the top-ranked transfer remaining in the portal, confirmed to 247Sports on Saturday that he's committed to and enrolled at Mississippi State. Traore, who spent the 2022 season at Arkansas State, was part of Colorado's top-ranked transfer class and went through spring practice with the Buffaloes.

Upon the conclusion of spring practice, however, Traore re-entered the transfer portal in late April with the hopes of transitioning from tight end to wide receiver. Traore holds a 247Sports transfer grade of 90, making him a four-star prospect.

"Mississippi State is putting me in a great position to showcase my abilities against the best and develop me as a player," Traore told 247Sports.

Traore caught 50 passes for 655 yards and four touchdowns with Arkansas State last season, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors. He led all Sun Belt tight ends in receptions and yards while finishing second in touchdowns.

Though he weighed north of 230 pounds during the 2022 campaign, Traore was listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds on Colorado's spring roster, indicating a potential weight cut for his desired transition to wide receiver. Traore is a second-time transfer and non-graduate, which means that he no longer qualifies for the NCAA's one-time eligibility waiver.

"I do plan on applying for a waiver for immediate eligibility," Traore said. "I want to be able to perform for the upcoming season."

Traore is the 11th transfer prospect to commit to Mississippi State during the 2023 cycle, and the first four-star transfer for the Bulldogs.