In the wake of South Carolina's 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky on Saturday -- the Gamecocks' eighth straight SEC defeat -- intel began leaking from sources close to the program that South Carolina intends to keep embattled coach Shane Beamer not just for the short term, but perhaps through the 2027 season.

Despite Beamer's 12th loss to Power Four opponents in 14 tries dating back to last season, it appears the sixth-year coach's job is secure for the time being. Breaking away from Beamer now or in the near future, sources say, would not be in the university's best interest financially.

Local outlets, like The Post and Courier, and 247Sports (VIP subscription required), were reporting on the buyout costs associated with Beamer's contract after Saturday night's loss, but The State reported that a change was "highly unlikely," given the financial constraints for a school that subsidized its athletic department more than any other SEC program in the last fiscal year, giving "South Carolina athletics over $42 million in direct institutional support" to assist with keeping up in the nation's most competitive league.

CBS Sports asked a high-end donor at South Carolina whether the school could afford Beamer's estimated $22.5 million buyout, and the conversation quickly shifted to the overall complexity of the issue.

In essence, there's no real appetite to make a move financially.

"It's so much more than stepping up to write a check," the source said.

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And this is where it gets sticky for an athletic department that would be paying a head coach a buyout, covering the remaining contracts of various assistants, and then earmarking more funds for a brand-new staff.

This is where the $22.5 million number swells to at least $40 million, one source estimated. There are also the initial phases of the Williams-Brice Stadium renovation project that soak up an estimated $350 million.

The university's paying for this through various self-funding channels, including two types of 30-year bonds that are due to be paid off by 2056. The expectation is that much of that debt will be paid by media rights agreements and the expected cash generated by the arrival of luxury suites and ticket revenue.

All that can change, however, if the product on the field fails to deliver.

Beamer has answered multiple job-security questions over the last few weeks following SEC losses to Mississippi State, Alabama and Kentucky. After Saturday's failure to hold a 17-point lead against the Wildcats, Beamer said he felt like he had the backing of South Carolina's administration.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't know anything other than what they've told me that they've been super supportive and have been all along," Beamer said.

South Carolina athletics director Jeremiah Donati, who did not hire Beamer, took over in 2024 and is continuing his effort to put back together what previous AD Ray Tanner left broken in his wake -- a mix of bad contracts and unfortunate hires.

Donati voiced support for Beamer during last season's 4-8 slide, but has been quiet thus far in 2026.

Lingering financial issues

South Carolina paid former football coach Will Muschamp just under $12.9 million in 2020 after his firing, paid former men's basketball coach Frank Martin a $3 million buyout in 2022 and axed recent baseball hire Paul Mainieri after two seasons earlier this spring, which produced a $2.5 million mutual settlement.

Mark Kingston was fired as baseball coach during that stretch, too, leaving the Gamecocks treading water with recent managerial decisions.

Current men's basketball coach Lamont Paris, who enters his fifth season this fall, carries around a $12 million buyout -- 65% of his remaining salary -- if fired in the spring. Paris is 62-68 overall with one winning record thus far after he was hired by Tanner as a first-time power conference head coach in March 2022.

Tanner stepped down in 2024 to focus on an advisory position he holds through June 2028. He's earning $800,000 over the next two years.

As one source put it, the situation's not dissimilar to the conundrum facing Florida State right now, albeit perhaps not as dire given Mike Norvell's gargantuan buyout -- estimated between $47-49 million. His return as coach in 2027 looks more than possible, if not probable, given the savings the Seminoles would make by waiting on a move.

Florida State's also in the middle of an AD search, which heightens the burden of hiring a new football coach while an interim AD is in place. Thanks to a $265 million stadium renovation and another $140 million put toward a football operations building in recent years, Florida State's athletic department closed fiscal year 2025 nearly $450 million in debt -- the second-highest reported total at any public FBS program.

That's an easy explanation for why Norvell wasn't fired after last season's struggles in Tallahassee, and it's another example of what many athletic departments are facing as they determine next moves regarding failed coaching hires.

At South Carolina, there are issues bigger than Beamer's struggles facing the athletic department right now, and that's why the plug feels far from being pulled -- at least that's the message the university is sending.