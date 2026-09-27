The light is dimming on Shane Beamer's tenure at South Carolina following Saturday's disastrous 49-18 loss at Alabama, the Gamecocks' 11th setback in their last 13 games against Power Four competition and seventh straight in the SEC.

Beamer entered his sixth season in the SEC's hottest seat, and pressure continued to build following last week's second-half failure against Mississippi State. This latest loss to the Crimson Tide, highlighted by a 32-point deficit at halftime, was a microcosm of what the Gamecocks' program has become under his watch -- faulty execution, a struggling star quarterback and self-inflicted mistakes.

During his call-in show this week, Beamer compared the SEC's recent move to a nine-game conference schedule to the NFL, where every week is a grind, and said that fans at every program should expect more league losses moving forward.

It felt like a last-ditch effort to win back much of a fanbase that bailed after the Gamecocks' loss to Mississippi State.

Beamer's buyout is $27.9 million if he's fired before the end of the season. That total decreases to $22.1 million after Dec. 31, 2026. The SEC's ninth highest-paid coach at $8.25 million annually, Beamer is 35-32 overall at South Carolina, including a 16-26 record against SEC competition.

South Carolina hosts Kentucky next week before going to Florida in Week 6. After that, the Gamecocks get a much-needed open date.

Since winning six straight regular-season games to end the 2024 campaign and being in the mix for the College Football Playoff, the Gamecocks have lost 11 of their last 17 games under his watch and have blown double-digit leads in two of them.

Texas A&M erased a 27-point halftime deficit against South Carolina last November during the Gamecocks' humiliating 4-8 finish, a setback that raised the temperature on his seat in Columbia.

"I get it, I coach at a place where there's a lot of passion for Gamecock football, and people expect a winner," Beamer told The Greenville News in June. "And when you have a 4-8 season, when there's so many expectations, like we had last season, you open yourself up to criticism and hot seat talk and all that, but doesn't change the way that I do my job."

Leads squandered in losses under Beamer

South Carolina lost a 27-point halftime lead vs. Texas A&M (2025)

Lost a 17-point lead in second quarter vs. LSU (2024)

Lost a 16-point lead in second quarter vs. Miss. St. (2026)

Lost a 14-point lead in second quarter vs. Notre Dame (2022)

Lost an 11-point halftime lead vs. Georgia (2023)

Lost a 10-point lead in fourth quarter vs. Florida (2023)



Despite eight losses last year, Beamer said following the regular-season finale against Clemson that he expected this 2026 team to be playoff-capable in a now-infamous soundbite.

Beamer said at SEC Media Days in July that he expected to field a team that was capable of winning every game on their schedule this fall.

"I don't think any coach in any sport in the world has ever gone into the season not thinking they were going to have a good team and not have an opportunity to win every game," Beamer said. "I understand the question. Should I have tempered expectations last season? I don't think so. When you're at a place like South Carolina, that's the goal.

"I've said it in 2020, and I'll say it today -- there's no ceiling on the football program here at South Carolina, and there never will be. We had high expectations going into last season, and we fell woefully short, and that's on me, but we have high expectations going into this season, too."

The Gamecocks entered the season this month with potentially four first-round picks for the 2027 NFL Draft -- quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge rusher Dylan Stewart, left tackle Jacarrius Peak and former five-star signee Nyck Harbor at wideout.

Sellers has been a shell of himself since striking fire late as a sophomore in 2024, while Harbor continues to battle through inconsistencies with catching the football. Stewart has played minimally with back issues, while Peak's offseason ankle injury has slowed his progress after transferring from NC State.